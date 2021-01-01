Cloud Migration Risks and How to Avoid Them

Details

Most businesses immediately decide to implement a cloud migration plan as soon as they learn various advantages of cloud adoption.

And why not? Despite several cloud risks, this technology has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years. Offering your software services is necessary to stay up to date.

However, in the excitement of introducing new technology, most people unintentionally ignore cloud risk.

In fact, it is even more crucial to learn about the risks and how to avoid them.

Alpacked states that, there are vulnerable facets that are more likely to occur while dealing with cloud migration services.

Unlike traditional desktop applications, cloud services involve CSP, content to and from different sources that increase the attack surface.

Dangers of Cloud Computing and How to Avoid Them

We have come up with 12 major risks associated with cloud computing, risk mitigation and migration plan:

Major Risks Associated with Cloud Computing

Less user control

The end-user does not have complete control while operating a cloud application. Most of the processing and logic are conducted on a separate server.

A sudden attack on that particular server can result in data loss of all its users, destroying a successful application within hours.

Unauthorized Instance Spawning

Spinning up a new instance of a virtual container or machine via any leading cloud provider is a pretty simple and common task, as you all know.

However, an unauthorized user is capable of spawning instances in case the administrative data is compromised. It can cost your company heavy losses.

Besides, these instances may often connect to your other instances and gather unauthorized credentials from them.

Potential API Vulnerabilities

Utilizing an API server to standard calls more intuitive and more accessible, which most developers include in the software development lifecycle.

However, all users of the application have access to a variety of tools, which they can use to check the expected parameters and URL to each API call.

You can find yourself in great trouble if you do not verify the credentials for each API call.

Shared cloud services exploits

Generally, all the servers that power the cloud are shared by several enterprises.

Although these companies aim to segregate each organization’s data logically, an unauthorized user can exploit or steal data from servers as he gets access.

Secure Deletion Issues

You will need to delete your data on a regular basis securely.

Safe deletion of data is a simple process for desktop applications, but it gets complicated with the use of multiple providers and servers.

Moreover, deleting cached data of the end-user adds to the complexity.

Improper privileges to users

Data theft is a possibility for any company. All the leading cloud service providers offer a unique feature that helps internal user management.

These features are also used to assign roles to users and offer them privileges.

When multiple users share an individual account, its chances of occurring increases.

Single-vendor monopoly

Cloud providers provide excellent customer support and attractive offers in the beginning.

However, it may become very difficult and time-consuming to switch providers when needed.

Changing providers midway costs companies a huge amount of money and time.

Overworked IT staff

Any cloud migration plan puts a lot of pressure on a company’s IT staff, which is often ignored

When the IT staff are on a tight schedule, a sudden cloud migration plan may be unbearable for them.

Besides, too much workload may cause early breakdowns and increase the chances of egregious mistakes.

The Insider Threat

Usually, a risk of insider threat always prevails during cloud migration.

In contrast to traditional software, an insider who has access to the administrative cloud is capable of devastating an application.

If this happens, the brand image of a company can be destroyed in seconds, making it impossible to revive.

Data Loss

A power outage or an attacker at a data center may cause a sudden, unexpected loss of credentials through the usage of several providers.

Once end-user data is compromised, the application can run out of commission without a proper backup plan.

Too many suppliers

With such a huge number of cloud programs supplier, your data will pass through several cloud providers.

In case a single provider is compromised, it can cost you all the control over your data.

Very little research

Most enterprises tend to immediately switch once they learn about the several benefits of the cloud.

Due to high excitement, they often implement a cloud migration plan without conducting thorough research.

It is a harmful practice that causes several fatal errors.

Avoiding Cloud Risks

Risks in cloud computing are more likely to occur than you may think. We have come up with 3 best practices to avoid major risks associated with cloud computing:

Be Patient

We recommend you take your time to configure your cloud account and make sure all users are only given the necessary privileges.

Do not give permissions to shared accounts, and make sure to allow minimum practical privileges to each user.

Automation

You may automate complicated processes like database backup instead of performing them manually. Do not keep any room for misconduct.

Monitoring

Make sure that you are able to log in and check data moving in and out of the server. You may purchase some advanced tools to identify malicious users on your account.