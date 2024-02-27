Euro 2024. Presentation of the England national team

Euro 2024 promises to be a true football celebration, and the England national team, under the guidance of Gareth Southgate, is determined to make a significant contribution to the tournament's history. The head coach unquestionably serves as the soul of this team. His strategic approach and ability to inspire players have been the keys to the success of the Three Lions. Any doubts about his tenure as the national team coach were dispelled after the brilliant qualification journey. Despite rumors of a possible resignation after last year's World Cup, Southgate remains in charge and is ready to battle for the cup.

The England national team, led by Gareth Southgate, enters Euro 2024 with a mix of ambition and expectation. Confidence in their abilities, a star-studded lineup, and the strategic genius of the coach are key factors that make them serious contenders for triumph. However, the world of football always carries an element of uncertainty, adding unpredictability and excitement to the tournament.

England's group stage in Euro 2024

The England national team will enter the group stage of Euro 2024, where they will face Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia. This group promises to provide viewers and fans with a true football spectacle full of surprises and intrigue. The first challenge for the Three Lions will be a match against the Danish national team, not only a resilient opponent but also one with unfinished business with England after the semi-final encounter at Euro 2020.

The next opponent will be Slovenia, a team that may appear less formidable on paper but is capable of surprises. Their match against Denmark also promises to be a key moment in determining the group standings. Under the guidance of Kasper Hjulmand, Slovenia demonstrated strength in the qualifiers and aims to fight for its place on the European stage. Serbia, led by coach Dragan Stojković, also presents itself as a team with talented attacking players. However, bookmakers believe that the favorites in this group will be the English and the Danes.

Interesting facts about the England national team ahead of Euro 2024

England will participate in the UEFA European Championship for the 11th time, drawing attention not only with its long history but also with a series of fascinating facts that make it one of the most captivating teams in the tournament:

Except for the fateful clash with Iceland in 2016, England has shown impressive resilience, losing only one of the last 18 matches in the European Championship (10 wins and 7 draws). This resilience makes them a formidable opponent for any team.

England topped the Euro 2024 qualifying group with an impressive 20 points. The eighth consecutive victory in the main qualification group attests to their dominance and ambitions for the upcoming tournament.

Captain Harry Kane, the leader of the Three Lions, scored 10 goals in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Over the last three major international tournaments, Harry Kane scored 12 goals - more than any other European player.

Head coach Gareth Southgate enters his fourth major tournament challenge with the England national team. He has come a long way from being a player at Euro 1996 to a coach who inspired the national team at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Predictions

After an impressive victory over Italy at Wembley, the team under Gareth Southgate guaranteed its place in Euro 2024. However, two disappointing games against Malta and North Macedonia raised questions about the team's stability and doubts about the coach's tactics. Criticism of Southgate for his alleged conservatism adds an element of uncertainty that could impact the team's success in the tournament.

Concerns are also linked to the potential exclusivity of the main squad selection, which may leave out-of-form players, such as Raheem Sterling, out of the tournament squad. Nevertheless, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham showcasing excellent form, England has the potential to reach at least the semi-finals, gaining an advantage in crucial matches.

The team's goal is clear - to win the tournament and overcome the shadow of the previous defeat to Italy in 2021. Gareth Southgate, aiming to bring the European Championship trophy back from Germany, faces the challenge of reevaluating the team's strategy and preparation to prevent a repeat of the penalty shootout heartbreak at Wembley. Fans' attention will be focused on the Three Lions, hoping they can bring the football trophy home. How it will unfold remains to be seen very soon.