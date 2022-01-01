Can Turmeric Be Used To Prevent Or Treat Cancer?

It may have side effects if taken in large amounts. You must have heard of turmeric as a staple spice and flavoring agent. It provides remarkable flavor, aroma, and colors to your food. You must have also heard about its therapeutic properties. This wonder of spice is a powerful nutrient against arthritis, inflammation, digestive troubles, and skin disorders.

But did you know turmeric has excellent anti-cancer effects as well?

Research suggests the potential benefits of turmeric in the treatment of cancer. It also helps in reducing the side effects of chemotherapy. It would not be harmful to make turmeric your favorite food fighting cancer.

What Is Turmeric?

Also called Indian Saffron, turmeric is a spice native to Southeast Asia. It is a perennial herb belonging to the family of ginger. It has been used as a flavor and medicine for around 5000 years in Asian culture. Turmeric takes up a major part of Indian and Chinese traditional medicine systems.

The spice has several healing properties, from anti-inflammatory to stomachic. Flatulence, jaundice, menstrual issues, skin problems, you name it, turmeric heals it. What makes it more beneficial is that it can also combat cancer. To be more precise, it contains curcumin which does the real magic.

Curcumin As A Cancer Cure- What Does Research Say?

Many clinical trials are going on, collecting evidence for the anti-cancer activity of turmeric. It is said that turmeric can fight stomach, bowel, and breast cancer.

In several studies and research, it has significantly slowed down the growth of cancer cells in animals. According to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, animals treated with turmeric did not develop cancer even after getting exposed to the cancer-causing agents.

Turmeric works by several means to fight cancers. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant activity mainly helps in combating cancer. As per studies, turmeric kills the cancerous cells and stops tumors from forming blood vessels (needed for tumor growth).

Turmeric also inhibits the enzymes responsible for tumor cells replication, thus blocking their growth. Moreover, it increases the detoxification by the liver, kicking out the toxins from the body.

The main advantage of turmeric is that it only targets cancer cells. It does not harm the healthy body cells, something that chemotherapy does. In other words, monitored intake of turmeric can enhance the process of chemotherapy.

As per a phase 2 study, combined curcumin and conventional chemotherapy potentially treat people with advanced colorectal cancer. Further, curcumin enhances the sensitivity of cancer cells to certain drugs, making radiation treatment more effective.

Turmeric also protects against ultraviolet rays, the marked cause of skin cancer. Ayurvedic medicine systems use turmeric profusely for breast and uterine cancer.

Turmeric Reduces The Side Effects Of Cancer Therapy:

Along with increasing the effectiveness of cancer drugs, turmeric reduces its side effects. Thus, it enhances a patient's lifestyle and reduces tumor progression. According to a study, curcumin helps in decreasing skin irritation caused by chemotherapeutic drugs. It also helps ease lower pain in breast cancer patients with joint problems.

How To Use Turmeric For Preventing Cancer?

Turmeric can be used in several ways, from food to direct absorption. You can use turmeric as a spice in dishes and curry. Or take turmeric supplements, like capsules and tablets, directly. Get the best turmeric supplement from Divinity Nutra and use them against cancer.

Incorporate golden milk, made from turmeric and milk, into your daily nutrition plan. Furthermore, turmeric tea is an excellent choice. Add a teaspoon of ground turmeric to four cups of water. Now boil, strain, and flavor with honey or sugar. Your therapeutic turmeric tea is ready!

How Much Turmeric Is Too Much Turmeric?

There has been no consensus on how much turmeric is effective. A small amount of it is not harmful. You can take 12 grams of turmeric per day for three months. It is a safe quantity to consume. But scientists are still researching the pros and cons of consuming turmeric in large quantities.

Until there is no verdict from health professionals, you can add it into your diet in any way you want. Add in tea, curry, or smoothies. But it is better to consult your doctor before taking it as a treatment for cancer or any other medical condition.

Takeaway!

Many studies and clinical trials are going on to fortify the benefits of turmeric as cancer-fighting medicine. But, it is proven that the wonder spice enhances the quality of life of a cancer patient. It multiplies the effectiveness of chemotherapy and reduces its side effects.

Turmeric treats not only cancer but also several other diseases. It is a remarkable flavor agent with a knack to offer healing powers to humankind. As Jason Hou, an Integrative Medicine pharmacist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center says,

"Go ahead and add turmeric to your favorite foods!"