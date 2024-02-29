Euro-2024: analysis of group D participants and predictions

Group D at the upcoming Euro-2024 promises to be a high-level competition, featuring finalists of the 2022 World Cup, France, Euro-2020 quarterfinalists Austria, 2022 World Cup quarterfinalists Netherlands, and the winner of the Path A playoff. An unusual twist in the upcoming event is the play-off mini-tournament scheduled for March 21, 2024. The semi-finals of this tournament will see Poland face Estonia, while Wales will take on Finland. The winners of these matches on March 26 will compete for a spot in Euro-2024. Let's examine the composition and prospects of each team in Group D.

Bookmakers' odds

Bookmakers consider the French team as the favorite in Group D at Euro-2024. The odds for Didier Deschamps' team to win this quartet are 1.60. The probability of France not finishing first in the group is evaluated with odds of 2.35. The odds for France to advance to the playoffs are 1.05. Analysts name the Netherlands as the main competitor to France in this group. The odds for the victory of the "Oranje" in Group D are 3.70. Betting on their advancement to the Euro-2024 quarterfinals comes with odds of 1.25, while the odds for them not to advance from the group are 4.00. Austria has odds of 1.75 to reach the playoffs and 7.00 for finishing first in the group.

Netherlands

The Dutch national team confidently secured the second spot in the qualifying group for Euro-2024, winning 6 out of 8 matches. Their only defeats came against the French team. In the tournament in Germany, the Netherlands will once again face the French. Coach Ronald Koeman is motivated to achieve success in Euro-2024, as the team hasn't achieved major milestones under his guidance, except for a second-place finish in the Nations League. There is no standout leader in the Dutch attack - Gakpo, Weghorst, and Stengs each scored 3 goals. Van Dijk plays a key role in defense, having played all qualifying matches. Despite a strong lineup, bookmakers do not consider the Netherlands as the main favorite for Euro-2024. Betting on the Dutch victory in Euro-2024 is accepted with odds of 15.75.

Austria

For Austria, participation in Euro-2024 is already a significant achievement, marking their fourth appearance in the continental championship. Previously, they progressed past the group stage only once - in Euro-2020. The team is led by Ralph Rangnick. In the Euro qualifying, Austria secured the second spot, narrowly losing to Belgium on additional criteria. The team boasts star players such as the experienced defender Alaba, as well as creative midfielders Arnautovic and Sabitzer. With such a lineup, Austria promises to pose challenges to France and the Netherlands in the group. However, bookmakers do not see Austria as having a chance of triumph. Betting on Austria to win Euro-2024 comes with a substantial odds of 71.00.

France

The French national team is one of the most successful teams in the 21st century. Under Didier Deschamps' guidance since 2012, France has achieved significant success - winning the 2018 World Cup, reaching the 2022 World Cup final, and the Euro-2016 semi-final. In the Euro-2024 qualification, France secured 7 wins out of 8 matches with a dominating goal difference of 29:3. Even in a inconsequential match against Greece, Deschamps did not experiment with the lineup. In the previous Euro, the French unexpectedly lost to Switzerland in the Round of 16 on penalties. Expectations are high for their redemption in Germany. The French team, featuring players like Griezmann, Giroud, Coman, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Mbappé, and others, is considered one of the strongest in Europe. Mbappé, along with Lukaku, became the top scorer of the qualifiers with 9 goals and 6 assists. Bookmakers evaluate the likelihood of the French team's triumph with odds of 4.50.

Predictions

Many tend to overrate the Netherlands and Austria. Modern "Oranje" is not the super team of the Netherlands during Louis van Gaal's time. Under Van Gaal, the "Oranje" always played better. Although Koeman's team successfully finished second in the qualifiers, they faced challenges outside the group with France. Analysts also tend to overestimate Austria, acknowledging their occasional good performances but considering them overall not as strong. Most likely, France will comfortably top the group, and the Netherlands will secure the second spot. Austria is slightly weaker than Poland (a likely fourth participant in Group D), and if they face each other, there is a chance of Austria suffering a minimal defeat or a draw. We believe that if Poland qualifies for the Euros, they will finish third in this group, as Didier Deschamps may experiment in the decisive match against France. Thus, Poland would gain 2 points, Austria - 1, and neither of them would advance to the playoffs.