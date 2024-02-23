Juventus has signed a partnership agreement with the Eurobet betting company

Details

Despite the setbacks of recent seasons, as well as frequent injuries to players, Turin soccer club Juventus continues to be an attractive business partner. This is evidenced by the recently signed sponsorship agreement with leading European bookmaker Eurobet.

The terms of the contract open up new opportunities for both parties

According to the signed multi-year contract, Eurobet gets the status of the official partner and betting partner of Juventus on the territory of Europe. The bookmaker will actively use the image of one of the most titled clubs in the Old World to promote its services.

In turn, Juventus also expects to maximize the benefits of the agreement. In addition to the financial component of the contract, the club will have the opportunity to utilize Eurobet's advanced digital services to engage with an army of millions of fans around the world.

"We are delighted to launch our partnership with Eurobet. Through this collaboration, new opportunities to engage fans and increase our brand awareness are emerging," emphasized Tiziana Di Gioia, Head of Commercial at Juventus.

For Juventus - new sources of income and audience expansion

The partnership with one of the largest European bookmakers will be an important source of additional funding for Juventus against the background of the club's absence from European competitions. Also thanks to Eurobet's marketing support, the Turin side will be able to attract the attention of new groups of fans and expand their audience.

By utilizing Eurobet's advanced digital services and real-time content and betting capabilities, Juventus will have additional tools to increase fan engagement and loyalty around the world. These benefits will be particularly relevant when the team is forced to miss the European Cup season.

Bookmaker strengthens its position in Europe

The sports betting market in Europe is growing no less actively than in other regions of the world. The reason for the growing popularity of betting is the ability to bet online by going to the mostbet app registration or making an account at Melbet, Megaparii, 1Win and other bookmakers. It is not surprising that the big brands of the market are actively developing a new audience, often using sports teams for advertising.

For Eurobet, this agreement is an opportunity to associate its brand with one of the most successful and titled European clubs. Thanks to the multi-million Juventus fans around the world, the company will be able to effectively promote its services in new markets and strengthen its position in traditional regions of presence.

Juventus and Eurobet are also planning to implement joint marketing initiatives and a number of special promotions for fans. This will allow the bookmaker to establish direct interaction with the audience and increase customer loyalty.

Thus, the strategic partnership between Juventus and Eurobet opens new prospects for both companies and promises to be mutually beneficial. Despite the current difficulties of the Turin grandee, its brand still has a huge appeal for both fans and business partners.