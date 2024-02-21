Indian Country Could Shape the U.S. Election Landscape in 2024

The 2024 election promises to be another wild ride for the US voting public as the controversial Donald Trump returns to face off against an aging Joe Biden in a poll that could shape the future of the US economy and foreign policy in dramatic ways.

As with any election, the rival candidates and their teams have been quick to identify potential swing states and untapped groups of voters both on the liberal and conservative sides of the spectrum. Sadly, the US indigenous population has been largely forgotten in the national debate about supporting either Trump or Biden.

With a total population of 8.75 million, Native American communities make up 2.6 percent of America. What's more, the demographics of several states mean that Indigenous Americans could easily see the vote in closely contested elections being swung by their sentiments.

In this article, we take a look at the huge and often ignored potential that these communities represent for both political parties.

The political importance of Indian country shouldn't be underestimated

From Alaska to the deep south, indigenous populations have always been an important part of American society. Unfortunately, the marginalization of the Indian population is still strongly felt in the realm of political campaigning.

Indigenous populations seldom receive the attention they deserve from campaigning representatives - be they at local or national level.

This glaring omission not only shows a lack of empathy and recognition of indigenous communities, but is also a lost opportunity for US politicians, particularly presidential candidates.

The Native American population’s modest percentage contribution to the total US population may lead some politicians to feel that the community isn't worth investing in as a potential voter base.

However, though the native American population may be smaller overall it makes up a sizable chunk of the demographics of several key states.

The population of Alaska is 22% indigenous, with over 200 tribes represented. The local community has the numbers to swing state and federal elections,

The indigenous population has a history of deciding closely contested elections, with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, and the Democrat Representative Mary Peltola said d to have won their seats as the result of the community’s support.

As Donald Trump and Joe Biden gear up for an epic election battle this year, they could do worse than win the hearts and minds of voters from America's most historically established opulation group.

In Michigan, the 100,000 indigenous people who are eligible to vote could easily cover the gap between a close call arising between Trump and Biden.

Democrats have traditionally targeted African-American voters in the state, particularly in the Detroit area while theNative American community often goes ignored during major campaigns.

This is a lost opportunity for politicians and does nothing to address the marginalization of the local Indian population.

Alaska and Michigan are two states with sizable Native American populations, but they are by no means the only districts where the indigenous vote carries political weight. States across the south and southwest are home to indigenous voters who should be engaged in the Democratic process.

Judging the impact of Indigenous communities on this year's election

There's no doubt that native American votes could have a major influence on this year's election result, especially in states where they comprise a large percentage of the population. But as with any block of voters, the most important question is: will they come out and vote on election day?

Predicting the election turnout in American Indian communities is no easy task, partly because the communities have traditionally not attracted the attention of major campaigns. Another difficulty is the structural inequality that prevents traditional communities in rural America from casting votes easily.

The current Presidential Elections odds have Trump leading Biden with +260 and +450, respectively. These numbers appear to favor the Republican, but anything can happen between now and November. Both candidates would be wise to rethink their strategies and benefit from the support of local Indian communities.

Groups of citizens that have come to feel ignored by both Trump and Biden are highly unlikely to vote, unless they feel directly threatened by either candidate's policy proposals.

Donald Trump may be leading the polls, but his previous policy record with regard to American Indian issues is far from stellar. This may give Biden an edge, but only if he reaches out to tribal communities on the campaign trail.

On the other hand, proposed legislation that favors the community could result in a spike in voting. Trump achieved a win of this kind in North Carolina, when he added a proposal to recognize the Lumbee tribe. Years later, he l still enjoys Goodwill within the community.

In terms of voting infrastructure, it's common knowledge that in many rural indigenous communities, the nearest voting station could be up to 100 miles away from the places where people live and work.

This has an especially big impact on elders of the community who simply can't make the journey to cast their ballots.

Locating voting booths at senior centers would be excellent in enabling the indigenous community to participate in the elections, no matter which candidate they decide to back.

Final Thoughts

The upcoming US election has a lot riding on its outcome, and the indigenous population has a crucial role to play in selecting the new president. Unfortunately, a difficult set of circumstances is preventing Native Americans from exercising this right.

Addressing the inequalities in voting infrastructure and targeting campaigns that appeal to the outlook and priorities of indigenous Americans would be a much needed step in the right direction for American democracy and the rights of native Americans,