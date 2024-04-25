Community Voices: Stories of Native American Leaders in North Carolina

Details

There are 574 officially recognized tribes inside the continental United States, including Alaska. Each tribe has its own distinct culture and way of life. Additionally, 154 indigenous languages are spoken. Model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse and Poet Laureate Joy Harjo are notable Native Americans who are garnering attention. Still, many pioneering artists, legislators, scientists, Olympic athletes, innovative chefs, historians, actors, and other individuals are actively transforming the world.

North Carolina takes great pride in being home to the eighth-biggest Indian population in the US and its biggest American Indian population toward the east of the Mississippi River. Over 99,000 American Indians live in North Carolina, making up 1.24 percent of the population. This total is for people identifying themselves as American Indians alone. The number is more than 130,000, including American Indians and other races. This significant population is a testament to the rich and diverse Native American culture that thrives in our state.

Fortunately, we are seeing an increase in the representation of Indigenous and Native people on a national and global scale. However, there is still more to be made. This essay mostly discusses contemporary influences, but we strongly recommend familiarizing yourself with the pioneers of the past, such as Clyde Howard Bellecourt, Red Wing, Jim Thorpe, and Gerald Vizenor, among others. Their resilience, innovation, and leadership stories can inspire and motivate us all.

EBCI: The Best for Business

The first establishment of a prominent casino took place on November 13, 1997, inside the confines of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' reservation in the western region of North Carolina. The commencement marked the final result of over ten years of discussions and concessions between tribe, state, and federal authorities.

Tribal Chief Jonathan "Ed" Taylor worked closely with Governor Jim Hunt to design a casino strategy that would comply with state regulations and address the interests of the local community and tribal members.

The tribe, along with many others throughout the United States, has since been a leader in the world of casino resorts and has also expanded operations off-reservation to great success. The EBCI, particularly, has partnered with Caesars, which is most known for its promotional betting perks in North Carolina.

Education: American Indian Leadership

Within the Oscar N. Harris Student Union, a vibrant community of American Indian influencers is cultivating a culture of collaboration and honing practical leadership abilities.

North Carolina has the most substantial American Indian community east of the Mississippi River. In collaboration with Campbell University, the North Carolina Commission on Indian Affairs has established a year-long program to develop and empower leaders at the tribe and state levels.

This partnership has flourished under the guidance of Al Bryant, who serves as the dean for the School of Education & Human Sciences and is a member of the Lumbee American Indian Tribe. The statement emphasizes a significant collaboration between Campbell University and the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs, under the leadership of executive director Gregory Richardson.

The Lumbee Tribe: A Political Force

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is located in Pembroke, in Robeson County. This particular area of the county has a significant population of American Indians, making it one of the regions with the biggest concentration of this ethnic group in the state.

The Lumbee culture permeates every aspect of this community, as shown by the presence of two mascots at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke—the Braves and the red-tailed hawk—and the downtown stores that specialize in American Indian arts and crafts.

The Lumbee Tribe has significant political influence in Robeson County and has had arduous struggles throughout its history to attain such authority in local governance. Before the 1940s, state statutes prohibited inhabitants of Pembroke from exercising their right to elect their own mayor and town council. However, the governor selected the leaders, guaranteeing that most would be white.

In 1958, the Lumbee gained national attention when a large group of them confronted Ku Klux Klan members at a gathering and successfully forced them to retreat from the vicinity. The event remains a subject of discussion and is often called the Battle of Hayes Pond.