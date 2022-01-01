Do vegan foods provide better immunity?

In the wake of the global pandemic, everyone is looking for solutions to improve and maintain immunity. Consuming peanut butter protein, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and other plant-based food sources has emerged as the best solution. Animal-based foods are rich in nutrients, no doubt. However, there are several secondary benefits with immune boosting vegan foods that have a better effect on your overall health.

Top Benefits of Vegan Foods For Immunity

Adding Vegan immune boosting recipes to your diet can have significant benefits:

Healthy Protein Sources

Getting your required protein intake each day is vital to keeping your immune system healthy. Peanut butter protein, lentils, legumes, nuts and other plant-based sources are the ideal choice because they are also low in calories. Protein is essential for the repair and regeneration of immune cells. It also forms an important component of several antibodies required to fight pathogens. Protein is also known to catalyze biochemical reactions that improve your immune response.

With immune boosting foods vegan, you have the advantage of protein without the unwanted saturated fats and calories.

Enhanced Vitamin and Mineral Consumption

Vitamins and minerals are primarily obtained from plant-based food sources. The best vegan foods to improve immune system provide you with multiple vitamins and minerals that are vital for the immune system. Nutrients like Vitamin E, Vitamin C and Zinc, in particular, are rich in plant-based foods. These nutrients not only protect your immune system but also trigger an immune response in case of injuries and wounds. The nutrients found in immune boosting foods vegan are known to enhance the quality and production of immune cells as well.

Antioxidant Benefits

Phytochemicals or organic chemicals found in plants have rich antioxidant effects. Immune boosting vegan foods also contain nutrients that act as antioxidants. This reduces the negative effects of free radicals on the body. When the cells and tissues are under oxidative stress by free radicals, your immune response is compromised. This is primarily because the immune system is directed towards repairing free radical damage. Additionally, free radicals compromise the health of the immune cells, thereby making you vulnerable to infections and health issues.

Fibre Intake for Better Immunity

The fibre found in vegan immune boosting recipes provides a source of nutrition for symbiotic microbes found in the gut. These microbes, called probiotics, are responsible for better digestion. They ensure that you get the most of the nutrients consumed through your regular diet.

More importantly, most of the immune cells are present in the lining of the gut. Therefore, your digestive system plays an important part in your immunity. Probiotics maintain gut health, thereby maintaining your immune health as well. They feed on fibre and increase in number, making plant-based foods the right choice to boost immunity.

Best Immune Boosting Vegan Foods

Here are some of the best food sources to include in your vegan immune boosting recipes:

Citrus fruits: These are the best immune boosting foods vegan as they are rich in Vitamin C. Vitamin C is an antioxidant in nature and even boosts the production of immune cells. Foods like oranges, lemons, grapefruit and limes are the best vegan foods to improve immune system.

Garlic: This well-known flavour enhancer has been used in traditional medicine to improve immunity. It is known for compounds like allicin that contain sulfur. These compounds improve the strength of the immune cells with respect to fighting several microbes. Garlic itself has antiviral and antimicrobial properties which keep your health protected.

Garlic: Often recommended as one of the best immune boosting vegan foods to fight common cold, cough and flu, ginger is known to reduce inflammation. It also has bioactive compounds like gingerol that help manage pain and act as powerful antioxidants.

Dark leafy greens: Adding green vegetables like spinach and kale to your vegan immune boosting recipes gives you better results. This is because of the rich Vitamin C and beta carotene content in these foods. Both these nutrients fight free radicals and also boost your immune response.

Papayas: You can get double the recommended intake of Vitamin C in just one papaya. It also contains papain which is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. Papaya is rich in Vitamin B, potassium and folates which help rebuild the cells of the immune system. This maintains the full strength of your immune system.

Conclusion

Maintaining a healthy balance of nutrients is necessary to enjoy the powerful benefits of immune boosting vegan foods. It is also important to follow a healthy lifestyle with ample physical activity. Pay attention to the protein, vitamin and mineral intake in your vegan diet if your primary goal is to improve your overall immune health and response.