Navajo Technical University, How does it compare to other technical universities?

Details

When non Indian people think about an Indian Reservation, a lot of them think about stereotypes of Native Americas, no taxes on cigarettes and casino sites. Navajo Technical University is trying to change that image of the Navajo Nation.

This article is sponsored by Fair Go casino login.

Navajo Technical University is a technical college. It is not located in just one location. But it actually has 5 locations.

Main Campus (Crownpoint, New Mexico)

Chinle Instructional Site (Chinle, Arizona)

Teec Nos Pos Instructional Site (Teec Nos Pos, Arizona)

Kirtland Instructional Site (Kirtland, New Mexico)

Zuni Instructional Site (Zuni, New Mexico)

For more detailed information, look at the Navajo Technical University College Catalog.

Cost of attendance for 2023-2024:

Tuition and fees: $1,180

Books and supplies: $1,300 (includes a laptop)

Room: $1,140

Board (food): $1,680

Transportation: $800

Personal: $1,250

Total: $7,350

As a comparison, New Mexico State University costs over $8,401 for just tuition.

Vocational and technical Certificates:

The following is a list of the vocational certificate programs available at Navajo Technical University.

Administrative Office Specialist

Automotive Technology

Computer Science

Construction Technology

Counseling

Culinary Arts

Electrical Trades

Engineering Technician

Environmental Science & Natural Resources

Geographical Information Technology

Industrial Maintenance and Operations

Information Technology Assistant

Law Enforcement

Legal Assistant

Mathematics

Navajo Court Transcription Interpretation

Nursing Assistant

Plumbing

Professional Baking

Welding

This is a list of the technical certificate programs:

CDL/Heavy Equipment Operator (Commercial Driver’s License)

CDL (Commercial Driver’s License)

Associate Degree Programs

Associate of Applied Science

Accounting (ONLINE or Traditional)

Administrative Office Specialist

Automotive Technology

Building Information Modeling

Chemical Engineering Technology

Construction Technology

Culinary Arts

Energy Systems

Engineering Technology

Environmental Science & Natural Resources

Geographical Information Technology

Information Technology Technician

Law Advocate

Professional Baking

Public Administration (ONLINE or Traditional)

Veterinary Technician

Associate of Arts Degree

Counseling

General Studies (ONLINE or Traditional)

Associate of Science Degree

Computer Science

Early Childhood Multicultural Education

Mathematics (ONLINE or Traditional)

Bachelor Degree Programs

Bachelor of Applied Science

Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Technology

Hotel and Restaurant Administration

Information Technology

Information Technology- New Media

Bachelor of Arts

Business Administration (ONLINE or Traditional)

Diné Culture, Language, and Leadership

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Creative Writing and New Media

Bachelor of Science

Animal Science

Biology

Chemistry (Addendum)

Computer Science (Addendum)

Early Childhood Multicultural Education

Electrical Engineering

Environmental Science and Natural Resources

Industrial Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Opinion of the list of majors (my personal opinion)

I am not part of the Navajo community. So do I have a right to comment about Navajo Technical University? Maybe I do. Maybe I don’t.

I am writing my comments, because I do not think that the problem is with the university. I think that the problem is in marketing.

First of all, there is no list of majors at all on the website. I had to open a PDF file called “Course Catalog” to even find the list. And COVID-19 is the most important message on the website which leads to a page talking about how masks are still required in all classes.

The website needs some marketing improvements.

Second, when I look at the list of majors, it does not “scream” Navajo.

For example, when I look at the course catalog for NTID (National Technical Institute for the Deaf), I see standard majors (similar to what NTU has), but I also see lists of majors that are specifically designed for the Deaf community of NTID.

ASL-English Interpretation BS

Deaf Cultural Studies-American Sign Language Certificate

Yeshiva University, a school that is designed for Jewish college students, I see the following majors.

Jewish Studies

Cantorial diploma

Associate cantorial certificate

The courses are there. You just have to “find them”, and if a student is going to have to hunt for information that is definitely more important than a 3 year old COVID-19 message … not a good first impression.

Major suggestions (minors, certificates, etc.)

If I was in charge of marketing, I would add the following majors. The courses are there. They just need to be advertised better.

General ones:

Pre-med

Pre-law

Pre-vet

Physical and Natural (Astronomy, Geology)

Navajo specific ones:

Diné Studies Certificate or Associate Degree (Navajo culture and language) – currently 3 or 4 credits is required (1 course), but there are 9 classes that are offered) – so why not off a certificate?

Individual courses:

History of American Indians in the media

Intro to Native American Literature

Tribal Law

Navajo I

Topics in Diné Studies I

Topics in Diné Studies II

Navajo Culture

Navajo History

Navajo Government

Native Cultural Arts

Navajo Weaving I

Navajo Weaving II

Navajo Weaving III

History of the American Southwest

Contemporary Navajo Life & Experiences

Navajo Historical Perspective

Intermediate Navajo Language (conversation and reading)

Intermediate Navajo Language (Writing)

Colonization and De-Colonization

Global Indigenous Leadership

Advanced Navajo Language (conversation and reading)

Advanced Navajo Language (Writing)

Summary

Navajo Technical University looks like a solid university, especially when you look at the details in the Course Catalogs (undergraduate and graduate, two separate documents). But the website is horrible.

I do not believe that the website is a true reflection of the quality of education a person gets at Navajo Technical University. I think that it is a marketing issue.

Would I send my child to Navajo Technical University?

If I had a child who was part of this Navajo community, I would definitely feel confident sending them to this university (at least for the first two years of college).

In terms of the last 2 years, due to their size (and limited resources), I personally think that Navajo Technical University should create formal partnerships with other universities in the area.

This would be similar to the way that NTID (National Technical Institute for the Deaf) partners with RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology), and how Yeshiva University partners with other universities in the Manhattan area.

This type of arrangement allows speciality universities to focus on their speciality areas. Then for the higher level education in different areas, the students can learn at other local universities while still having that social and academic connection to the specialty university.

General Information

Navajo Technical University was founded in 1979. Currently there are 1,777 students attending. The school mascot is a Skyhawk.

Services to students:

student and faculty housing

child care center

computer technologies

comprehensive library services

In 2023, the university introduced a doctoral program in Diné language and culture. But the list of majors has not been updated to reflect this change.

As of 2011, it is one of seven tribal colleges in the U.S. to offer a degree related to tribal administration.

There are 35 colleges connected with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium.

See the Wikipedia article “List of tribal colleges and universities” for other college and university options. Or the article “Tribal colleges and universities”. But as with any Wikipedia article, take it for what it is (general introductory information that is probably missing important information).

Whether you are a high school student looking for a school for your higher education learning, or you are an adult looking for continuing education courses for either your career or personal enjoyment, Navajo Technical University is worth looking into.