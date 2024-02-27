Euro 2024. Presentation of the French national team

Details

The French national team approaches Euro 2024 as the reigning champions. Despite their defeat to Argentina in a penalty shootout in the final of last year's World Cup in Qatar, the "Les Bleus" remain one of the main favorites for the upcoming tournament. Under the guidance of Didier Deschamps, the team has acquired a new culture of victories and cohesion. Kilian Mbappe continues to shine in the attack, scoring 9 goals in the group stage. However, France is not just Mbappe; there is a plethora of talented players, including the veteran Olivier Giroud. With Deschamps at the helm, they have a strong squad capable of competing for victory at Euro. France is determined to take revenge and reclaim the title of the strongest team on the continent. The depth of their bench and the individual mastery of the French make them one of the main contenders for triumph.

Group of the French national team at Euro 2024

France finds itself in a challenging group for the upcoming European Championship. Alongside the "Les Bleus" in Group B, serious opponents such as the Netherlands, Austria, and possibly Wales/playoff winner A will compete for advancement. While France defeated the Netherlands in Amsterdam during the qualifiers, the battle for the top spot in the group is expected to be fierce. The Dutch, with new talents, might present surprises. Austria, led by Ralph Rangnick, cannot be underestimated, having already defeated Germany in a friendly and drawn against Belgium.

If Wales/playoff winner A qualifies for the final stage, the team will be motivated to redeem themselves after their failure at the 2022 World Cup. France needs to finish in either 1st or 2nd place in the group to advance. Regardless, a formidable opponent awaits them in the Round of 16, with Belgium and Portugal being the favorites in other groups. So, France needs to navigate the group stage confidently, but regardless, a serious opponent awaits them in the Round of 16.

Preparation of the French national team for Euro 2024

Currently, the French national team leads the FIFA world rankings and is the main favorite for the upcoming Euro 2024. The "Les Bleus" boast an impressive squad, combining experienced veterans like Giroud with bright young talents such as Zaire-Emery. Traditionally, Mbappe leads the team in attack. The midfield has been strengthened with Antoine Griezmann, and the defense is solid, led by Menyan.

France confidently qualified for Euro, defeating the Netherlands among others. In the qualifying tournament, the French convincingly defeated all their opponents, with a notable 14-0 victory over Gibraltar. In that match, young PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery shone, becoming the youngest goal-scorer for the French national team since World War I at the age of 17. This fact demonstrates France's immense squad potential. Besides Zaire-Emery, there is a plethora of young talents ready to replace the veterans.

After the defeat in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina in a penalty shootout, France aims to take revenge on home soil at Euro. Under Deschamps' guidance, the team looks well-coordinated and motivated for victory. Mbappe, now the captain, is called upon to be the leader in the attack. With such a squad and bench depth, France has every chance to regain the title of the strongest in Europe.

Interesting facts about the French national team ahead of Euro 2024

The French national team is rightfully considered one of the main favorites in any major tournament. It has numerous impressive achievements and records. Let's take a closer look at some interesting facts about "Les Bleus" before the start of Euro 2024:

France is participating in its 11th consecutive European Championship since 1992. This is the second-longest streak in history after the German national team. France has won the European Championship twice - in 1984 and 2000, trailing only Spain and Germany in this regard.

In recent years, the French national team has shown remarkable consistency, reaching the final in 3 out of the last 4 major tournaments – the 2018 World Cup, Euro 2016, and the 2022 World Cup. They unexpectedly lost in the Round of 16 to Switzerland in Euro 2020.

In the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024, 14 different players scored for France, indicating the team's wealth of dangerous attackers and midfielders.

Kylian Mbappe has not scored for France in European Championships; all his 12 goals were scored in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He failed to convert any of his 14 attempts in Euro 2020.

Since 2016, Antoine Griezmann has scored a total of 18 goals for France in World Cups and Euros, more than any other European player in the same period.

Coach Didier Deschamps could make history as the first person to win both the World Cup and the European Championship as a player and coach. No one has achieved this feat before.

The French national team has every reason to be considered the main favorite for Euro 2024. The team possesses some of the best footballers globally and is determined to reclaim the title of the strongest in Europe.