Effects of Stimulant Drugs and How to Overcome It

Stimulants – both illicit and prescription – like any drug, are known to increase alertness and energy in consumers. However, while prescription stimulants ensure therapeutic benefits, they also have a high propensity for misuse, leading to serious health problems or stimulant addiction.

For example, according to the stats published by the Government of the UK, the most commonly used stimulant in the UK is cocaine, and Europe has the highest levels of crack cocaine problems.

Hence, considering the ill effects of stimulants, it is critical to understand their signs, impacts, risks, and stimulant addiction treatment options. In this article, you can figure out everything you need to know about stimulant addiction.

What are Stimulants?

Stimulants increase central nervous system activity and amplify numerous physiological processes throughout the brain and body. In addition, these drugs are associated with high dopamine release. For example, when stimulants enter the body, they alter the brain chemistry and release high levels of dopamine, a neurotransmitter responsible for brain reward and movement regulation. The increased amount results in a powerful sense of well-being, attention, alertness, and energy.

A few common stimulant drugs people use are Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and prescription drugs, such as Adderall and Ritalin. These drugs are often used at medical centres to ease the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Narcolepsy.

Unfortunately, despite the therapeutic use of stimulants, many people misuse them and develop stimulant addiction. Because stimulants are highly addictive, they create euphoria and relaxation, rewarding people struggling with mental health issues or physical pain. Also, depending on the type of stimulant used, it can be ingested orally, smoked, snorted, or injected.

What is Stimulant Addiction?

Stimulant addiction or stimulant abuse is a condition when a person gets addicted to it by taking prescribed drugs in an inappropriate amount or using illicit drugs. Also, people misuse stimulants for multiple reasons, depending on the choice of substance and its effects. These reasons include the following:

Feel more alert

Boost libido

Improve performance at school, work, or in sports

Lose weight

Create feelings of euphoria

Focus and think more clearly

Increase self-confidence

Also, whether a person chooses a prescribed or illicit stimulant, the potential side effects are similar, such as:

Violent behaviour

Psychosis

Hostility

Elevated body temperature and hyperthermia

Cardiovascular stressors

Panic attacks

Another reason why stimulants are so highly addictive is that they affect brain chemistry. For example, stimulants increase dopamine levels, and as a result, it reinforces stimulant use. Hence, when people are exposed to stimulant use repeatedly, they get used to it. Without it, people struggle to feel positive effects or relax, making it difficult to stop.

Signs and Symptoms of Stimulant Use

Be aware of some potential signs and symptoms associated with stimulant addiction to recognise whether you or your loved one is misusing the drugs.

Having more energy than usual

Noticeable weight loss

Talking more or faster, or rambling

Frequently dilated pupils

Getting in trouble at school or work

Skipping days at school or work

Paying less attention to personal hygiene

Eating and sleeping less than usual

Sudden changes in behaviour

The strange smell on the breath, hair, and clothing

Experiencing money problems

Legal problems due to possession, theft, or driving under the influence of drugs

Using substances in a pattern lasting hours or days

Isolating from friends and family

Spending time with a different group of friends

Short-Term Effects of Stimulants

The main reason people use stimulants is their euphoric and energetic feeling. In the short term, stimulant effects can be pleasurable and may include:

Improved attention

Suppressed appetite

Opened breathing passages

Intense feelings of happiness

Increased sexual desire and performance

Increased energy/sociability and self-esteem

Side Effects of Stimulants

While the effects of stimulants vary depending on their type and class, a few side effects are common in all that may wreak havoc on a user’s system. The side effects of stimulant abuse include the following:

Muscle shakes or tremors

Agitation

Heightened blood pressure

Increased heart rate

Very high body temperature

All the effects mentioned above are common to stimulant addiction, and no matter how hard you try to cut off, these effects can be disastrous even in the short-term of use. The consequences of high doses of stimulants may result in hyperthermia, cardiovascular abnormalities, and sudden death.

Long-term Effects of Stimulants

Apart from the short-term highs that users experience, the effects of stimulant use can extend.

Psychological side effects:

Hallucinations

Delusions

Paranoia

Depression

Persistent Anxiety

Physical long-term effects:

Headaches

Stroke

Seizures

Extreme weight loss

Gastrointestinal problems

Muscle deterioration

Chronic exhaustion

Reduced sexual functioning

Cerebral haemorrhage

Cardiovascular damage

Breathing problems

Stimulant Dependence

Most people who use stimulants regularly may be at a high risk of developing tolerance, dependence, and eventually addiction to stimulants.

Tolerance is when a person becomes accustomed to using high amounts of stimulant drugs and needs more and more amounts to feel the desired euphoric effects. Hence, tolerance is a contributing factor to the development of both dependence and addiction. On the other hand, physical dependence develops when people start using stimulants in higher doses. As a result, the dependent individuals may experience withdrawal symptoms when the use of the drug stops.

Though physical dependence doesn’t indicate the presence of addiction, they go hand-in-hand. A few signs that may help you identify any individual close to you with stimulant addiction are:

They have to take stimulants in higher amounts to feel the same effects.

They continue using stimulants despite their adverse impact on health.

They spend maximum time seeking out and using a drug.

Without the stimulants, they feel bad and experience withdrawal symptoms.

They tried to cut back but have been unsuccessful.

However, they aren’t the only indicators of stimulant addiction. If you believe that someone in your family or friend circle is struggling with this addiction, it’s time to explore stimulant addiction treatment options, such as stimulant detox.

Stimulant Withdrawal Treatment

Unlike alcohol or drug abuse, stimulant abuse doesn’t cause life-threatening impacts or withdrawal symptoms but can be uncomfortable. People with stimulant addiction may experience adverse physical and psychological aspects of stimulant withdrawal that may be challenging to cope with alone. Also, stimulant withdrawal may begin immediately after the cessation and can last up to 4 months. Common withdrawal symptoms of stimulant addiction include:

Insomnia

Irritability

Excessive sleep

Intense hunger

Mental and physical exhaustion

Anhedonia

Anxiety and agitation

Drug cravings

While these symptoms may not become deadly, the accompanying psychological symptoms can be dangerous. For example, most people experiencing withdrawal can develop depression with suicidal thoughts. Hence, professional stimulant addiction treatment is required to help people recover from stimulant abuse.

Stimulant Addiction Treatment Programs

Professional stimulant treatment may include:

Inpatient Programs: Patients need to stay at a sober facility for an extended period, attend regular counselling and therapy, and practise coping strategies to recover successfully.

Outpatient Programs: In this facility, individuals are allowed to live at home and continue their lives while also attending rehab therapy and counselling sessions at the facility. It is perfect for those who don’t want to leave their life behind and have no transportation problems.

Therapy: Depending on the stimulant users, therapies are specifically tailored to help. And one of the most commonly used therapies in stimulant addiction treatment is the Matrix model, where therapy is combined with substance and addiction education, self-help group participation, and regular drug tests to ensure abstinence.

Summary

Professional stimulant addiction treatment can help any stimulant abuser to walk on the path to a happier and healthier life. And rehab programs across the UK offer specialised treatment, such as stimulant detox, to cater to people’s requirements. So, if you believe that you or someone close to you needs help with stimulant addiction, contact one of the rehab centres today.