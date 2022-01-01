How Can You Treat Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, glaucoma is globally the leading cause of blindness after cataract, affecting about 3 million people in the United States. Glaucoma often occurs when there is abnormally high pressure in the eye. This pressure can damage the optic nerve, causing vision loss.

There are a few treatment options available to avoid experiencing discomfort and other unpleasant symptoms and prevent blindness. Read on to learn more about the different ways you can treat glaucoma.

Laser treatment

One of the most common treatments is laser surgery, which uses a laser to target and open up the clogged channels in the eye that are causing an increase in pressure. And going one notch higher is a digital SLT-YAG system for glaucoma. It is usually done on an outpatient basis, which means you can go home the same day. However, glaucoma patients must undergo tests to ensure they are good candidates for this type of surgery.

Medications

There are various medications for treating glaucoma that work by either decreasing the amount of fluid in your eye or increasing the outflow of fluid. The type of medication you will be prescribed depends on the severity of your condition and the underlying cause. Some of the most common medications used to treat glaucoma include beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, prostaglandin analogs, and alpha agonists. It is crucial to follow your doctor's instructions when taking any medication, as there are a few potential side effects.

Surgery

Surgery may be an option if medications are ineffective in treating glaucoma. There are a few types of surgical procedures that can be used, and the type that is right for you will depend on the severity of your condition. Some of the most common surgeries to treat glaucoma include trabeculectomy and iridotomy. Trabeculectomy is a procedure that involves creating a new drainage channel for the fluid in your eye. At the same time, iridotomy is a procedure that involves making a small hole in your iris to improve the outflow of fluid. On the other hand, iridotomy is a relatively simple and minimally invasive procedure that can be done in an outpatient setting.

Lifestyle changes

In addition to medication and surgery, there are a few lifestyle changes that you can make to help alleviate symptoms and treat glaucoma. One of the most important things you can do is have regular eye exams so that eye specialists can monitor your condition. It is also essential to eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly. If you smoke, you may need to quit the habit as well.

Final thoughts

While there is no cure for glaucoma, these treatment options can help alleviate the frequency and severity of symptoms. By understanding the different glaucoma treatments, you can work with your doctor to develop a treatment plan that is right for you. Early diagnosis and treatment can protect your vision and prevent blindness.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/Sp82b8oJYyc