Exploring the Maple Grove Arts Center

The Maple Grove Arts Center serves as a beacon of creativity and culture within the community, offering a space where art enthusiasts and novices alike can come together to appreciate and engage with the arts.

At the heart of its mission, the Maple Grove Arts Center aims to inspire and nurture the love of art through a diverse range of exhibitions, educational programs, and community events. T

The history of the Maple Grove Arts Center is rich with a dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where artists of all backgrounds can showcase their work, making art accessible to everyone in the community.

Exhibitions and Events

The Maple Grove Arts Center is a vibrant hub for the arts in the Minneapolis Northwest area, hosting a variety of shows and exhibitions that cater to a wide range of artistic interests.

In 2024, the Arts Center is showcasing a rich schedule of events designed to engage the community and provide platforms for artists to display their work.

Among the highlights is the "Abstract" show, running from March 19 to May 3, which invites artists to explore colors, shapes, and playfulness in all media.

This exhibition emphasizes the creativity and diversity of abstract art, with an opening reception scheduled for March 28.

Another noteworthy event is the "All Seasons Show," inspired by nature and the changing seasons. This show features 58 pieces by 23 artists, demonstrating the wide range of media the center accommodates.

The artwork celebrates various interpretations of the seasons, from winter wonderlands to lush spring scenes, reflecting the artists' connections to nature and the seasons' influence on life and art.

The "All Seasons Show" not only highlights the talent within the local community but also serves as a reminder of the universal inspiration that artists draw from the natural world.

Educational Programs

The Maple Grove Arts Center offers a diverse and vibrant selection of educational programs catering to both adults and youth, emphasizing creativity and artistic skill development. For adults, the Arts Center provides classes across various mediums, taught by experienced instructors.

These classes are designed to accommodate all skill levels, from beginners to more advanced artists, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Moreover, the center offers a unique opportunity for advocates, who, for an annual donation, receive benefits including a 10% discount on class registrations, fostering a supportive community around the arts.

The cancellation policy for classes is accommodating, allowing for refunds with notice, and ensuring flexibility for participants.

For younger artists, the Maple Grove Arts Center curates a wide range of youth classes and summer camps, designed to inspire and nurture creative talents in a supportive environment.

From "Artful Sundays" offering artistic exploration for ages 6-12, to specialized camps like "KidzArt: Neon Glow" and "Super Powered Character Creation", the center's programs are tailored to spark imagination and artistic passion in children and teens.

These camps cover various artistic disciplines, including drawing, painting, and mixed media, providing young artists with the opportunity to explore their interests and develop new skills in a fun, educational setting.

Visitor Information

The Maple Grove Arts Center, located at 11666 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, MN, is a cornerstone for art enthusiasts in the region, offering a variety of programs and events throughout the year.

This center is not only a place for artists from Maple Grove and the surrounding areas to display their work but also serves as a venue for art classes aimed at both children and adults.

These offerings range from artist's galleries to areas designated for art classes, making it a hub for those looking to explore or deepen their artistic talents.

The center also plays a significant role in local cultural events, including the Maple Grove Art Fair and holiday-themed activities sponsored by the Arbor Lakes Association on Main Street.

For those planning a visit, it's beneficial to know that the center features an exciting mix of shows year-round, catering to a diverse set of interests and artistic disciplines.

Qualified art teachers lead the classes, ensuring that all participants, regardless of their skill level, can find something that matches their interests.

The center's involvement in the community extends to major local events, positioning it as an integral part of Maple Grove's cultural landscape. It emphasizes the importance of art in the community by providing numerous opportunities for engagement and education in the arts.

Supporting Maple Grove Arts Center

Supporting the Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) is an investment in the cultural and artistic vibrancy of the Maple Grove community.

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the MGAC relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, and advocates to continue its mission of providing fine art, musical, and theatrical exploration and appreciation opportunities.

The center has been a pivotal part of the community since 2009, located in The Fountains shopping area.

It offers a rich array of gallery shows, classes, workshops, and the annual Arbor Lakes Art Fair. These activities are designed to engage community members of all ages in the arts, fostering an environment of learning, creativity, and sharing.

Financial contributions play a crucial role in sustaining the MGAC's diverse programming. The center has successfully raised funds towards its goal of creating a dynamic space for arts and culture in the northwest suburbs, demonstrating the community's commitment to supporting the arts.

Donations not only help finance the center's various exhibitions, educational programs, and community events but also offer benefits to donors, such as free advocacy with donations of $100 or more.

This advocacy includes discounts on classes and events, newsletters, and reduced commission rates for artists selling their work through the center.

All staff and board members at MGAC are volunteers, underscoring the center's reliance on community support to thrive and continue its valuable contributions to Maple Grove's cultural landscape.

The Impact of Maple Grove Arts Center on the Community

The Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) has significantly impacted the local community by establishing itself as a cultural and educational hub. Since its inception, the center has focused on providing diverse artistic and cultural opportunities, including a variety of classes covering different mediums, gallery shows, and unique events like comedy tech.

This wide-ranging programming has turned the center into a model organization within the state's arts scene, contributing to its recognition and awards for promoting arts and culture in Minnesota.

The commitment to making arts accessible and engaging for the public underlines the center's role in enhancing the cultural landscape of Maple Grove.

Financially, the center has been a testament to community support and engagement, successfully meeting fundraising goals with the help of donors.

This support underscores the community's recognition of the arts center's value and its contributions to fostering a vibrant cultural environment.

The funds raised go towards sustaining and expanding the center's offerings, which include gallery shows, workshops, and the annual Arbor Lakes Art Fair.

Such activities not only enrich the community's cultural offerings but also create a space for learning, creativity, and sharing, further cementing the center's impact on Maple Grove and the surrounding areas.

How to Get Involved

Getting involved with the Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC) offers numerous opportunities for community members to contribute to and participate in the local arts scene.

The center encourages individuals to support the arts in various ways, such as making donations, volunteering time, becoming an advocate, joining artist groups, participating in the Business of Art Program, and being part of the annual Arbor Lakes Art Fair.

Each of these involvement opportunities plays a crucial role in sustaining and enhancing the MGAC's mission to provide a vibrant arts space for learning, creating, and sharing.

Donations, for example, are vital for the continuation of the center's diverse programming, while volunteers help keep the center operational and welcoming to visitors.

Furthermore, the Business of Art Program is specifically designed to bridge the gap between local artists and the community by allowing artists to display and sell their work in various businesses throughout Maple Grove and the surrounding area.

This initiative not only enriches the local community and participating businesses by integrating fine art into everyday spaces but also supports local artists financially.

The program outlines clear benefits for businesses and artists alike, including details on commission rates and the duration of art displays, thereby fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the arts center, local artists, and the business community.

Conclusion

The Maple Grove Arts Center is a beacon of culture and creativity, significantly enriching the community through its dedication to art.

Its unwavering commitment to making art accessible to everyone, alongside its robust educational programs and active community engagement, marks it as an invaluable asset to the local area.

As the center continues to grow and evolve, it warmly welcomes everyone to come and discover the wonders and diversity of art it has to offer.



For those considering making Maple Grove their new home, especially with the assistance of moving companies to ease the transition, the Arts Center promises to be a vibrant part of your new community experience, offering inspiration and a sense of belonging in a place where art truly comes to life.