Can I Practice Playing Online Slot Machines in the Free Play Mode?

When you sign up to an online casino to play for real money, many of the games are generally available in the useful free-play mode. Here, you can find out which online slots are generally available to play in the free-play demo mode.

Can I practice playing slot games online for free?

Yes. The vast majority of online casinos today have a free-play demo mode available, which means you can enjoy playing many of their games in the risk-free mode.

In other words, you can practice playing online slots for free before you risk losing your hard-earned cash. The free-play demo mode, also often referred to as the practice mode or the fun mode, is a great way to try out games and find out whether you like them.

It’s also a great way to learn how to play the game, and it’s not just slots that are usually available in this useful mode. Traditional table & card games, such as online blackjack, online baccarat, online poker, and online roulette, are also often available in the free-play demo mode. Some websites even have an online casino game tester that lets you test games, give your honest feedback, and become a verified tester playing your favourite casino games.

Which games are NOT usually available in the free-to-play mode?

You will generally find that the ONLY online casino games that are NOT usually available in the free-play demo mode are the progressive jackpot slots and the live dealer games. Live dealer games are too expensive to run/maintain in the free-play demo mode, and progressive jackpot slots have just never been available in the free-play demo.

With that in mind, a relatively small number of progressive jackpot slots out there today ARE, in fact, available in the free-play mode. When playing these games for free, you cannot see the true value of the progressive jackpot climbing in real-time. To see the value of the jackpot, you would have to close the game and then reload it in the real money mode.

The good news is that the free-play demo mode can generally be accessed no matter which device you are playing from (e.g., from a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop device).

Top slots to play in the free-play mode

Some of the best online slots to play in the free play demo mode include the following great games:

Jurassic Park Gold: Link & Win online slot from Microgaming

The Walking Dead 2 online slot from Playtech

Jumanji online slot from NetEnt

Peaky Blinders 2 online slot from Pragmatic Play

Dragons Fire Infinireels online slot from Red Tiger Gaming

Diamond Mine Megaways online slot from Blueprint Gaming

How to play online slots to play in the free play demo mode

To play an online slot in the free-play demo mode, you normally have to sign up to an online casino with slots. In other words, you need to be at least 18 years old, even if you only want to play online slots for free.

When logged into your online casino account, go to the slots section and click/tap on that game to launch it. You should now see the option to play ‘for real’ or ‘for free.’ Remember to click on the appropriate option.

If you can’t seem to find the ‘play for free/fun’ option, then that particular slot might not be available in the free-play mode. Therefore, you would have to try and find another game that is available in the free-play mode.

If you enjoy playing the slot in the free play mode and want to try and win real prizes, you would then need to click on the ‘play for real’ button or close it, then reload it in the real money mode.