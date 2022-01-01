How to care for the elderly: caring for each individual diagnosis

Details

Care for people with pancreatic diseases in a nursing home

Diseases of the pancreas are common in the elderly. They require compliance with the doctor's recommendations, a strict diet, and regular medication, and are often complicated by inflammation.

Galaxy Home Care has prepared for you tips on how to live in home care in Nassau county, and you can also contact us for such an important service for your loved ones.

In many diseases of the pancreas, elderly patients need special care and attention. It is difficult to provide it at home qualitatively and correctly, without worsening the patient's condition. Applying for help in a nursing home is an opportunity to preserve the health of a relative and improve the quality of life.

Age-related changes in the pancreas are actively manifested after 45 years. Enzyme deficiency provokes:

digestive disorders;

formation of stones;

increase in blood sugar level.

Many people face pancreatitis as a result of obesity, and overeating. In the absence of control, diet inflammation ends with emergency surgery and prolonged rehabilitation.

During the period of exacerbation or after surgery, patients with inflammation of the pancreas can get help from a nurse. Given the peculiarities of the course of the disease, a qualified assistant monitors the correct and complete nutrition and regular intake of medications. She timely notices the symptoms of exacerbation and monitors the course of treatment.

The need for a regular diet after surgery

Acute and chronic pancreatitis in the elderly is often exacerbated by malnutrition, which leads them to the surgeon's table. After surgery or inflammation of the pancreas, an elderly patient needs a diet that accelerates recovery.

After the removal of the organ, the body does not produce enzymes to fully digest food. Diet in combination with taking special medications helps to avoid pain, inflammation, and discomfort in the intestines. A properly composed diet prevents indigestion, constipation, and other unpleasant complications.

What is included in our care services for the elderly with pancreatic diseases?

In the nursing home, Galaxy Home Care special attention is paid to patients with pancreatitis. Proper and complete nutrition under the supervision of a doctor prevents exacerbation and discomfort. After the operation, if necessary, a qualified nurse is provided who monitors the diet and helps the patient with disabilities. Elderly people can undergo the necessary course of treatment and rehabilitation on modern equipment.

Heart failure – the first signs and methods of treatment in the elderly in a boarding house

In most economically developed countries, morbidity and mortality from cardiovascular pathology rank first. According to epidemiological studies, the prevalence of arterial hypertension, chronic heart failure, and coronary heart disease is increasing from year to year.

There are three main stages of chronic heart failure:

stage I – latent;

stage II (A and B) – reversible and slightly reversible;

stage III – irreversible.

Signs of heart failure

The first symptoms of circulatory failure at the initial stage are shortness of breath and palpitations with moderate physical exertion, which pass at rest. At the same time, blood flow through the vessels is not disturbed.

The last irreversible stage of the disease is characterized by severe metabolic disorders and degenerative-dystrophic changes throughout the body (in organs and tissues).

Methods of treatment

The modern standard of treatment of elderly patients with heart failure is based on a multi-component approach and includes both medical treatment and non-drug therapies.

The private nursing home provides care and rehabilitation services for patients with heart failure. Particular attention is paid to regular physical training, which increases tolerance to physical activity, improves the quality of life of patients, and has a beneficial effect on the clinical course of heart failure. The tactics of choosing the optimal training regimen depend on the initial state of the patient, concomitant diseases, and the drug therapy used.

The tolerance of physical activity can be used to judge the effectiveness of the treatment and plan the expansion of physical activity of an elderly person.

Alzheimer's disease: how to recognize the disease in time?

Forgetting where to put the keys, noticing the bad weather, talking too much sometimes, and confusing words. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of senile dementia: it accounts for approximately 60% to 80% of all age-related neurological diseases. The disease makes itself felt in full force, as a rule, after 60 years. However, the first symptoms that allow predicting a bad outcome can be noticed much earlier.

Alzheimer's disease, what is it, and how to recognize the first symptoms?

Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease are almost identical to those of any other type of dementia. The main difference is the high rate of their exacerbation. In this case, the disease develops rapidly and continuously, although there are minor periods when the disease does not seem to progress. The development of Alzheimer's disease is divided into 4 stages:

Pre-dementia. The main symptom is the deterioration of short-term memory (it is problematic to recall recent information and difficult to learn new information). A slight decrease in concentration and ability to change tasks, impaired abstract thinking, and sometimes the meaning of words is "forgotten". Predementia develops on average 8 years before the main diagnosis, but it is rarely paid attention to, considering it a normal manifestation of aging;

Early dementia. Memory deterioration progresses. Difficulties with speech are manifested: active vocabulary decreases, and speech rate decreases. Fine motor skills of hands are impaired (difficulties in capital writing, buttons, etc.). The patient has difficulty performing tasks that require additional attention, thinking, or memory;

Moderate dementia. The patient practically loses the ability to work independently, and can no longer cope with everyday tasks. In conversation, he often uses the wrong words because he does not remember what they mean. Now there are problems with long-term memory, the patient may not even recognize relatives. There are mental behavioral disorders: irritability, spontaneous aggression, delusions, wandering;

Severe dementia. The patient completely loses the ability to self-care, and almost lost speech, but it is possible to "communicate" on an emotional level. The condition is usually apathetic, although sometimes there are outbursts of anger. Due to progressive dystrophy, over time, a person cannot move, and then – eat independently. In this case, death typically occurs not from Alzheimer's disease itself, but from exhaustion, pneumonia, bedsores, and sepsis.

Close people to the patient can detect the first symptoms of dementia. Also, if your close relative has moved to a nursing home, the medical staff will help identify the first symptoms.