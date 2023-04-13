Judy Justice Producer Randy Douthit Reveals the Most Inspirational Aspect of Working With TV's Longest-Serving Judge

Image by kjpargeter on Freepik

Television producer and director Randy Douthit has worked alongside Judith Sheindlin of Judge Judy and Judy Justice fame for nearly three decades, so it’s no surprise he’s picked up a thing or two about the inner workings of the legal system. “It’s hard to not know a lot about how lawsuits work,” the longtime TV exec said.

He’s also learned a great deal about success from Sheindlin. “So many people depend on her, and she doesn't let them down,” he said. He’s seen firsthand how she’s managed to maintain such a lasting appeal with audiences. “Judy is a beacon of doing one’s best, of not taking shortcuts where quality will suffer, and of being solution-oriented,” he added. “Common sense is the basis and the hallmark of her decision-making and she’s a reminder that truth still matters to people, and that is still refreshing.”

But Douthit — currently at the helm of Judy Justice, Freevee’s hit daily streaming show that debuted in November 2021 — says the most powerful lessons he’s gleaned from Sheindlin are more personal than professional.

“I’ve worked with Judy for 27 years,” said the Oregon native. “I’m always impressed by how well she balances her family life with her career — her family always takes precedence over anything else.” Sheindlin is a proud mom of five and has 13 grandchildren. “She just became a great-grandmother,” revealed Douthit. “Her face was beaming with joy.”

Douthit says Sheindlin’s influence on him goes far beyond courtrooms and Hollywood television sets. “Her biggest impact on me is in reminding me how important it is to prioritize family and the people close to me,” he shared.

Randy Douthit’s Storied Career

Douthit has a long history in the entertainment business. He began directing television at age 23 at local station KGW in Portland, Oregon, focusing on newscasts, public affairs programs, and remote broadcasts. In 1975, he directed the Peabody Award-winning children’s program How Come and went on to executive-produce the morning show Seattle Today. He turned the fledgling talk show into a bona fide hit.

Call it the Randy Douthit effect. When Douthit joined CNN, his executive-produced and directed news program Crossfire became the top-rated show on the network. He later moved into Capital Gang, which, like Crossfire, landed a coveted Cable Ace award. He worked on prime-time specials with Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, and Richard Nixon, and he executive-produced and directed the Peabody Award-winning prime-time series Larry King Live.

“I’ve had the chance to work with some of the most fascinating people on the planet,” Douthit said. “When I worked on Larry King’s show I met everyone from politicians — presidents, world leaders, and the like — to cultural icons like Frank Sinatra and Jerry Seinfeld.”

The accomplishments continued: Douthit became the executive vice president of Quincy Jones Entertainment, where he oversaw development of the hit Will Smith vehicle, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also produced a weekly public affairs program with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and helmed a Food Network telethon for Meals on Wheels. His mantra? Show up. “I was always there; I was always willing … to do the work to make sure the show would go on,” he said.

A New Chapter for Randy Douthit

Then came Judge Judy. The reality show featured Sheindlin, a former family court judge, presiding over small claims cases. The three-time Emmy-winning daytime TV staple — the No. 1 program in first-run syndication for 12 seasons in a row — ran for a historic 25 years, wrapping up in September 2021. It's the project Douthit said he’s “most proud of.”

With Judy Justice, Randy Douthit had his work cut out for him. He and the team had to roll out 120 episodes in just three months — during the pandemic. “It was a lot,” he said. “Everyone has to roll up their sleeves and make sure that it gets done, and everyone has to cooperate.” The arbitration reality TV show takes a deeper dive into traditional small claims court cases and it picked up where Judge Judy left off, with Variety reporting the series delivered 25 million watching and streaming hours. “It’s been incredible working on Judy Justice in streaming,” Douthit said. “It’s an exciting new format that allows viewers to see more of what they love about Judy.”

Invaluable Advice From Randy Douthit

Douthit has a lot of insight into how to survive in an industry known for being fickle. “So much of this business is waiting on people to make decisions — to green-light a project, a budget, or something else,” he said. “What you have to remember is that while you’re waiting on one thing, you can make progress on something else. It also makes the waiting easier.”

He believes authenticity is key. “The best television is television that reflects the world we live in. That’s what makes television feel real and relevant to people. More diversity makes for better quality,” he explained.

He also says passion plays a big part when it comes to staying power. “It’s hard work,” he stated. “[But] I love doing [my job] and therefore I did it well. And I think if people enjoy doing it, they will also do it well.”

For Douthit, it’s about connection above all else, which is something he learned from watching Sheindlin during their many years working side by side. “Her devotion to family reminds me to find more time to enjoy with my own and with those close to me,” he said. “Seeing her reminds me that we are here to enjoy life with those we love and care about. That,” he added, “is why we do what we do.”