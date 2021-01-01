How to earn bitcoins for free in 2021?

Bitcoin is setting new price records each day, and people are so impressed with its growth that they are trying to gain knowledge about it to enter into the crypto market. People are eager to learn the ways or methods to earn bitcoin and become rich. There are ways that can help you earn huge profits, and some ways will only provide a small portion of the money. However, if you are already doing a good 9 to 5 job but have some free time, you can choose any free ways to earn bitcoin as your passive income. In this way, you can earn bitcoins and become a crypto owner.

Taking into account the increase in the price of bitcoin, that will help to earn more when exchanged for fiat money. The beginners get the best opportunity to earn bitcoins through the ways mentioned below and learn how bitcoins are processed and the bitcoin network work.

Bitcoin Faucets

Bitcoin Faucets are the platforms that allow users or visitors to earn cryptocurrencies for free for performing tasks. Simple tasks are assigned to visitors like watching ads, online quizzes, captcha typing, taking surveys, playing online games, and more. The rewards for such tasks are given in satoshis that are the smallest unit of bitcoin. Some people think that bitcoin cannot be divided, and it is impossible to invest in a bitcoin because of its value. Still, the reality is that bitcoin can be divided into small fractions, and that is known as satoshis. Multiple bitcoin faucet websites allow users to earn bitcoin and other crypto coins for free.

Over time, more legal sites are getting developed. The main motive of such platforms or websites is to pay tokens to users to stay more on their platform by viewing advertisements and doing other tasks. This helps the website to generate high-quality traffic and also benefits users to earn satoshis easily.

Online Games

Many online mobile games have been developed by developers to easily earn crypto coins for free by playing games. For instance, Rollercoin and many other developers present you with some simple games that are easy and interesting to play. You can complete the tasks in minutes and then can earn bitcoins and other crypto coins. You can choose to play EOS Knight on your browser or smartphone and earn bitcoins according to collectibles stored on the platform's blockchain. Along with these games, there are many casino games that allow you to register and play anonymously and claim bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies as a reward.

Many gaming platforms and video streaming platforms allow users to participate in video streams and games and watch and share the content through which they can earn bitcoin rewards.

Mining

You must have known about crypto mining that requires miners to pay huge electricity bills and purchase high processing equipment that is often expensive. This is not the mining that we will talk about in this paragraph. Today, crypto mining has become a business that is done on a large industrial scale. Mine does require high computing power and cheap energy. You need to find out the right resources if you want to get into the mining process of cryptocurrencies. Surely, mining allows you to earn a good amount compared to all other methods, but it is only possible if you make efforts and find out the best and cheap resources. There is some mining software that allows users with a computer to start with the mining process. The software mine the coins by distributing the GPU power and extra CPU power, and then miners can directly convert their earnings in cryptocurrencies to cash.

Bitcoin Lending

You might have seen that people lend their money, and the borrower is required to pay interest to the lender. This is the same case of bitcoin, as bitcoin investors can choose to lend bitcoins through lending platforms and earn a good interest rate on their bitcoin investments. This is one of the easiest and simplest ways to earn bitcoins for free without hard work.