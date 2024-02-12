From mugs to Apple Watch, there are many gifts that are perfect for your programmer friend.

Details

It can be difficulty figuring out what to buy for your family and friends, especially if they are coders or developers. This is because they have a specific niche and may like gifts related to their particular skill set more than anything else.

So, you better look into the next section, where we will give you some suggestions on the best computer science gifts. It will surely bring a smile to your developer cousin, brother, sister, or friend. Take a seat and just read along.

Guide For Choosing The Perfect Computer Science Gift

Here are some of the gifts that you can choose for your friends and family members who are into computer science. If you still can't find what you're after, websites such as Cognitive Surplus offer specialized computer science themed gifts of all shapes and sizes.





AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso Maker

Just to add some extra dollars to your computer friend’s bank account, AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso Maker is the best for them. With the machine, they can make high-quality coffee at home rather than go to Starbucks.

All they need is hot water; rest will surely follow, especially with coffee roasting in the machine. It will surely get your friend going to code more and more and build some more apps.

Detective Shirt

Well, computer people are a bit of a detective, aren’t they? They look to resolve the mystery in the application or software and ensure that it runs well. In addition, if there are any issues in the software, they look to find the problem and resolve it.

That is why we have added a detective shirt in the section with a print of Sherlock Holmes. It will be better if you give them an oversized T-shirt. That will make them look cool and funky, as most of the coders are.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max is a premium gift among the list, as it has a high cost, which comes with great value. This earphone contains active noise-cancellation properties, so your friend can code in peace even if Godzilla attacks the city.

Moreover, the earphone has a transparency mode, allowing people to listen to what’s happening around it. For that, the Apple spatial audio system is in the earphone. So, if you want your developer to concentrate on work, then this is the perfect gift for them.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

After the coffee machine, you can give your friend an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. It is one of the best things to give your friend for Christmas, as it will help them to keep their drinks for an hour. So, even if the drinks get cold, they can remain warm for long hours.

Consequently, if they ever get fixated on the coding issue, then they can easily enjoy their coffee later. It is a bit costly, but still, it is the best gift, as it will keep the beverage warm for 80 minutes. Therefore, they can complete their work and coffee as per schedule.

Spotify Premium For A Year

One of the things that programmers need is to listen to what good programmers discuss about trends and software. That way, they can enhance their skills and knowledge. This gradually leads to the addition of more zeros in your salary. Therefore, giving an annual Spotify subscription makes good sense.

It costs 99 USD only, which is affordable and adds value to your friend to help them improve their skills and knowledge. In addition, they will get to listen to many podcasts from experts and their viewpoints on modern coding.

Apple Watch Series 9

Another thing that will add value to your computer friend will be a smartwatch, which will allow them to track their health and sleep. In a recent study, it was unearthed that people sleep less than 6 hours. Consequently, that is leading to the rise in poor mental health.

Therefore, with the help of the Apple Watch, they will be able to track their health and sleep. Furthermore, they stay close to good fitness so that they can balance their work and life. That is why gifting a smartphone is a good proposition so that they can set new resolutions for the coming year.

The Bottom Line

In the end, we can say that if you feel confused, you should follow the list, and you will get an idea of the gift. Furthermore, it will help you choose a new best friend for your programmer friend or family member.