Do Dental Composite Veneers Cost a Lot?

Everyone might not know of composite veneers but would love to have a regular life where they can be happy and smile as wide as they want without worrying about how awkward their smile is.

If you're part of the "everyone" who wants a better smile and undented happiness, then you might want to try composite veneers. They are not your best bet, but that is why you've got a dentist – to proffer safer and befitting remedies.

What are composite veneers composed of?

They are thin dental shells or covers that are placed over your teeth. They work for a variety of tooth problems where dental crowns, tooth bonding, and enameloplasty do not.

Composite veneers only cover a portion of the teeth, unlike dental crowns that cover all the way to the back of the teeth.

What are composite veneers produced from?

They are made of resin that is made to have the color of teeth. They are sheet thin and do not require bonding. They can last for about 4 — 8 years with proper maintenance.

How much do dental composite veneers cost?

The average price is between $110 — $190 for a single tooth, but that's debatable because it costs between $400 — $1500 per tooth in some places, such as the USA.

Resin veneers in the UK cost between £245 and £495. The variations in these prices suggest that the price is subject to location, dentist, healthcare provision, or dental establishment.

Are there other types of veneers?

Yes, veneers are either direct, indirect, or porcelain veneers – which is a variant that is more expensive but also more durable and lasts an average of 10 — 15 years if properly maintained. Good value for money, correct?

Direct composite veneers

They are composite resin and applied directly to your teeth. The time taken to prepare for application is very relatively short, and the process is noninvasive. Fixing direct veneers often does not require an adhesive.

Indirect composite veneers

The application process involved is quite different from that of direct composite veneers and more demanding. Application is not made directly on the teeth. The veneer is prepared in the lab or dentist's office by the dentist before it is fixed.

You might receive a temporary set of veneers until yours is ready to be applied. Indirect veneers are longer-lasting, stronger, and more expensive.

Porcelain veneers

These are custom-made veneers made of porcelain. Porcelain is a more durable material; hence, it is more expensive and lasts longer. They are the closest to permanent in terms of veneers and should be handled by an excellent dentist to avoid a messy job.

Who needs veneers?

Veneers are one of the options available to improve the appearance of your teeth and smile. Veneers, especially composite, are used mostly for non-so-major teeth abnormalities such as:

Stained teeth.

Teeth with chips or cracks.

To make your teeth appear brighter.

To cover for an enamel that's insufficient.

Irregularly shaped teeth.

Misaligned teeth.

Some people with regular teeth change the look of their teeth using veneers.

Indicated in fluorosis.

For aesthetics.

What are the procedures for application?

The first step involved is to see a dentist. Your dentist will examine your oral space and determine whether you should have to worry about getting a veneer or not. Go to a professional because they know best.

After it has been confirmed you need a veneer, you will have to decide what kind you want and which you can afford. Direct? Indirect? Porcelain veneer?

If you decide on porcelain, the dentist will explain everything you need to know. For composite veneers, depending on whether it's direct or indirect you go, you'll get it done on the spot.

Your mouth will be cleaned religiously to eliminate all the germs before the application.

Your dentist will place it directly on your teeth and fine-dress it for the direct veneer. Adhesion isn't always required.

If you opted for indirect or porcelain veneers, you might have a provisional application pending when your customized veneers are ready.

Some misconceptions about composite veneers

Veneers will ruin your teeth: this is not accurate. Veneers were made to improve your teeth rather than ruin them. It is advised to see a professional dentist to conduct the procedure seamlessly.

Composite veneers will make your mouth smell: these dental synthetic materials are made from resin. It does not decompose, hence isn't the cause of the odor. Poor oral hygiene is the cause of bad smells in the mouth.

Application is painful: I know hospitals freak you out, and seeing a doctor dressed in white makes you want to collapse, but stay calm. You're not getting your teeth pulled out, and it's just getting coated. So, there is no pain at all.

Pros of composite veneers

They are affordable.

They are fit for minor tooth damage.

The method of application is noninvasive.

The time of application is relatively fast.

They can be used for normal, unproblematic teeth.

They are easily removed.

Cons of composite veneers

They are easily prone to chips and breaking off.

They're not as durable as porcelain veneers.

They don't reflect light like natural teeth.

They are unsuitable for more complex dental challenges.

They need to be replaced or changed more frequently.

They make the teeth very sensitive to temperature.

Takeaway

A smile is worth a million, and only this million is a few bucks per tooth. If you're a little too conscious about your smile or even remotely embarrassed by it, then you should consider composite veneers – you can even undo it later because they're not permanent.

Veneers are relatively affordable, so give it a good thought, weigh your options and talk to your dentist. Remember, the best smile is the one you give yourself. Make it worth your millions.