Oldest Casino Games that You Can Play Online

Online players can enjoy thousands of online casino games these days. Numerous casino software providers continuously release thrilling games that any casino player can enjoy.

Some of the reputable names in the industry are IGT, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Novomatic, and Microgaming.

While new real-money games keep on coming, nothing can beat the classics. There are plenty of them that you can still play online and if you want to know more, just sit back and read. We’re giving you info on some of the best retro casino games you play next.

Teen Patti Express by MPlay

Looking for a real classic? You can play Teen Patti on 10CRIC. This is a gambling game that originated in the Indian subcontinent and it’s popular in many parts of South Asia. This game is mainly inspired by the English game three-card brag and is also influenced by poker. That’s why it’s called flush in some areas.

Teen Patti Express by MPlay has an RTP of 94.14% with medium volatility. The max win you can get here is 50x your bet. Teen Patti has always been a popular game in India, but since this is now available on many online casinos, players from different countries are also enjoying it.

Classic Fruit by 1X2 Gaming

If you love slots and want to play an old-school version of them, go for 1x2 Gaming’s Classic Fruits.

The very first slot machine was invented in 1894 and originally, it was designed with the Liberty Bell. However, it didn’t take long before more versions of the game became available. One of the iconic versions of slots is the fruit machine.

This is what the game Classic Fruit can let you experience with some of the popular fruit symbols like cherries, oranges, and grapes. Of course, this experience won’t be complete without the popular Bar symbol and the bell.

Vintage by the Art of Games

Another slot machine game that you can play to relieve the good old days of classic slots is Vintage by Art of Games. It also has classic symbols like cherries and the bar sign, but it also has what Classic Fruit is missing like the lemon symbols and the number 7.

This game also only has 3 reels and 3 paylines and the minimum bet you can place is $3 while the max amount per spin is $9. It’s a classic retro slot machine game you shouldn’t miss.

Andar Bahar by OneTouch.io

Another classic real money game worth playing is Andar Bahar. This game also originated in India, but mainly from the south. However, it also became quickly popular throughout the country. Since it’s now playable on many online casinos today, people in all parts of the world are also having fun with it.

It’s a game to play if you’re looking for something simple and won’t require heavy strategies. So, if you want to take a break from playing poker or blackjack, this is for you.

While you can easily opt for slot machines to play a mindless game, this is something different you can try. It’s more of a guessing game, so you can sit back and relax while you test your luck.

Monopoly Live by Evolution Gaming

Growing up, you’ve probably had a lot of fun playing Monopoly with your family or friends. This is now a game you can also play online with real money. Many online casinos that offer live dealer games also offer Monopoly.

10CRIC has Monopoly Live by Evolution Gaming, which is one of the most reputable live casino software providers today. Evolution Gaming gives a different take on this popular game.

A host will spin a super-sized wheel and players will then predict which segment of the wheel will stop at the pointer. While the game is happening, a virtual Mr. Monopoly will be on the screen.

So, it’s basically like Wheel of Fortune, but it gets more exciting if you get a chance to enter the 3D Bonus Round. During this, the qualifying players will join Mr. Monopoly and go to a 3D version of the popular Monopoly board game.

Players will then have to roll the dice so they can go around the augmented world and collect prizes, multipliers, and more. The 3D Bonus World is a great way to see what the classic board game will look like in the modern world.

It has all the elements every classic Monopoly player can appreciate like the Community Chest, houses, hotels, Super Tax, and of course, the place where you don’t want to end up: the jail.