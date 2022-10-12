Casino Games That Score Big With Football Fans

Slot games are widely popular among casino enthusiasts. With this, they are available in different themes. The ones that share the love for football and slot games have a wide variety of choices available. With sport-inspired animations, football enthusiasts will enjoy their playing experience. You will find plenty of online gambling sites that offer free bonuses, so use this to test the games.

If you’re looking for the ultimate football-themed games, keep on reading!

Football Champions Cup

The game features fantastic animations and vivid colors to enhance the experience. Released by NetEnt, the Football Champions Cup has an exciting concept that appeals to football fans. When you achieve at least three bonus symbols, you get the chance to shoot out panels.

Football Star Deluxe

The game is ideal for all players, regardless of their budget. You can play with small and large stakes and enjoy the experience. Players like it for the fantastic features such as wilds and free bonuses.

Super Striker

The popularity of football has made its way into slot games. Super Striker is one of the games dedicated to providing an enjoyable experience. You can score big wins and unlock higher levels with free bonuses available. The football and golden icons are in play, with different combinations that unlock prizes. As you progress to the next level, the multiplier will increase. With this, you have better rewards.

Foxin Wins Football Forever

This is a top-rated game with 25 pay lines available for maximum wins. To unlock the double multiplier, you need to achieve three scatters.

Bicicleta

The game depicts a real-life playing experience with fantastic sound effects. With 25 pay lines in five rounds, it is an exciting game that recreates the adrenaline experience. It isn't like the classic games where you would win a jackpot. However, you can still enter the amount you want to bet for and pay 1900x that particular deposit.

Soccer Safari

Microgaming released this game back in 2010, inspired by the World Cup in South Africa. Therefore, we can say that it is a unique choice, reflecting the geolocation aspect and sport. The game theme gathers football together with animals, creating a thrilling game. Deposit having fun when playing, you will have the chance to learn the football basics. With high-quality graphics and sounds, it delivers an excellent user experience.

Top Trumps

If you are a football enthusiast, here is one more game to try. The ones that love playing games know that Playtech released terrific choices. And one of them is the Top Trumps Football Legends, featuring the biggest names in the sports world. You can see prominent players such as Messi and Ronaldo, which adds a realistic element to the game.

Final thoughts

If you are a football and casino game lover at the same time, many games will suit your interests. We curated a list of football-themed games for your convenience. How all you need to do is choose the best match for your needs.