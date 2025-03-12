Crypto and the Power to Choose: Financial Sovereignty for the Marginalised

There is, one supposes, a certain kind of person who still sees cryptocurrency as little more than a hobby for computer types and money speculators—something hushed-over in coffee shops with red-brick walls and blackboard menus. To them, it is a world of price charts and volatility, of men in Patagonia jackets reloading their trading programs, their moods dictated by the flashing red or green of the market. And yet, amidst all of that, something much more interesting has been happening.

For others, cryptocurrency is not merely a way to make (or, more commonly, lose) money. It is a lifeline, a means of having control in a world where control is so habitually denied. For, strip away the evangelism and jargon, and cryptocurrency is something simple but deep: having the ability to possess and pass on money without permission. And for those on the periphery—those who have been left out of the traditional banking system, those who have had their financial independence narrowed by bureaucracy, prejudice, or blatant hostility—that is not merely helpful, but revolutionary.

It's worth noting that the availability of the revolution depends on a great many variables. One's connectivity, awareness, and, of course, the rise and fall of the markets all have a part to play. It's a strange thing, in any case, to have one's economic freedom tied up with something as unpredictable as a blockchain ledger, where fortunes flower and wane at the whim of unseen forces. Even simply looking at a Bitcoin price tracker is an exercise in ontological uncertainty: is this new freedom a work of genius, or another dangerous roll of the dice? But then, for those who have lived a lifetime excluded from the mainstream financial system, the alternative is usually worse.

The Unbanked and the Invisible

To be unbanked in today's world is to be reminded every day of your own inconvenience. It is waiting in line to cash a cheque, only to lose part of it to outrageous fees. It's functioning in an economic system built on the assumption that everyone has a fixed home, government documents, and a degree of stability that, for the majority, is an expense too high to bear. Across the world, there are gigantic populations of people—refugees, unofficial laborers, people who live in politically insecure regions—who are outside the network of traditional finance. For them, even so ordinary a matter as receiving money from relatives abroad can be a minefield of bureaucracy and exploitation.

Cryptocurrency does not target individuals in quite the same way. A Bitcoin wallet does not need paperwork, address verification, approval from a bank manager who may or may not approve of your circumstances. It is a tool for financial inclusion, free from the quiet shame of being deemed too risky, too unpredictable, too in the way. For the first time, there is a way to send and receive money that doesn't depend on the good graces of institutions that never actually worked for them to begin with.

When Banks Fail—Or Choose to Exclude

Obviously, financial independence is never more desperately needed than during a crisis. There are, in recent history, many examples of banks freezing accounts, whole economies collapsing under the weight of hyperinflation, and governments simply choosing—usually after a total lack of warning—that a particular group of people should no longer be able to get their hands on their own money. Financial independence during such moments is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

Where economic stability is a dream and not a reality, cryptocurrency has quietly become a second option. Venezuela, for instance, where inflation has rendered the local currency essentially worthless, has witnessed the adoption of Bitcoin and stablecoins as a favorite option to hold on to whatever purchasing power remains. In Nigeria, where demonstrations have been stifled by cutting off their access to bank accounts, activists have turned to cryptocurrency as a means of being able to continue in spite of everything. These are not ideological decisions, nor the grand gestures of libertarian dreamers—they are practical responses to a system that again and again has proven inadequate.

Empowerment, but Not Without Its Challenges

None of which is to say that cryptocurrency is a utopian solution, or that its take-up is a simple matter. There are, naturally, challenges to be overcome. For some, even the simple act of buying and using crypto requires some level of digital literacy that isn't always easily accessed. And then, naturally, there's the volatility—a reminder that economic freedom, as freeing as it is, is also uncomfortably uncertain.

Scalability, regulation, security—these are all things that must be considered. A decentralised system is, by definition, immune to control, and that is what makes it so strong and also so difficult to control. Governments, of course, have taken notice. Some have embraced the technology, integrating it into their financial systems, and others have tried to shut it down, because they fear what it means: a financial system that they can no longer control.

And yet, amidst all this, there remains an appeal. Because for those who have been failed by mainstream finance, the risk of crypto is nothing to the certainty of exclusion elsewhere. To own one's own money, to send it at will, to be in an economy that does not care about status, nationality, or sanction—this is not some abstract advantage. It is, to many, the difference between dependence and independence.

A Future of Choice, Not Necessity

Where does this leave us, then? Cryptocurrency, for all its promise, is still finding its place in the world. It is not quite a panacea, and neither is it above its own inherent contradictions. There are those who see it as the great leveller of economic disparity, and those who see it as just another tool for speculation and excess. The truth, as always, lies somewhere in between.

What is certain, however, is that it has provided people with choice where they once did not have any. It has provided them with a means of access to a financial system that so frequently ignores—or actively excludes—large segments of the population. And that, if nothing else, is worth noticing.