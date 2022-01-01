Fast teeth whitening at home

Details

Yellow stains in the teeth are not a big problem now because of all the whitening treatments available out there. You can recover your sparkling smile by spending little money and doing it at home. Do you know how?

If not, keep reading for we’re going to show you the best way to whiten your teeth fast and without going to a dental clinic. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some whitening methods you can employ as explained on tandblekningbutiken.se to easily erase yellow stains. You’ll see which the best one is, and how to get the most out of it. Let’s get back that beautiful young snow-white smile.

But first… why do yellow stains appear on a tooth?

You can’t solve a problem if you don’t know the cause. Plus, knowing the reason for the formation of yellow stains can allow you to attack the main base. Here we’ll explain to you why your teeth are discolored, and you will know what to do.

Yellow stains due to foods and drinks

Some foods and beverages can stain your teeth due to dark pigments present in their composition. These dark particles can penetrate the tooth remaining attached to the enamel (protector layer of the teeth). When enough dark pigments penetrate, you will present stains that will appear to be yellow-colored because of the light distortion. In some cases, instead of yellow, you will have grey stains.

The most usual meals that might stain your teeth are dark chocolate, wine, coffee, tea, dark sodas, soy sauce, and vanilla. But another thing that badly discolors your smile and also harms the enamel is tobacco.

Discolored smile because of damage to the enamel

The enamel can present damage mainly because of two reasons, really hard food and age. When the enamel is broken the next layer of the tooth is exposed leaving at sight the dentine, a yellowish layer of ivory. More than aesthetic damage, this can be an oral health problem.

A tooth with enamel damage is more susceptible to suffering tooth falling and quicker chipped inconvenience. So, if you suspect you have broken enamel, the best thing you can do is to go to the dentist because some whitening products may worsen it.

Bacteria and the yellow color of the teeth

Our mouth is full of microorganisms that live there without posing a danger to our health. However, when we eat, some food remains between the teeth increasing the chance for other types of bacteria to grow. When these microorganisms multiply they build a thin film called plaque, which can destroy the enamel and cause damage to the gums. The plaque is yellow and when it’s not treated, dental tartar (a very hard layer that can be removed only by a dentist) appears.

What could I do to treat yellow stains at home?

Ideally, what you got to do is go to the dentist first. They will analyze your condition and will design a whitening plan for you. In addition to this, professionals extensively clean your mouth, removing all the plaque fast. If you have your enamel broken, they will bleach your teeth without harming them even more.

The problem is that professional treatments are really expensive. Therefore, what you got to do is to resort to other alternatives like whitening products found in stores. You can choose whitening toothpaste, mouth rinses, and whitening kits; with the last as the most practical solution.

At-home teeth whitening kits

These products are very useful if you want to succeed in having a great white smile doing a minimum effort. A whitening kit is an item that comes with a chemical substance in the presentation of a gel, and an application modality that varies according to the kit.

The active component of the gel is the Hydrogen Peroxide, a solution used as an antiseptic. But, it also has the capacity of whitening your teeth destroying the dark particles that discolor the enamel, besides hydrogen peroxide kills bacteria and helps treat the plaque.

You usually can find bleaching kits that come with trays or strips that you got to put over the teeth for some minutes or a couple of hours. This product does all the work, you only need to apply it to your smile to transform and renew it.

Tips to use a home teeth whitening kit and get the most of it

When you use a whitening product it is necessary that you follow all the instructions. Skipping a step might cause the entire process to be interrupted. The general things you have to take into account are going to be listed in the following section, that way you can properly use this product and obtain marvelous results.

Before applying the gel, wash your mouth deeply. If possible, wash your mouth with a mouth rinse.

Dry the surface of the teeth, because the water can prevent the gel from acting well.

Leave the Hydrogen Peroxide for an adequate amount of time.

Don’t put the chemical substance over the gums. It may cause irritation.

Try not to swallow the product.

Wash your mouth at the end.

Is it possible to use common Hydrogen Peroxide to quickly whiten my teeth at home?

This is a very good question but has no simple answer. What you must know is that whitening kits are composed of a specific concentration of Hydrogen Peroxide. Moreover, these kits offer a great application method that allows us to use them without overpassing the required quantity.

If you use regular peroxide hydrogen, it will come as a solution, which means that the quantity used will be much more difficult to control. This solution can be easily swallowed which can lead us to an intoxication.

Some people use the Hydrogen Peroxide solution in a certain way that decreases the risk of problems. There is the possibility of adding some of this substance to the toothbrush when brushing our teeth. Nonetheless, we recommend that you buy a teeth bleaching set, for it’s a simple option that offers great benefits with almost no risk. Assure your beautiful smile without putting yourself in danger.