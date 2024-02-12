Gun Lake Casino Named Best Casino In Michigan Annual Awards Ceremony

It would be fair to say that the Gun Lake Casino in Michigan is a favored location in the region, with the establishment being named the Best Casino by Revue Magazine for a third year in a row, which goes some way to showing its popularity.

The casino was ranked number one by a survey in the Revue Magazine, which is published out of Grand Rapids by Serendipity Media. Honorable mentions were awarded to both the Firekeepers Casino Hotel and Little River Casino Resort in Battle Creek and Manistee, respectively.

Gun Lake Casino, which is situated in Wayland, has continuously been looking to up its game, and in May of last year, it broke ground on a massive new redevelopment project that saw the venue expand to include a 252-room hotel as well as an aquadome and entertainment areas.

It’s a large casino with over 2,500 slot machines and close to 50 gaming tables, and the new resort area will include a 32,000-square-foot pool and various amenities to further improve what is already an award-winning venture.

Earlier this year, the casino reshuffled its managerial pack and brought in new appointments in a variety of roles, including Director of Marketing, Vice President of Operations, and Senior Vice President and General Manager positions.

The President and CEO of Gun Lake Casino, Sal Semola, celebrated these changes by stating;

“Gun Lake Casino is excited to announce these new appointments for Brian Penninga, Carter Pavey, and Jose Flores and thank them both for their dedication to our team members, guests, and the Gun Lake Tribe.”

“Their combined expertise, passion for the industry, and dedication to delivering exceptional experiences will ensure that Gun Lake Casino continues to excel as a premier gaming and entertainment destination,” Semola added.

In addition to these changes, the Gun Lake Casino also completed a partnership deal with Special Olympics Michigan as part of a 12-year deal designed to build initiatives and support the disabled community in the area.

Juliet Dragos, a board member at the Special Olympics, lauded the deal, which was agreed upon in March;

"But now this dream, this vision is going to become reality because of this partnership,"

"So this is a game-changer both literally and figuratively because once this is done, not only is this facility a place for West Michigan Special Olympics athletes, for the state's Special Olympics athletes, but this is going to attract visitors and interest in our state, in West Michigan, from not just the country but the world." Dragos added.

Gun Lake has previously sponsored Special Olympics Michigan events before, but this marks a much larger cooperation.

Michigan is a state that is undoubtedly making real strides in the casino community, both online and off, and long may it continue.