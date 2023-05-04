Navajo Technical University, How does it compare to other technical universities?

- Details
When non Indian people think about an Indian Reservation, a lot of them think about stereotypes of Native Americas, no taxes on cigarettes and casino sites. Navajo Technical University is trying to change that image of the Navajo Nation.
This article is sponsored by Fair Go casino login.
Navajo Technical University is a technical college. It is not located in just one location. But it actually has 5 locations.
- Main Campus (Crownpoint, New Mexico)
- Chinle Instructional Site (Chinle, Arizona)
- Teec Nos Pos Instructional Site (Teec Nos Pos, Arizona)
- Kirtland Instructional Site (Kirtland, New Mexico)
- Zuni Instructional Site (Zuni, New Mexico)
For more detailed information, look at the Navajo Technical University College Catalog.
Cost of attendance for 2023-2024:
- Tuition and fees: $1,180
- Books and supplies: $1,300 (includes a laptop)
- Room: $1,140
- Board (food): $1,680
- Transportation: $800
- Personal: $1,250
- Total: $7,350
As a comparison, New Mexico State University costs over $8,401 for just tuition.
Vocational and technical Certificates:
The following is a list of the vocational certificate programs available at Navajo Technical University.
- Administrative Office Specialist
- Automotive Technology
- Computer Science
- Construction Technology
- Counseling
- Culinary Arts
- Electrical Trades
- Engineering Technician
- Environmental Science & Natural Resources
- Geographical Information Technology
- Industrial Maintenance and Operations
- Information Technology Assistant
- Law Enforcement
- Legal Assistant
- Mathematics
- Navajo Court Transcription Interpretation
- Nursing Assistant
- Plumbing
- Professional Baking
- Welding
This is a list of the technical certificate programs:
- CDL/Heavy Equipment Operator (Commercial Driver’s License)
- CDL (Commercial Driver’s License)
Associate Degree Programs
Associate of Applied Science
- Accounting (ONLINE or Traditional)
- Administrative Office Specialist
- Automotive Technology
- Building Information Modeling
- Chemical Engineering Technology
- Construction Technology
- Culinary Arts
- Energy Systems
- Engineering Technology
- Environmental Science & Natural Resources
- Geographical Information Technology
- Information Technology Technician
- Law Advocate
- Professional Baking
- Public Administration (ONLINE or Traditional)
- Veterinary Technician
Associate of Arts Degree
- Counseling
- General Studies (ONLINE or Traditional)
Associate of Science Degree
- Computer Science
- Early Childhood Multicultural Education
- Mathematics (ONLINE or Traditional)
Bachelor Degree Programs
Bachelor of Applied Science
- Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Technology
- Hotel and Restaurant Administration
- Information Technology
- Information Technology- New Media
Bachelor of Arts
- Business Administration (ONLINE or Traditional)
- Diné Culture, Language, and Leadership
Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Creative Writing and New Media
Bachelor of Science
- Animal Science
- Biology
- Chemistry (Addendum)
- Computer Science (Addendum)
- Early Childhood Multicultural Education
- Electrical Engineering
- Environmental Science and Natural Resources
- Industrial Engineering
- Environmental Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
Opinion of the list of majors (my personal opinion)
I am not part of the Navajo community. So do I have a right to comment about Navajo Technical University? Maybe I do. Maybe I don’t.
I am writing my comments, because I do not think that the problem is with the university. I think that the problem is in marketing.
First of all, there is no list of majors at all on the website. I had to open a PDF file called “Course Catalog” to even find the list. And COVID-19 is the most important message on the website which leads to a page talking about how masks are still required in all classes.
The website needs some marketing improvements.
Second, when I look at the list of majors, it does not “scream” Navajo.
For example, when I look at the course catalog for NTID (National Technical Institute for the Deaf), I see standard majors (similar to what NTU has), but I also see lists of majors that are specifically designed for the Deaf community of NTID.
- ASL-English Interpretation BS
- Deaf Cultural Studies-American Sign Language Certificate
Yeshiva University, a school that is designed for Jewish college students, I see the following majors.
- Jewish Studies
- Cantorial diploma
- Associate cantorial certificate
The courses are there. You just have to “find them”, and if a student is going to have to hunt for information that is definitely more important than a 3 year old COVID-19 message … not a good first impression.
Major suggestions (minors, certificates, etc.)
If I was in charge of marketing, I would add the following majors. The courses are there. They just need to be advertised better.
General ones:
- Pre-med
- Pre-law
- Pre-vet
- Physical and Natural (Astronomy, Geology)
Navajo specific ones:
- Diné Studies Certificate or Associate Degree (Navajo culture and language) – currently 3 or 4 credits is required (1 course), but there are 9 classes that are offered) – so why not off a certificate?
Individual courses:
- History of American Indians in the media
- Intro to Native American Literature
- Tribal Law
- Navajo I
- Topics in Diné Studies I
- Topics in Diné Studies II
- Navajo Culture
- Navajo History
- Navajo Government
- Native Cultural Arts
- Navajo Weaving I
- Navajo Weaving II
- Navajo Weaving III
- History of the American Southwest
- Contemporary Navajo Life & Experiences
- Navajo Historical Perspective
- Intermediate Navajo Language (conversation and reading)
- Intermediate Navajo Language (Writing)
- Colonization and De-Colonization
- Global Indigenous Leadership
- Advanced Navajo Language (conversation and reading)
- Advanced Navajo Language (Writing)
Summary
Navajo Technical University looks like a solid university, especially when you look at the details in the Course Catalogs (undergraduate and graduate, two separate documents). But the website is horrible.
I do not believe that the website is a true reflection of the quality of education a person gets at Navajo Technical University. I think that it is a marketing issue.
Would I send my child to Navajo Technical University?
If I had a child who was part of this Navajo community, I would definitely feel confident sending them to this university (at least for the first two years of college).
In terms of the last 2 years, due to their size (and limited resources), I personally think that Navajo Technical University should create formal partnerships with other universities in the area.
This would be similar to the way that NTID (National Technical Institute for the Deaf) partners with RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology), and how Yeshiva University partners with other universities in the Manhattan area.
This type of arrangement allows speciality universities to focus on their speciality areas. Then for the higher level education in different areas, the students can learn at other local universities while still having that social and academic connection to the specialty university.
General Information
Navajo Technical University was founded in 1979. Currently there are 1,777 students attending. The school mascot is a Skyhawk.
Services to students:
- student and faculty housing
- child care center
- computer technologies
- comprehensive library services
In 2023, the university introduced a doctoral program in Diné language and culture. But the list of majors has not been updated to reflect this change.
As of 2011, it is one of seven tribal colleges in the U.S. to offer a degree related to tribal administration.
There are 35 colleges connected with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium.
See the Wikipedia article “List of tribal colleges and universities” for other college and university options. Or the article “Tribal colleges and universities”. But as with any Wikipedia article, take it for what it is (general introductory information that is probably missing important information).
Whether you are a high school student looking for a school for your higher education learning, or you are an adult looking for continuing education courses for either your career or personal enjoyment, Navajo Technical University is worth looking into.