Media Mister Review: Do they Offer Real Social Signals?

Have you ever been scammed by a social media growth marketing company? Because let me tell you, I have faced a fair share of scams. My expectations and excitement while buying services from these companies were for naught.

I barely got more than a few hundred followers. Even they started dwindling over time. All these social media growth companies claimed to be the best, which they weren't. We all know how important social signals have become to grow in this online world. The more they are, the merrier.

Luckily, I found Media Mister and the risk-free services they offered. Their diverse range of services truly amazed me. But were their claims of safe and authentic services genuine even after I tested them? Here's my review on Media Mister.

What is Media Mister?

Media Mister, founded in 2012, is notorious for being a legit social media marketing company that offers organic growth on almost every social network. They claim to provide 100% scam-free social signals. You can buy comments, followers, shares, downloads, and more from 100% real people.

With a decade's experience in the social media growth services industry, they have snagged more than a handful of positive reviews. This is a clear testament to their legitimacy, and with an experienced team of social media marketing professionals, they have been making their customers happy.

Whether you want growth services for TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or other social media platforms, Media Mister offers a surprisingly diverse range of services.

What are Media Mister's Features?

While digging deeper into the platform, some of the best features of the platform I found were:

Flexible payment methods - from PayPal, debit, and credit cards to other E-wallets, you will find numerous options here.

Money-back Guarantee - if the service doesn't work as claimed.

Low-cost Packages - starting from as low as $2 and $5.

Diverse range of Services - unmatchable products and services offered. Every product has multiple custom services catering to individual needs.

Country Targeted Options - Media Mister targets a wide range of countries and markets worldwide. You can buy services for desired geo-locations.

Customer Support - customer service offered by the platform is through live chat and email. Unfortunately, a call option isn't available.

Reviews - the positive reviews on the internet and Media Mister's website left by customers work greatly in the platform's favor.

Media Mister Pricing

Whether you want to monetize your YouTube channel or have a blue verified tick on Twitter or Insta handles, Media Mister truly offers a HUGE range of services. Name any social platform, and Media Mister will provide various services.

The pricing starts from as low as $2 and goes up to $1499 (if you buy 2500 NFT followers). Some packages start from $33 (Instagram mentions) and $5, too. It depends on what you need.

To test them, I purchased 50 Instagram followers for $2. While many users may find cheaper alternatives, they don't guarantee those 50 followers sticking for more than a few days. And even after a month and a half, I have those 50 followers on my followers' list.

A price sketch for Instagram that I bought was:

● $2 for 50 followers

● $12 for 1000 saves

● $20 for 100 Insta post likes

I have found Media Mister to provide unbeatable social media engagement with a good retention rate of social signals during my review of the company.

Media Mister Pros and Cons

Pros:

Real Engagements

Media Mister easily follows through with their claim of providing authentic services from 100% real people. And as far as I have tested the platform, my 50 followers were real.

User-friendly Website

The platform is easy to use, with the menu in the right corner. You don't need to be an expert to find your desired services on the website. Moving about the website with a colorful yet simple layout is pretty straightforward.

Natural Delivery Time

All services offered by Media Mister are implemented through the drip feed system. This allows total discretion and a steady flow of social signals without the risk of getting banned from the social platform.

Real Reviews

Each review or social signal you purchase from Media Mister is given by an authentic and active social account owned by real people. Buy services with ease of mind from Media Mister without having second thoughts.

Secure Payment Gateway

Media Mister offers a secure payment gateway to ensure customers' financial data doesn't get compromised. All kinds of payment methods are secured and accepted by the platform.

Retention Guarantee

Media Mister offers a retention guarantee of 60 days (which is the longest) provided by any company after delivering the services you need.

Cons:

No Free Trial Available

A free trial is hardly a deal breaker when Media Mister's pricing starts from $2, backed with a money-back guarantee. While a free trial would have been nice to see how things work, not having it doesn't affect the platform's overall reputation.

Is Media Mister Safe or a Scam?

In short, No! Media Mister is not a scam. It's an authentic social media growth company that I have tested closely. Their high-quality services speak for themselves and have established a high standard in the social media growth marketing industry.

Plus, they offer an initial retention rate of 60 days, which most companies in this industry don't provide. So, for me and the hundreds and thousands of customers who've used Media Mister, all these features strengthen the platform's authenticity and safety.

Media Mister: Review Conclusion

Buying social signals from companies that use fake accounts will always be a risk. However, Media Master boasts authenticity and safety from the moment you buy their services till you receive them (and even after that).



After personally testing it, I recommend Media Mister to every social media platform user who wants to increase their account stats organically and safely. Their services backed with a money-back guarantee are an encouragement to check out their services for yourself.