ELEMENTS OF A JUST SOCIETY: UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF EDUCATION

Human beings have a long history of struggle and resilience against natural enemies. We evolved after learning to survive in an inhospitable environment with our experience-oriented instincts. Now we have entered an age of scientific advancements where many of our inventions were inconceivable for ancient humans. But humanity still suffers from social inequalities, and an increasing gap between different classes threatens our future. Society hasn't achieved social justice globally.

However, education can promote the need to create a just society where people are treated equally without discrimination. A lack of academic training and learning has made the lives of our minorities insufferable. Now, it's become educators' responsibility to preach the importance of social justice and racial harmony. Education can help marginalized societies by elevating them socially and economically. It's the correct way to enhance progress and make this world a better place.

HOW CAN EDUCATION CREATE A JUST SOCIETY?

Education is the key to promote inclusivity and diversity of people belonging to a different racial, religious, or sexual denomination. Unfortunately, American schools have observed discrimination of students who belong to a minority or a low-income family. Statistics show that Black/Latino kids are more likely to be taught by an inexperienced teacher. A massive majority of Black teens attend segregated schools in NYC and Washington. Social justice warriors strive to put a stop to this discrimination.

That's where we discuss the importance of education to create a society rampant with justice. Studies show that early childhood learning reduces the playgroup black-white accomplishment gap by 50%. Minorities, low-income, and only underachieving communities can help themselves with a decent education. That's why educators are focusing on promoting equal academic opportunities for all people. One's skin color ceases to matter when we begin accepting them just like a Homo sapien.

Let's find out how education contributes to the emergence of the critical elements of a just society!

1. DIVERSITY AWARENESS:

Discrimination in America originates from the refusal to accept the diversity of cultures and traditions. When people learn to tolerate these cultural barriers, ethnic borders start disappearing. Therefore, social justice educators can help students communicate with different people to widen their horizons. That's how education makes people appreciative of each other. Students can collaborate with foreigners to increase cultural awareness and respect for different civilizations.

2. PERSONAL SKILLS:

Pedagogy furnishes a person with soft skills he/she will need for a job in the future. These skills include critical-thinking, problem-solving, and team-working. Research shows that students who got suspended/expelled often are more likely to end up in a juvenile prison. It is where educators need to speak up in favor of ending racial discrimination in schools. If all students get treated as equals, only then minorities can hope to achieve a decent education to prosper in life.

3. TOLERANT SOCIETY:

Education transformed humans from informal brutes to rational animals. Learning can still help people become more dependent on peaceful dialogue to communicate their opposition. Educational institutes give students a sense of empowerment and a passion for supporting the underprivileged. Educated people tend to encourage democracy. They're also more likely to vote and donate money than lesser-educated folks. Also, education reduces crime and mitigates gender-based violence.

4. MORE JOBS:

A just society provides equal academic and career-building opportunities to all people regardless of their ethnicity or economic stature. Research shows that education can cut this employment rate by 50%. Higher academic qualifications make you a better candidate for a handsomely-paying position. Your educational background can help you overcome ethnic/economic handicaps. It's the job of educators to promote equal academic facilities for all children regardless of their ethnicity.

5. HEALTHY SOCIETY:

Education benefits the overall health of society as educated people take better care of themselves. Thus, they have a lengthier lifespan. They have a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases as well. Statistics also reveal that degree-holders exercise more often and are less likely to smoke than other citizens. Children born to literate mothers are 50% more likely to survive their fifth birthdays. Providing primary education to females can save potentially 1.7 million children from malnourishment.

6. EQUALITY AND EMPOWERMENT:

Education can help minorities escape being targets of systemic racism and avoid discrimination in jobs. Studies show that soon minorities will dominate American schools and colleges in sheer numbers. By 2045, the country's white population will turn into a minority. Education can help these different races to cooperate with and empower each other. People need to learn to consider everyone just as fellow humans. Education encourages people to focus on the man, not the race.

7. PEACE AND SAFETY:

When people grow tolerant of different cultures and religions, they don't resort to violence and extremism. Education can help radicalized Third World countries by promoting harmony and acceptance. In the words of Malala, books and pens are "our most powerful weapons." A long-term analysis of 100+ countries showed that states with more educated residents were less prone to violent conflicts. Promoting learning can benefit the world by bringing peace to our societies.

8. ECONOMIC GROWTH:

Literacy leads to a more prosperous society where people are happier and healthier. Countries suffering from illiteracy are vulnerable to poverty, corruption, and terrorism. Education has a direct connection with the promotion of social justice in civilization. An educated society is collectively more productive. More productivity means diminished unemployment rates. Pedagogy creates a domino effect that ends up with many low-income families escaping the cycle of poverty.

9. ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS:

Global warming has become a threat to our younger generation and the survival of humanity on planet earth. World leaders have realized the importance of mitigating the risks of climate change by reducing carbon emissions. Education can help spread awareness by promoting what experts call "climate literacy." Teachers can motivate students to engage in environmental assignments, such as calculating the school's carbon footprints to become more eco-friendly.

CONCLUSION

We can't confine education merely to the systematic instructions we receive at an academic institute. The scope of proper pedagogy goes well beyond the boundaries of your typical seminary. Education is perpetual progress involving continued learning that helps us understand the principles of a civilized society. Knowledge has now become a tool for empowering the underprivileged and promoting the development of all classes. It teaches us to contribute to the growth and betterment of society.

According to Socrates, education isn't a competitive activity that should be limited to private schools. Instead, he considered teaching to be a public and collaborative activity in which the teacher engaged his/her students in meaningful conversations. In a modern setting, educators must motivate students to demonstrate their perspective of society. They can assist people in becoming tolerant of diversity and understanding what privilege is. That's how education encourages people to speak up and do more.