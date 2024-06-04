Nissan Magnite: The Ultimate Guide to Style, Comfort, and Innovation

Details

SUVs, or Sports Utility Vehicles, have been a cult favourite based on their spacious and muscular aesthetic and premium features. The five-seater Nissan Magnite stands out in the affordable SUV segment and offers a promising blend of style, comfort and innovation. From different powertrain options to pricing, the Magnite has a variant for every taste and budget. This article discusses the key aspects and features of the Magnite for better understanding.

A Brief Overview: Launch Date, Pricing, and Variants

The Nissan Magnite was launched in India on 2 December 2020 and is likely to receive a facelift in December 2024. It is available in four main variants: XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, and it offers 32 options based on gearbox and engine specifications. The ex-showroom (Delhi) price of the Magnite ranges between ₹6 lakhs and ₹11.27 lakhs. The base variant is the Magnite XE, and the top variant is the Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium Opt DT.

Exterior Aesthetics

A blend of global design ideas and Indian inputs crafts the exterior design of the Nissan Magnite. In essence, Nissan says three Japanese values have shaped the design: Kabuku, meaning a pioneer; Sui, meaning purity of purpose; and Inase, which refers to dynamism and vibrancy. The Nissan Magnite has an upright front, a flat, high-set bonnet, a horizontal roofline, and an SUV-style silhouette. The SUV has a bold, wide front grille that is complemented with svelte Bi-Projector LED headlamps and LED turn indicators.

The vehicle's elegant appearance is further enhanced by the LED fog lights and L-shaped daytime running lamps (DRLs), and the sporty and crisp wide split trademark taillamps make a lasting impression. The Magnite has a tough yet elegant appearance enhanced by its 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver skid plates, integrated side cladding, chrome door handles, and ORVMs with turn indicators. Its sporty aspect is further enhanced by additional features like the chrome beltline, roof rails, and integrated spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp (HMSL).

The Nissan Magnite is available in 5 monotone and 4 dual-tone choices.

The dual-tone choices are

Pearl White with Onyx Black

Tourmaline Brown with Onyx Black

Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black

Vivid Blue with Storm White

The monotone options are:

Blade Silver

Flare Garnet Red

Onyx Black

Sandstone Brown

Storm White

Interior Ambience

The Nissan Magnite's cabin space features a patterned film with gloss black end finishers, sporty AC vents with silver accents, and a centre console finished in black. The upholstery is in premium embossed black fabric with synthetic leather highlights, offering style and comfort. The different storage options include a 10L glovebox, door pockets that hold 1L bottles, a centre console with wallet storage, and various compartments for convenience. It also has an extensive 336 litres of boot space. Additional features include rear AC vents, a front centre armrest, and a rear parcel tray.

Innovative Features

The Magnite further has a range of advanced features that enhance entertainment and comfort. This includes:

A 7-inch TFT display, which serves as the dashboard's focal point and provides drivers with all necessary driving information, safety features, and other functions, helps them stay informed and focused on the road.

The stylish 8-inch full-flush touchscreen has support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, WhatsApp notification readouts, and iPod compatibility.

PM2.5 filters for a clean interior atmosphere

Integrated steering-mounted audio and metre controls that offer convenient access to crucial features.

The optional Tech Pack in the XV and XV Premium trims adds items such as wireless phone charging, premium JBL speakers, air purifiers, ambient lighting, and puddle lamps.

Engine and Powertrain Specifications

The Nissan Magnite offers two engines: a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine that delivers a maximum power of 71.01bhp and 96 Nm of torque and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers 98.63bhp of power and up to 160 Nm of torque.

Both engine variants come with a standard 5-speed manual transmission. However, the Magnite also offers a CVT option with the turbo-petrol engine, reducing torque slightly to 152 Nm. Additionally, a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) is available with the naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Here are the trim level-wise powertrain options

TRIM LEVEL ENGINE OPTIONS TRANSMISSION XE 1.0 B4D Petrol 5 MT XL 1.0 B4D Petrol, 1.0 Turbo HRA0 Petrol 5 MT XV 1.0 B4D Petrol, 1.0 Turbo HRA0 Petrol 5 MT, CVT XV Premium 1.0 B4D Petrol 1.0, Turbo HRA0 Petrol 5 MT, CVT

The Nissan Magnite offers an impressive performance with its 5m turning radius and 205 mm of ground clearance. This allows the Magnite to travel in diverse road conditions with ease. The ARAI claimed mileage range of the Magnite is 18.75 km/l to 20 km/l.

Safety Measures

The Nissan Magnite prioritises safety with a four-star rating from Global NCAP for adult occupants. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, hill-start assist, and a Traction Control System. Top variants add LED fog lamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and more. Some of its advanced safety features, like Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) and Automatic Warning Hazard, enhance overall protection.

Conclusion

The Nissan Magnite stands out as a five-seater SUV that does not compromise style, comfort, or innovation. Its bold design, luxurious interior, advanced technology, and efficient performance make it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and reliable vehicle. Whether you are navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations, the Magnite delivers a truly enjoyable driving experience. Assess the trim-wise features and gearbox specifications and choose the one that matches your budget and lifestyle.