Implant Dentures vs. Traditional Dentures: Which is Right for Me?

Details

If you’re facing tooth loss, rest assured there are modern procedures that can help. Implant dentures and traditional dentures are two options you might come across. To zero in on the right procedure for you, it’s important to understand how each one works and how they compare. Below, we’ll take a closer look at implant dentures vs. traditional dentures so you can make the most informed decision for your unique situation. You can consult with your dentist about dentures and dental implants in Denver, CO, if you want to learn more or have any questions about these tooth replacement solutions.

What are traditional dentures?

Traditional dentures, which have been around for decades, are removable appliances designed to replace missing teeth. They’re usually made out of an acrylic base, sit over the gum line, and held in place with dental adhesives. While full dentures cover the entire upper or lower arch of the mouth, partial dentures are fit around the existing teeth to replace one or several missing teeth.

Pros and cons of traditional dentures

Compared to other tooth replacement solutions, traditional dentures are more affordable. They’re also highly customizable and can be made to accommodate any mouth. The downside with traditional dentures, however, is that you’ll need to take them out daily to clean them and occasionally get them adjusted to accommodate natural changes in your mouth.

Traditional dentures also tend to lose their fit as the jawbone beneath them deteriorates because of a lack of simulation. This can be detrimental to your facial structure and cause some discomfort. In addition, traditional dentures usually only last several years.

What are denture implants?

Also known as implant-supported dentures, implant dentures are surgically inserted into the jawbone with multiple implants. They sit on the gumline and offer a secure fit that closely resembles the natural feel of your original teeth. Implant dentures pair the benefits of both traditional dentures and dental implants to provide an excellent solution for tooth loss.

Pros and cons of implant dentures

Implant dentures can last a lifetime with proper care and maintenance. Unlike traditional dentures, they’re incredibly stable, so you can eat, drink, and speak without worrying about slippage. They also stimulate the jawbone to help prevent bone loss and preserve the structure of your face. While the initial cost of implant dentures is often higher than traditional dentures, their comfort, convenience, and durability often make them worthwhile.

Are traditional dentures or denture implants right for me?

When deciding whether traditional dentures or denture implants are the right tooth replacement solution, it’s important to consider your preferences and budget. Denture implants may be right for you if you’re looking for an option that will offer improved aesthetic appearance and longevity. But if you want a more cost-effective solution, you may choose traditional dentures.

The bottom line

If you’re unsure of whether you’re a good candidate for implant dentures or traditional dentures, don’t hesitate to contact a dentist that specializes in dental implants in Denver, CO. They can evaluate your current teeth and inform you of the ideal tooth replacement solution that aligns with your particular budget, lifestyle, goals, and preferences.