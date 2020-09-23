Branded Voices

How Can You Prepare for Microsoft MS-500 Exam and Complete This Task 100%? Use Practice Tests!

Details

The Microsoft MS-500 exam is a requirement for obtaining the Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator Associate credential. The candidates who pursue this certification should validate their skills required to implement, manage, and monitor security and compliance requirements for Microsoft 365 environments. When you pass this test, you will earn the title of a Microsoft 365 Security Administrator. This means you are capable of securing the environment, performing investigations, responding to threats, and implementing data governance policies. Your work will entail collaboration with the Microsoft 365 Enterprise administrators alongside the business stakeholders to advise and implement security strategies.

https://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/70-764

Before you register for the Microsoft MS-500 exam, make sure that you have a thorough understanding of Microsoft 365 workloads. The certification test also checks your expertise pertaining to information protection, identity protection, data governance, security management, and threat protection.

https://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/98-349

Microsoft MS-500 Exam: Key Details

Microsoft MS-500 is offered in only two languages – English and Japanese. Unlike most exams of this vendor, this test does not have a retirement date. This could be due to the fact that Microsoft has vast plans for its 365 solutions.

The candidates who take this certification exam pay different prices depending on their location. All charges are done in USD. For the United States citizens, the cost is$165. Most other countries pay lower than this amount.

https://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/98-364

You can schedule the MS-500 exam on Pearson VUE, a Microsoft testing partner. Pearson VUE has a lot of centers spread across the world. All that you need to do is show up on the set exam date and time with a valid national identity card or a passport.The certification test can be also delivered online from your home or office. For this, you will require a webcam on your computer, a strong Internet connection, and special software that is to be downloaded to enable a proctor to observe the testing process.

https://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/AZ-300

To achieve success in your Microsoft MS-500 exam, you must master the following skills:

Implementing and operating identity and access

Implementing and operating threat protection as well as information protection

Managing governance and compliance features in Microsoft 365

Microsoft MS-500 Exam: Study Tips

1. One-night cramming session is not enough

You cannot just set aside a one-night marathon session cramming exam dumps and expect to pass the test at the first attempt. Microsoft MS-500 requires a lot of dedication from your side. Devote a considerable amount of time to training with practice tests and braindumps but do not ignore other study materials.

https://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/MS-100

2. Understand the exam details

Do not make the mistake of starting preparation before studying the exam structure. Doing so gives you an opportunity to cover the content without missing anything. Go through the exam outline and note the areas with a higher weight.

3. Choose a preferred training method

Select the training tool that best suits your personal preferences and time availability. You can take advantage of a paid instructor-led course, which is a mixture of lectures and hands-on labs. Alternatively, you can choose self-paced learning paths that are available free of charge.

https://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/MD-100

Conclusion

The Microsoft MS-500 certification exam is not an easy one and requires thorough preparation. However, the benefits that you will gain after getting certified are worth all the effort and time invested in the preparation process. Schedule your test beforehand in order to have enough time to cover all the exam topics and use various training options to boost your performance.