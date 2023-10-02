Exploring Long-Range Shooting with Nightforce

Long-range shooting has become increasingly popular in recent years, and rightly so. The thrill of hitting a target from a distance is an adrenaline rush like no other. In the U.S., long-range competitions have gained significant traction, attracting skilled marksmen and beginners alike. This post, prepared by our friends at this outdoor gear store (https://gritroutdoors.com/), will explore what makes a good long-range scope and why Nightforce scopes are the best.

What Makes a Good Long-Range Rifle Scope

If you're looking to dip your toes into this sport, you'll want to understand what makes a good long-range rifle scope.

How Much Magnification?

Magnification determines how large you can view your target at a particular distance, which ultimately impacts your shot's accuracy. However, the question of how much magnification is needed can be subjective and largely depends on the shooter's skill level, the target's size, and the shooting distance.

The general rule of thumb among shooters is to have 1 power of magnification for every 100 yards. That means that if the target is 1000 yards out, having a 10x scope would be enough, but you must be a very good marksman to hit targets consistently with such a scope. For most shooters, a 25x riflescope will work well up to around 1000 yards and even a bit beyond. And those shooting 2-mile competitions usually use around 35x scopes.

Quality Glass Over Magnification

While most beginners focus on zoom when choosing a long-range riflescope, seasoned shooters always prioritize quality glass over magnification - because what good is to have a high-powered scope with glass that looks like the bottom of a milk glass? You need a clear, sharp image for spotting and hitting targets at long distances.

Nightforce understands this and builds its rifle scopes with superior-quality glass. Every lens of every Nightforce scope is hand-matched and hand-aligned to the other lenses for full potential performance. Also, Nightforce premium scopes feature Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass that minimizes chromatic aberration and delivers superb color contrast correction and high resolution as well as advanced lens coating that enhances light transmission.

FFP over SFP

For long-range shooting, first-focal plane (FFP) scopes are typically preferred over second-focal plane (SFP) scopes. An FFP reticle changes size relative to the magnification level, allowing for more accurate holdovers and ranging at varying distances.

Reticle style: MIL vs. MOA

Choosing between Milliradian (MIL) and Minute of Angle (MOA) can be a matter of personal preference. Some long-range shooters find it easier to work with MILs because they're in graduations of 10, which fits well with the metric system. However, others may find MILs complicated due to their less direct correlation with inches, making calculations a bit more complex.

MIL reticles are also quite busy, filled with detailed subtensions, which can be useful for ranging, holdovers, or leading moving targets. However, it may also clutter the field of view and obscure the target for some shooters.

Conversely, scopes with MOA offer a more refined adjustment, with 1 MOA roughly translating to 1 inch, whereas 1 MIL equates to around 3.6 inches at a distance of 100 yards. However, while MOA reticles are straightforward, they can sometimes lack the necessary features for ranging or holdovers.

Typically, scopes with MRAD are the preferred choice among long-range shooters. Nightforce provides a variety of top-notch MRAD reticles, ranging from the Mil-R, which offers a clear, clutter-free view along with additional windage and holdover aiming points, to the Tremor-3, a sophisticated option that enables swift and accurate windage adjustments and speed shooting. If you're more comfortable with MOA, Nightforce also offers scopes with the MOA-XT. This is an MOA reticle that comes with the features of an MRAD reticle, facilitating precise holdovers, hold-offs, and windage adjustments.

Turret Features

Exposed Elevation Turret with Zero Stop: An exposed turret allows for quick and easy adjustments, which is crucial when shooting at distances further than your zero distance.

The zero-stop system is an invaluable feature that lets you return to your zero distance without having to remember or count your clicks. Once you've adjusted your aim and taken your shot, you can simply turn the turret until it stops at your zero point.

The ZeroStop feature is available on several Nightforce scopes, including all ATACRs, the BEAST, and Competition scopes as well as most NXS models. Another instant-to-zero feature, the ZeroSet, is used in the Nightforce SHV scopes.

Sub-Zero Feature: Some long-range scopes offer the ability to dial down past your zero, allowing for closer-range shots if needed. This flexibility can be beneficial in dynamic shooting environments where target distances vary significantly. The Nightforce ATACR 4-16x42mm F1 offers the ZeroHold feature that, above the rest, allows you to dial below zero.

Locking Turret Feature: A locking turret feature prevents accidental adjustments from bumping the turret, ensuring your aim remains accurate and consistent.

Exposed Windage Turret: Just like with elevation, an exposed windage turret can be useful for making quick adjustments to account for wind effects.

Best Nightforce Scopes for Long-Range Shooting

Best Around $1,000 - SHV 5-20x56mm

The Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm is a marvel of optical engineering. It's not just an excellent choice for those on a budget but also a top contender in its class. Boasting a magnification range of 5-20x and a 56mm objective lens, this scope provides crisp, clear images even in low-light conditions.

It features the ZeroSet tech that ensures a quick return to zero no matter how many elevation adjustments you've made, as well as a full 80 MOA of elevation adjustment, 50 MOA of windage adjustment, and a side parallax adjustment. Note, however, that it’s an SFP scope with only MOA reticles available.

Given its price point, the SHV 5-20x56mm gives you more than your money's worth. So, who says you can't have premium performance without breaking the bank?

Best Around $2,000 - NXS 8-32x56mm & NX8 4-32x50mm F1

Stepping up in price, we have the Nightforce NXS 8-32x56mm. This scope is a testament to Nightforce's commitment to providing high-end, professional-grade optics. With a magnification range of 8-32x, it offers superior clarity and precision that's hard to match.

The NXS 8-32x56mm features a large 56mm objective lens for maximum light transmission. Its MOAR reticle ensures pinpoint accuracy, and the ZeroStop technology eliminates the guesswork when returning to zero. For serious shooters who demand nothing but the best, the NXS 8-32x56mm is worth every penny.

If your budget stretches around $2,200, the Nightforce NX8 – 4-32x50mm F1 is a fantastic choice. This scope is a blend of compact design and high-performance features, making it a highly sought-after model among long-range shooters.

The NX8 offers an impressive magnification range of 4-32x, coupled with a 50mm objective lens. The F1 variant of the NX8 series comes with a first focal plane reticle. This means the reticle size adjusts as you change the magnification, maintaining accurate range estimation and holdover references across the entire magnification range. The scope is available in several reticle styles, varying from the simple MOAR to the professional Tremor 3. The new MRAD-style MOA-XT reticle is also available.

Adding to its appeal is Nightforce's ZeroStop technology, which allows for a quick and reliable return to zero.

Best Over $2000 - ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 & Competition 15-55x52mm

The Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 is a scope that redefines the standards of long-range shooting optics. It combines a broad magnification range with a large objective lens diameter, ensuring superior image quality and precision.

This scope features ED glass and advanced DigIllum reticle illumination with five brightness settings and the ability to turn off after 1 hour of idle. The ZeroStop and Hi-Speed adjustments provide unmatched functionality and convenience. This Nightforce ATACR is available with several MOA and MRAD reticles and allows for a massive 120 MOA / 35 MRAD of elevation adjustment.

If budget isn't a constraint, investing in the ATACR 5-25x56mm F1 will take your long-range shooting skills to new heights.

Lastly, we have the Nightforce Competition 15-55x52mm, a scope designed for the competitive shooter. With a magnification range of 15-55x, this scope provides unparalleled detail at extreme distances.

It features ED glass for superb color contrast and high resolution, a fast-focus eyepiece for quick target acquisition, and a ZeroStop feature for a reliable return to zero.