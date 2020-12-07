Branded Voices

How Students Information Systems Benefit Learners, Parents and Educators

Details

Student Information Systems (SIS) store and track important data for the collected benefit of students, parents, educators and administrative staff. The best examples of Student Information Systems are those that can be tailored to the exact requirements of the institution in question.

On a fundamental level, an SIS serves as something of a digital ‘drop-box’ for essential student information throughout their education. But when innovative SIS is used to its full potential, the benefits go far beyond simple Data Storage and retrieval alike.

What Are the Benefits of SIS Software?

Again, it’s important to emphasize the fact that the best examples of Student Information Systems are those that support the individual requirements of the school or college in question. One-size-fits-all solutions are available, though rarely prove to be particularly practical or efficient.

The primary functions for which an SIS is utilized will always differ significantly from one institution to the next. Nevertheless, the main benefits a school or college can expect to access as a result of quality SIS implementation are as follows:

Potential benefits for teachers

Simplified communication processes for enhanced discourse with students and parents alike. An effective SIS will support real-time communication via a multitude of channels.



Improved tracking and reporting using data-driven algorithms to monitor and measure the performance of students.



A centralized location for the aggregation of students’ grades, test results, feedback and other important performance information.



A centralized hub that provides quick and easy access to student’s personal information and all major admin documents etc.

Potential benefits for parents

Parents who are authorized to do so can monitor and track the progress and even the attendance of their children via the platform.



An SIS and can also be configured to allow for quick and easy payment processing, along with statements detailing previous payments made.



Communication between parents, teachers and admin staff is simplified and encouraged for a more collaborative educational experience.



Parents may also be encouraged to take part in certain activities alongside their children for even greater collaboration.

Potential benefits for admin staff

Provision of a centralized database containing all important information that can be accessed instantly at the touch of a button.



Enhanced multi-level security with hierarchical access privileges that safeguard the private information of students, parents and so on.



Enrolment/admissions procedures can be accelerated and simplified with an innovative SIS, eliminating a lot of time-consuming paperwork.



The user-friendliness of an intuitive SIS means little or no additional training required and no specific IT skills to operate it.

Potential benefits for students

A cutting-edge SIS makes it quick and easy for students to communicate and interact with educators, ultimately encouraging improved discourse.



Instant notifications and reminders can be submitted to all students or select students – upcoming events, late work, important deadlines and so on.



Students are also encouraged to take a more active and ongoing interest in their performance and progress when provided with access to an SIS.



An SIS provides the easiest and most convenient access possible to examination schedules, classroom timetables, attendance requirements and more.

A Question of Communication and Accountability

It’s been said on countless occasions that communication lies at the heart of all effective educational experiences. By definition, communication refers to the process of passing information from point A to point B. In an educational setting, communication is about unifying the efforts and input of everyone involved to create a cohesive and nurturing learning environment.

This is where the latest SIS software can help, which is essentially a cutting-edge communication platform for the contemporary school or college.

But there’s one other important area in which SIS software can bring about major improvements. An SIS is guaranteed to significantly reduce the risk of human error, though ensures complete accountability where things go wrong.

All activities that take place within the SIS ecosystem are tracked and stored. From logging in to logging out, the entire interaction is stored by way of a report that can be accessed at any time by those authorized to do so. Something that makes it far easier to ensure those using the system are using it appropriately, while keeping tabs on the actions and SIS interactions of students.

Ultimately, therefore, SIS software has the potential to improve all aspects of the educational experience for pupils of all ages. While at the same time, making it easier for parents, educators and administrators to contribute to the education of the pupils they support.