Can Madison Hammond's Angel City Turn Their NWSL Season Around?

Madison Hammond's Angel City has not had the best run in their NWSL season this far, but that’s not to say things are already set in stone. Of course, their poor performance is going to be incredibly disappointing to some - but you do not need to accept defeat just yet.

Despite what you may have heard, it might actually be possible for Madison Hammond's Angel City to turn things around if they manage to pick up the slack for the remainder of this season, and this is precisely what we are going to be talking about in this article. Let’s dive straight into it.

They Are Still In It To Win It

If you have been keeping track of this season thus far, you are likely already going to know that things are not going too well. Angel City’s acquisition of Hammond is not looking like it is paying off as things stand now, and it goes without saying that Madison has yet to hit her full potential playing for the team.

This may sound like a bad thing at first, but luckily; it’s not. The more games that the team plays with Madison, the more efficient they will work as a team, and this will lead to improved performance in the long run. It takes time for a player to get accommodated to a new team, and to expect Madison to play perfectly right from the get-go is somewhat illogical.

On top of just nerves, the whole team is getting used to having a completely new player amongst their ranks, and they have had very little time to train before this season kicked off. This means that we could be set to see a better Angel City as the season progresses, and we could easily see them reverse their fate once they get back into the swing of things.

It’s Too Early To Make Any Decisive Judgements

Truth be told; it’s just too early to make any decisive judgements. Whilst the season certainly isn't in its infancy, enough time hasn't accrued to see who is going to be a clear winner, and the National Women's Soccer league rankings could easily swap at just a moment's notice.

Madison Hammond's Angel City still has ample time to get themselves straight if they are willing to put in the work, and whilst it would be unlikely, they could even go on to win the whole season if a miracle were to occur. Nevertheless; your hopes for Angel City should still remain intact for the next couple of weeks, and until things progress further, we are just going to have to wait and see how things play out.

So, what do you think is going to come of Madison Hammond's Angel City this season? There is no doubt that Angel City has a ton of potential now that Madison Hammond is behind the helm; but if they are unable to realise said potential, this will be of very little significance.

With just a few alterations, Angel City could come back from the brink. It’s not going to be easy, but it's possible. Only time will tell how things are going to end, but one thing is for sure; it's certainly going to be interesting to watch. Have a good one.