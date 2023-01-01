Cleanest Body Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects, Complaints, Results, Where to Buy

Details

Cleanest Body is a concentrated liquid formula to cleanse your gut and help you lose weight.

By taking one full dropper of Cleanest Body daily, you can purportedly use Mayan cleansing ingredients to support gut health, weight loss, parasitic cleansing, detoxification, and more.

Does Cleanest Body live up to the hype? How does Cleanest Body work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Cleanest Body and its effects today in our review.

What is Cleanest Body?

Cleanest Body is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively online through CleanestBody.com.

Featuring a blend of herbs and plants, Cleanest Body claims to maintain a clean body and support your weight loss goals using 100% natural ingredients.

Cleanest Body is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The supplement is priced at $69 per bottle. As part of a 2022 promotion, however, you can buy multiple bottles of Cleanest Body for as little as $49 per bottle.

Cleanest Body doesn’t just claim to support healthy inflammation and detoxification; instead, the supplement is targeted to people with parasitic infections. According to Cleanest Body, the supplement “weakens the parasites” before cleansing them from your body, helping to target toxic shock syndrome and other serious parasite-related conditions.

Cleanest Body Features & Benefits

Cleanest Body offers all of the following features and benefits, according to the official website:

Made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility with 100% natural ingredients

Features Mayan cleansing ingredients to detoxify your body, kill parasites, and help you lose weight

Rapidly burn fat with zero effort, exercising, or dieting required

Prevent future parasitic infections in your gut

Use proven detoxification ingredients for reliable cleansing

Flush harmful parasites and bacteria out of your body to support overall health

How Does Cleanest Body Work?

Cleanest Body works by targeting the root cause of your bloated belly, stubborn fat, and insatiable food cravings.

According to the makers of Cleanest Body, the root cause of all of these issues are microorganisms in drain pipes and water systems across the United States.

Because the United States has old pipes and water systems, these systems can be a breeding ground for dangerous microorganisms. When you drink water or shower, you’re exposing yourself to these microorganisms, leading to various weight gain issues.

Cleanest Body is designed to fix this problem to put you back in control of your health. By taking Cleanest Body daily, you can cleanse these harmful microorganisms out of your body, lose weight, and detoxify yourself from head to toe.

Who Created Cleanest Body?

Cleanest Body was created by a firefighter named Michael Clark. Michael’s wife suddenly ended up in the ER with toxic shock syndrome. Michael wanted to help, so he started to research natural cures. Michael’s research ultimately led him to create Cleanest Body.

Michael partnered with a medical expert to develop the formula: via Facebook, Michael reached out to a practicing naturopathic physician from South America named Aapo Maaz.

Dr. Maaz had 25+ years of experience as a practicing physician in South America before moving to the United States.

Over his years of treating patients in South America, Dr. Maaz used herbs and plants from across the region to treat malaria, glaucoma, memory loss, and more.

Many of Dr. Maaz’s treatments were based on Mayan detoxification rituals. Although the Mayans never inhabited South America, Dr. Maaz relied on Mayan ingredients to treat patients.

To make a long story short, Dr. Maaz recommended a specific blend of Mayan herbs and plants to cleanse Michael’s wife’s body. Michael’s wife rapidly recovered. Michael used Dr. Maaz’s recommended formula to create a supplement, and anyone can buy that supplement online today as Cleanest Body.

What to Expect After Taking Cleanest Body

Michael Clark’s wife eliminated her toxic shock syndrome using the ingredients in Cleanest Body. Soon after taking Dr. Maaz’s recommended formula, Michael’s wife quickly recovered.

Here’s what happened when Michael’s wife, Judith, took Cleanest Body for the first time:

Michael prepared Dr. Maaz’s recommended tincture and added it to Judith’s morning smoothie

After two days of taking the morning smoothie, Michael heard a scream from the bathroom; Judith was sitting on the toilet and “soon after the parasites just started rushing out of her body”

Judith claims she had seen “many eggs and parasites” in the toilet and was disgusted, but she felt cleaner than she had in months

Two days later, Judith was more energized; she also lost 6lbs within just 4 days of taking Cleanest Body for the first time

Within two months of taking Cleanest Body, Judith had “dropped 113 pounds,” according to the official Cleanest Body, or around 4lbs of weight per day

Cleanest Body also eliminated Judith’s anemia, eliminated the inflammation in her stomach and gut, and gave her toned skin over her stomach

Overall, Cleanest Body turned Judith back into a clean, healthy woman. She felt like she was in her early 20s. Motivated by Judith’s successful treatment, Dr. Maaz and Michael decided to share the formula with the world.

What Does Cleanest Body Do?

Cleanest Body works in a three step process to kill parasites, cleanse parasites from your body, and repair your body after a parasitic infection.

Here are the three steps involved in Cleanest Body:

Step 1) Starve Out the Parasite: First, Cleanest Body aims to starve out the parasites within your body without starving yourself. This is a critical first step for weakening the parasites. Cleanest Body contains active ingredients that “disrupt the parasite’s digestive system…so fast that the parasites don’t even know what hit them,” according to the manufacturer. One of the herbs in Cleanest Body, fennel contains an oil called anethole linked to antiparasitic benefits.

Step 2) Paralyze the Parasite to Prevent Further Damage to your Gut: Your parasites are damaging your gut. That’s bad for digestion and weight gain. Cleanest Body works by paralyzing the parasites in your gut to prevent further damage. The ancient Mayans used papaya to help aid the body’s natural cleansing processes while being tasty to eat. According to the makers of Cleanest Body, papaya can also reduce the risk of heart disease, improve blood glucose control in diabetics, lower blood pressure, and improve wound healing.

Step 3) Flush Out Mature Hosts: Judith Clark, the first woman who tested Cleanest Body, claims she saw eggs and parasites pouring out of her body into the toilet within two days of taking the supplement for the first time. For the third step, Cleanest Body uses natural laxatives like slippery elm to encourage your body’s natural digestive processes, helping to flush bacteria and parasites out of your body. The makers of Cleanest Body claim slippery elm “turns your gut into a waterslide” that flushes away parasites every time you go to the toilet. Cleanest Body also contains clove to help secrete a gel-like mucus along your intestinal tract, furthering your digestive processes along.

Step 4) Make Your Gut Toxic for Parasites: Next, Cleanest Body aims to prevent parasites from returning. To do that, Cleanest Body uses a blend of special plants and herbs to make your gut toxic to parasites while making it safe for friendly bacteria. Cleanest Body uses black walnut hull extract and pumpkin seed extract to protect your gut. These ingredients are rich with natural fatty acids to fight back against parasites. According to the makers of Cleanest Body, black walnut hull is highly astringent, which means it makes parasite eggs dry up.

Step 5) Turn Stomach Acid Into a Powerful Cleanser: For the penultimate step, Cleanest Body turns your stomach acid into a powerful cleanser. To do that, Cleanest Body uses two natural chemicals, including thujone and absinthin. These two ingredients stimulate your digestive system to create the optimal amount of gastric acid to ensure parasites don’t escape from your gut alive. The wormwood in Cleanest Body can also kill unwelcome visitors while helping you better digest food.

Step 6) Strengthen your Immune System to Prevent Future Parasites: For the final step, Cleanest Body claims to strengthen your immune system, helping your body repel future parasitic infections. To do that, Cleanest Body uses oregano oil, which contains a blend of chemicals that attach to an enzyme in your gut linked to parasites, helping you avoid future infections.

Because of these six steps, Cleanest Body aims to be the ultimate antiparasitic and detoxification supplement sold online today.

Cleanest Body Ingredients

Many detoxification supplements claim to cleanse your body. However, not all of them work as advertised. Some detox supplements use proven, science-backed ingredients, while others use unproven trendy formulas.

Cleanest Body contains a blend of natural laxatives, rich sources of fiber, and other ingredients backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine.

The goal of these ingredients is to target and support your digestive health. By supporting your digestive health, Cleanest Body can aid your body’s natural cleansing processes, allowing your body to rid itself of toxins more effectively.

Each drop of Cleanest Body contains 11 active ingredients that work in various ways to cleanse your body. Each 1 full dropper (2mL) of Cleanest Body contains 100mg of a proprietary formula with the following ingredients:

Fennel: Used in traditional Chinese and Hindu remedies for centuries to treat snake bites and scorpion stings, fennel is an herb linked to weight loss. The makers of Cleanest Body added fennel to the formula to starve out the parasites within your body.

Marshmallow Root: Marshmallow root stimulates the lining of the stomach to repair itself, according to the manufacturer, helping the stomach acid kickstart digestion while supporting overall digestive health.

Black Walnut Hull: Black walnut hull extract is found in many detoxification supplements for its ability to cleanse toxins from the body. The makers of Cleanest Body use the “fresh green hulls of black walnuts” for their astringent properties, which means they cause the parasite eggs to dry up and contract.

Pumpkin Seed: Pumpkin seeds are rich with fatty acids. They also help kill roundworm infections in the intestines and kill parasite eggs, according to the makers of Cleanest Body.

Slippery Elm Bark: A natural laxative, slippery elm bark “turns your gut into a waterslide” to flush away parasites, according to the manufacturer, helping you remove toxins and bacteria from your digestive tract.

Wormwood Herb: Wormwood helps to rebalance your digestive tract after cleansing, according to the manufacturer, by pressing the reset button on your stomach’s gastric acid production.

Clove Bud: Clove bud helps the intestines secret a gel-like mucus that traps paralyzed parasitic worms in cocoon to prevent further damage to your gut.

Garlic Bulb: Garlic has 100+ antioxidants and is linked to a healthy immune response, gut health, and overall health and wellness.

Oregano Leaf Oil: The oregano in Cleanest Body can purportedly make parasites more visible to your immune system, helping your immune system fight back against parasitic infections more effectively.

Peppermint Leaf Oil: Peppermint oil contains menthol and menthone, which “castrate the parasite” and prevent it from depositing eggs into your gut.

Papaya Seed Extract: Papaya seed extract damages the nervous system of parasites, paralyzing them before elimination and aiding your body’s natural antiparasitic properties.

Scientific Evidence for Cleanest Body

Cleanest Body was developed in partnership with a physician: South American naturopathic physician Aapo Maaz used his treatment experience and education to recommend specific ingredients to Michael Clark. This medical expertise gives Cleanest Body additional credence beyond other detox formulas sold online today.

According to the manufacturer, Cleanest Body is also backed by the results of 42,505 people. The manufacturer claims 42,505 people tried the formula and 100% of people lost weight, improved digestion, and boosted energy.

Plus, the manufacturer cites dozens of scientific studies validating the claims made on the official website. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine if Cleanest Body can really cleanse parasites from your body and help you lose 1 to 4lbs of fat per day.

In this 2007 study, for example, researchers found dried papaya seeds helped with human intestinal parasitosis. Researchers found papaya extract cleansed 71.4% to 100% of parasites in a group of Nigerian children based on stool sample analysis, suggesting parasites can help clear infections.

Fennel could have similar antiparasitic properties. In this 2021 study, researchers found an aqueous fennel solution had medicinal effects against parasites in mice, suggesting the formula could be an alternative herbal treatment for parasitic infections.

There’s limited evidence backing the weight loss claims made on the official Cleanest Body website. Judith Clark, who was the first person to take the supplement, claims to have lost 113lbs over just 2 months while taking the supplement. Even when depriving your body of any calories, this type of weight loss is virtually impossible. Other reviewers claim to have lost significant weight with “no effort” thanks to Cleanest Body, and there’s little scientific evidence backing these claims.

Overall, Cleanest Body can support your body’s detoxification processes in a small way using a blend of natural ingredients. However, there’s little evidence the formula will cause rapid and immediate weight loss, kill and flush parasites in your body, or solve serious bacterial infections.

Cleanest Body Ingredients Label

The makers of Cleanest Body disclose all ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to see what’s inside the formula and how it compares to other detox supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in one full dropper (2mL) serving of Cleanest Body, according to the Supplement Facts label:

100mg of a proprietary blend with fennel seed powder, marshmallow root powder, gallic acid (from black walnut hull extract), pumpkin seed powder, slippery elm bark powder, sweet wormwood powder, clove powder, papaya seed powder, garlic bulb, oregano leaf oil, and peppermint oil

Other (inactive) ingredients, including vegetable glycerine and purified water

Cleanest Body Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose with Cleanest Body?

The official Cleanest Body website is filled with testimonials from customers who have lost significant weight in a short period while taking Cleanest Body. The man who created Cleanest Body, Michael Clark, claims his wife lost over 110+ lbs in just two months while taking the formula by cleansing parasites from her body.

Here are some of the weight loss stories shared on the official website:

Judith Clark, the wife of the man who created Cleanest Body, claims she lost 113lbs in 2 months while taking Cleanest Body

One woman claims she lost 37 extra pounds that she had been carrying around for years and that her body feels clean and healthy thanks to Cleanest Body

Another customer was a huge skeptic about alternative medicines and thought parasitic cleanses were useless, but he lost 24lbs since he started taking Cleanest Body; he also claims he saw worms and egg cases in the toilet after using Cleanest Body

Another reviewer has “lost 72 pounds with no effort” thanks to Cleanest Body; she claims her body started to expel parasites after two doses, and that she noticed significant health effects within 1.5 weeks of using Cleanest Body

Another man is lighter, has more energy, and has no stomach issues thanks to Cleanest Body, and he is back to being slimmer than he was before college

Overall, most customers report experiencing significant weight loss in a short period with Cleanest Body along with other benefits, with some customers losing 3 to 4lbs per day with no reported dieting or exercising.

Cleanest Body Pricing

Cleanest Body is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on how many bottles you order. Plus, all 6 and 6 bottle purchases come with two free bonus eBooks.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Cleanest Body (60mL / 30 servings, 2mL per serving).

According to the makers of Cleanest Body, 97% of customers choose the 6 bottle purchase option. However, the company also claims the 3 bottle purchase is the “most popular” option.

Bonuses Included with Cleanest Body

As part of a 2022 promotion, the makers of Cleanest Body are bundling two bonus eBooks with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Cleanest Body. Those bonus eBooks include:

Bonus eBook #1: Secrets of a Mayan Shaman: Radical Body Renewal in 30 Days or Less: Cleanest Body is based on Mayan cleansing ingredients. In this eBook, you can discover additional healing plants, herbs, and other ingredients to support cleansing and overall health. The eBook features health secrets and healing plants from the Amazonian jungle, for example, along with 3 Mayan morning habits to reverse aging by 10 years, how to naturally surge energy, and more.

Bonus eBook #2: The 8 Government Screw-Ups That Are Costing You Over $225,000 in Healthcare Costs: Cleanest Body was developed based on the idea that America’s water pipe infrastructure is silently destroying your health by filling your body with toxic bacteria. In this eBook, you can discover additional ways America’s policies are harming your health. You can discover the toxic ingredients banned in the EU and other first world countries that America continues to allow, for example. You can also discover why you should avoid walking barefoot on the grass, how an essential oil can renew your gut lining, and how the government tries censoring natural cures.

About Cleanest Body

Cleanest Body is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility by a company that does business under the name CleanestBody. That company is based in Akron, Ohio.

The company teamed up with a man named Michael Clark to develop the formula. Michael is not a medical doctor or healthcare expert; instead, he’s a firefighter who developed the formula to save his wife’s life. After Michael’s wife ended up in the ER with toxic shock syndrome, he started to search for natural cures online. Eventually, Michael’s research led him to create Cleanest Body.

Although Michael does not claim to have medical experience, he claims to have partnered with a practicing physician to develop the formula. Michael teamed up with a colon cleanse specialist and practicing physician from South America named Aapo Maaz, who recommended some of the herbs and plants in the final formula.

You can contact the Cleanest Body customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://cleanestbody.com/help/contact-us.php

Final Word

Cleanest Body is a liquid nutritional supplement that uses a blend of Mayan detoxification ingredients to remove parasites from your body.

By taking Cleanest Body daily, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time with minimal effort required. The supplement claims to work by starving parasites within your body, flushing those parasites out of your body, and protecting your gut to ensure parasites never return.

To learn more about Cleanest Body and how it works or to buy the detoxification and weight loss supplement online today, visit the official website.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.