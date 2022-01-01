How to Prevent Rings from Rusting? A Definitive Guide

Rings symbolize love and commitment, but when they start to rust, it can be very frustrating. Rust not only ruins the appearance of your rings, but it can also cause them to break down structurally. This blog post will teach you how to stop rings from rusting, so you can keep your jewelry looking beautiful for years to come.

Why Do Rings Rust?

There are a few things that cause rings to rust. The most common is exposure to moisture, which can come from water, sweat, or even the humidity in the air. Another cause of rust is chemicals, such as chlorine or bleach. When these chemicals come into contact with metal, they can cause it to corrode. Also, certain metals are more prone to rust than others. Iron and steel are particularly susceptible to rusting, while gold and silver are not.

Tips To Prevent Rusting

1. Avoid Moisture: The best way to prevent rust is to avoid moisture. Take your rings off before you shower, swim, or work out. If you live in a humid climate, store your jewelry in a dry place.

2. Use a Jewelry Cleaner: A good jewelry cleaner will remove any dirt, oil, or chemicals that could cause your rings to rust. Be sure to use a cleaner specifically designed for jewelry, as cleaners intended for other uses can damage delicate metals.

3. Store Your Rings Properly: Storing your rings properly is also important in preventing rust. Keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. You can also put them in an airtight bag to protect them from moisture.

4. Polish Regularly: Polishing your rings regularly will help to keep them from rusting. This is because polishing removes any oxygen that could cause the metal to corrode.

5. Avoid Chemicals: As mentioned above, chemicals can cause rust. So, it's important to avoid them if you want to keep your rings looking new. Take off your jewelry before using household cleaners or swimming in chlorinated water.

6. Choose the Right Metal: If you're concerned about rust, choose a metal that is less prone to corrosion. Gold and silver are good options, as they are not as reactive as other metals. Stainless steel is also a good choice, as it is resistant to rust and corrosion.

