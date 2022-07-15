Leading South African Online Casino Gambling Guide

Details

JOHANNESBURG (May 25, 2022) – The leading South African online casino and online gambling real money guide, www.SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has negotiated an exclusive no deposit bonus for all new players signing up to FatBet Casino via the website.

With the enjoyment of South African casino players always at the front of its mind, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za negotiated this deal with the fun, innovative and reliable FatBet Casino. This online casino has been recently incorporated onto SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za’s list of Safe and Recommended online casinos.

South African Casinos’ team worked out a fantastic deal for players to get a R500 free on sign up no deposit required bonus, in addition to the generous welcome bonus.

The main condition of the exclusive no deposit deal is that players need to sign up through the SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za website or click here : https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/visit/fatbet-casino.html

Upon sign up, players will get to discover an online casino that is fast becoming a favourite among South African players. With a diverse selection of over 350 games, FatBet Casino is a heaven of slots, live games, card games and table games that can be played online or via any mobile device.

The site offers a wide variety of banking options, including credit cards and cryptocurrency.

Since launching, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has been the go-to site for South Africans looking for the latest news and information about the exciting South African online gambling market. Players know that they can find fair and comprehensive reviews of the top online and mobile serving the SA market.

Industry veteran and manager of SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, Michelle Williams, spoke excitedly about the new no deposit bonus which the SA gambling guide managed to negotiate for its readers.

“We’re really proud of our latest achievement,” she said. “We love surprising our players, and this time we’ve really managed to do just that with an overly generous R500 free no deposit bonus at one of the best online casinos around.”

“This literally allows them to walk through the virtual doors of FatBet Casino via SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, go through a quick sign-up process and get R500 in no-risk casino credits handed to them on a silver platter.”

“We are proud to say that we are the premium South African online casino guide,” added Williams. “We know exactly what local players are looking for in an online gaming experience and we’ve honed down our list to incorporate only the very best – and of course, the safest – platforms out there.”

“South Africans have a high standard which our recommended sites all meet,” she said. “Payment in ZAR using deposit methods that are South African-friendly, safe and easy withdrawal methods and generous bonuses to bolster their bankroll significantly. In our expert opinion, FatBet Casino No Deposit meets all these and more – and we’re proud to introduce our players to this excellent online casino.”

“But don’t take our word for it only – use the R500 no deposit bonus to discover this online casino for yourself. We can guarantee that you’ll love what you see, and you’ll be going back for more with a 100% match bonus of up to R25,000!”

100% Match Bonus up to R25,000!

Once players have signed up at FatBet Casino through SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za and redeemed the R500 bonus, they qualify for a generous 100% match bonus. This three-step offer is divided across the player’s first three deposits. With a deposit of just R100, players can start the ball rolling on this offer.

First Deposit Bonus: 100% match bonus up to R10,000 on your first deposit.

Second Deposit Bonus: 100% match bonus up to R5,000 on your second deposit.

Third Deposit Bonus: 100% match bonus up to R10,000 on your third deposit.

How can SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za Members Claim the 100% Match Up Bonus?

Log into your FatBet Casino account.

Head to the Cashier tab which you’ll find in the right-hand corner to access all promotions.

Choose your Welcome Bonus and Claim Now.

The bonus will be automatically credited into your real-money account.

Start spinning to win!

How can SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za Members Claim the Exclusive R500 No Deposit Bonus?

With so many great South African online casinos out there, how do you know exactly which ones are worth playing at? Don’t you wish that you could test-drive them all without having to make a cash deposit? Thanks to the new SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za – negotiated offer, you can try out FatBet Casino for free and see for yourself why we are comfortable recommending this great site.

The moment you have registered your account, you qualify to use your exclusive bonus gift and all you need to do is go to the Cashier and enter the Code: FAT500

Go via SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za and create your account at FatBet Casino.

Login in and go to the CASHIER.

Go to coupons and enter the exclusive coupon code FAT500

Click ‘Redeem Coupon’ and you can start playing instantly – with no need to make a real money deposit!

The wagering requirements on this offer are 60x.

All games are permitted on this offer, except games featured on the list found at FatBet Casino.

About SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is the ultimate online casino and gambling guide, perfectly customized for South African players. It provides trusted, unbiased and updated recommendations of the best online casinos offering real money slots and mobile casinos with ZAR banking options for the local market.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za provides exclusive free casino bonus deals. Using the guide’s 10 step evaluation process, every single South African online casino is carefully vetted and ranked. Only the best are listed on the website. The guide is clear, comprehensive and neutral.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is your guide to mobile casinos in South Africa, real money casinos, free casinos and more. You’ll find information about banking methods and online casino bonuses and promotions.