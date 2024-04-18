Moving to Huntsville, AL: A Comprehensive Guide

When you mention the Appalachian mountain area of Northern Alabama, the city of Huntsville, AL, will pop up a few times. While this city does not exactly make the weekend tabloids a top vacation spot, you'll find that many people are moving to Huntsville, AL.

Why not? Huntsville, Alabama, consistently ranks among the top destinations for professionals and families seeking a dynamic and prosperous community. The city is called the "Rocket City" due to its rich heritage in aerospace and defense.

A move to Huntsville remains a prudent choice for those who want to balance access to cutting-edge industry and a commitment to a high quality of life.

Let's walk you through this guide: you will learn all you need to know about Huntsville to ease your relocation.

Cost of Living

Living in Huntsville, Alabama, offers a lot of benefits beyond its appealing job market. The Rocket City does strike a favorable balance, with the cost of living sitting at a notable 8% lower than the national average and a mere 3% higher than the state average.

Healthcare costs trend 7% below the national average

Transportation expenses come in at 5% lower than the national average

14.1% of individuals below the poverty level

Ready to make Huntsville your new home? With affordable living costs freeing up your budget, you can call Huntsville home with barely up to $350,000. Another advantage to this is that Huntsville movers can quickly help you transition into Rocket City.

Although the median household income of $67,874 is less than the national average of $74,580, your expenses will be reasonable. It will be easy for you to manage your budget, especially with the individual income tax rate hovering between 2 - 5% and most expenses being quite affordable.

Average House Rent: $1,212

Median Home Value: $299,000

Career Prospects and the Job Market

As of 2022, the estimated population of Huntsville, AL, was 221,933, with over 96% of the residents being U.S. citizens. Of this number, more than 103,000 people have jobs. The city also recorded an employment growth rate of 4.35% between 2020 and 2021.

With many booming industries, including the tech industry, getting started on your career of choice is not a herculean undertaking. The high-tech industries made up a solid 17.6% of employment, towering over the 9.5% recorded nationwide in 2020.

However, the job market in Huntsville does not cater only to tech and information technology experts. It's diversified to include manufacturing, bioscience, defense, and aerospace. These are other thriving areas for residents to pursue a career.

Some notable companies and organizations in the city offering ample job opportunities for professionals in different fields include NASA, Xerox, Amazon, and Boeing.

Median Household Income: $67,874

Unemployment Rate: 3%

Poverty Rate: 14.1%

Exploring Outdoor Adventures

Huntsville's weather is primarily hot and humid, prompting more outdoor activities. Although the area is prone to extremes of weather like hurricanes and tornadoes, the regular high temperatures deliver a relatively mild winter.

Then, what are the benefits of living in Huntsville, Alabama? The natural beauty of the city beckons adventurers with views of the Appalachian mountains and over 60 parks.

There's no shortage of outdoor excitement to discover as the scenic hiking and walking trails make provisions to cater to your adrenaline thirst.

Enthusiasts have many options, as golf courses dot acres of land. There are also water bodies for fun times when kayaking.

Some of the popular attractions in Huntsville include:

Huntsville Botanical Garden

U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Huntsville Museum of Art

Big Spring International Park

Monte Sano State Park

Education

The city of Huntsville takes great pride in its educational sector. Its school district oversees the education of over 23,000 students. Their 18:1 student-teacher ratio (against the state average of 20:1) partly accounts for their schools besting about 65.5% of all others in Alabama.

A range of institutions, from universities to innovative technical schools, offer a platform for personal and intellectual growth. Three of the largest universities in Huntsville—the University of Alabama, Alabama A&M University, and Oakwood University—awarded over 3,500 degrees in 2021 alone.

The University of Alabama Huntsville, renowned for its research in space exploration and defense technologies, offers great opportunities for scholars to excel with their team of dedicated educators.

Another remarkable event for sports lovers is the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide football team's "Iron Bowl" rivalry with the Auburn Tigers, a different institution's team in Alabama.

The Aerospace Community

Moving to Huntsville, AL, gives you access to an aerospace community.

The city has a rich aerospace history, recognized through museums and educational programs. There's a community of experts and enthusiasts offering a valuable network for anyone looking to get into the aerospace industry.

From NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center to a host of aerospace companies and research institutions, Huntsville is at the forefront of space exploration and technology.

Crime Rate

For a city as big as Huntsville, you may expect that it's plagued with many vices that make it unlivable. If this is a common occurrence in similar places, why do people move to Huntsville, Alabama?

Crime is not rife in a city booming with economic growth at the rate Huntsville is. There is a 1 in 339 chance of being a victim of violent crime in Huntsville. The odds are fairly decent if you do the math. At 2.95, Huntsville's violent crime rate is less than the state and national median values.

It demonstrates that the city's law enforcement efforts take safety and security seriously, maintaining a low crime rate and ensuring the well-being of its residents.

The dedication to vigilance is also evident in Huntsville's property crime rate of 15.05, which is less than the state and national median values.

Crime Huntsville Median State Median National Median Violent Crime 2.95 4.09 4.0 Property Crime 15.05 17.39 20

Huntsville's Neighborhoods

In case you're wondering, “Is Alabama a good place to live?” It might interest you to know that Huntsville neighborhoods are vibrant and diverse.

Be it the bustling city center or the more tranquil suburbs, the many neighborhoods brim with their unique charm that caters to distinct lifestyles.

Safest Neighborhoods Economically Growing Neighborhoods Hobbs Island Five Points Mountain Brook Mountain Brook Arbor Woods Heritage Hills Legacy Cove Old Town

Moreover, established communities like Madison and Hampton Cove offer a family-oriented environment with spacious homes. There are also excellent schools and a strong sense of community.

Lively nightlife, live music performances, and bars all around the city meet all entertainment needs. More specifically, neighborhoods like Five Points are ideal for a more modern yet historic outlook. They have a thriving arts scene, trendy eateries, cafes, and boutiques.

Bottom Line

Moving to Huntsville, AL, promises many possibilities and opportunities. These can not only help you actualize your career goals but also scale up your financial standing.

If the aesthetic part of life also greatly appeals to you, you can be certain that Huntsville, Alabama, won't fall short of your expectations.

From its dynamic job market to education and stunning natural surroundings, the Rocket City will propel your quality of life many levels up. So, if you need that fresh break in your life, you should consider the high points of moving to Huntsville as highlighted in this guide.

Good luck!