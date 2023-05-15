PGE Rentals: truck rent for every need

Details

Every construction project gets to the point when the use of a truck or other specialized equipment is required. Digging a pit, placing power cords, mounting roof shingles, and moving building materials are just a few examples.

Commercial operations such as goods transportation can require a vehicle as well. But you would not buy a truck for a one-time operation, and this is the case when you need a truck rent provider. If you are searching for a truck for rent in North America, check out PGE Rentals, and here is why.

Versatility and dedication: PGE Rentals brief overview

PGE stands for Pro Group Equipment. The company was founded in 2020, and it is a small woman-owned enterprise. However, it is not an amateur start-up: the management has over twenty years of work in the construction industry, so you can be sure that these guys know a thing or two. Clarity and simplicity are other attractive things about PGE Rentals. Need a consult? Here is a phone number or maybe submit your contact information in a dedicated website form: they will call you back to answer your questions. Want to see what they offer? There is a photo gallery with all available rental vehicles. You can consider your options in peace, taking as much time as you need. But the main reason to choose them is caring, high-quality machinery, skill, promptness, and determination to be of service. For young companies, such as PGE, reputation is everything, so you can be sure: here, the staff will do everything to leave their partner satisfied, and their project done timely, efficiently, and within budget. And the vehicle park we mentioned is suitable for any kind of transportation or construction work. It includes off- and on-road trucks of various capacities:

Platform trucks;

Flatbed trucks;

Dump trucks;

Rotary dump trucks;

Bucket trucks;

Digger derrick trucks;

Grapple trucks;

Knuckle boom trucks;

Cable placers.

There is also rental specialty equipment: excavators and etc., for cases when the wheels are not sufficient.

From forestry to cable placing: truck rent for everyone

Who can benefit from PGE Rentals' services? Any independent contractor, railroad or municipal organization, and commercial or shipping company in North America. As you can see from the vehicle list above, they can supply equipment for all kinds of projects. Not to mention committed and experienced employees who will ensure things go smoothly.

To summarize: if you need to rent a truck, PGE is a number-one option in terms of price, service quality, and versatility. The company’s position on business ethics, women’s empowerment, and gender equality can become a final argument to give them a go: opting for a company with a responsible and sustainable approach to business is always beneficial for every involved party in particular and economic growth in general.