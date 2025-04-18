How to Act Fast–While Remaining Calm When A Child’s Dental Emergency Occurs

No parent wants anything to happen to their child, but no one can prevent every accident, either. Forbes says that many dental emergencies are preventable with regular care, but there may come a time when you need an emergency dentist in the Upper East Side. It is important for you to stay calm and act fast during any dental emergency your child may have.

Recognizing a Dental Emergency: Know the Signs

What are the signs of a true dental emergency? You certainly don’t want to get urgent dental treatment for your child unless it’s absolutely necessary. Here are some signs that warrant emergency dental care:

Traumatic Injury

The most common emergency a child will have relating to their teeth is a traumatic injury. If your child falls off his bike and knocks out a tooth, it may hurt his jaw and other areas as well. You’ll want a prompt evaluation.





Profuse Bleeding

Whether your child is brushing, loses a tooth, or something else happens to their mouth, if they are bleeding and it doesn’t let up after 15 minutes, you may have a more serious issue on your hands.

Severe Toothache

You may have oragel on hand to numb your child’s gums when a new tooth is coming in, but if they have a severe toothache that interferes with their daily activities and even their sleep, you need emergency care for them.

Step-by-Step Guide to Staying Calm Under Pressure

Remaining composed is the best thing you can do for your child during a dental emergency. Seeing your child suffer puts a lot of strain on you, but now is your chance to act as a parent and support them.

Step 1: Remain Calm

This is easier said than done when your child is hurting, but if you take a few deep breaths and reassure your child, it can help you to put your own panic aside. Your child will only be more nervous about the situation if you are.

Step 2: Assess

Check to see what’s going on with your child’s mouth. Did he knock a tooth out? Does he have a chipped tooth? Does something just hurt? Knowing what is wrong will help you to figure out the next step.

Step 3: Contact the Emergency Dentist

Call the dentist and let them know what is happening. They may have instructions to follow before you visit, or they might tell you just to come in to get an evaluation.

Step 4: Provide Comfort

One of the main jobs you have as a parent is to comfort your child. This is especially one of those times. Make your child as comfortable as possible and reassure them that you and the emergency dentist are going to take care of them.

Immediate Actions to Take During a Dental Emergency

The New York Times has ideas as to what you might want to have on hand for emergency dental situations. Whether you have those exact supplies or not, you likely have basic medical supplies. When a dental emergency occurs, apply a cold compress to the face around the injured area to reduce swelling. Place gauze inside the mouth to staunch bleeding. Don’t allow the child to eat or drink cold or hot things, and call the emergency dentist.

Preparing for Future Emergencies: Be Ready Before It Happens

You never know what’s going to happen from day to day when you have a child (or children) in your house. The best you can do is prepare for what might occur, including dental emergencies.

Spend a little time online, looking up emergency dental care options. Look at websites, determine which dentists are close, and check to see if they take your insurance. You can keep emergency dental care phone numbers close by so you know where to go if something happens.

It’s wise to stock up on essential medical items. Keep cold packs in the freezer and ensure you have gauze and bandages stored in a cabinet. ( You also may want to have a child's pain reliever around for many different occasions.

Confidence Through Preparation

It may be just as hard for you to face the unknown as it is for your child during urgent dental treatment. The more prepared you are for what the future holds, the more confident you will feel. Read about various dental emergencies and visualize how you would act in those situations. You don’t want to be caught completely unprepared if the worst happens in your household. Urgent dental treatment isn’t going to give you any warning. It happens when it happens, and Smiles+Grins is there for you when it does.