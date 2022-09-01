Can CBD Help With Stroke Recovery?

According to a recent study, roughly 4% of the population in the United States would have had a stroke by 2030. Traditional medications, treatments, and procedures can aid in stroke recovery. However, these traditional treatments are not so effective. Recent studies are showing that CBD may benefit people who have suffered from a stroke. Many studies found positive results for the use of CBD for heart health.

In this article, we will take a look at how CBD can help with stroke recovery.

CBD For Stroke Recovery

CBD is a potent anti-inflammatory that aids in the removal of plaque from the arteries. When the body is dealing with medical damage or injury, inflammation is the body’s response. When a person has a stroke, the area where the clot has formed is flooded with inflammation. Inflammation, which acts as a defensive system in the body, increases after a stroke. Inside the injured cells, inflammation and oxidation rise, posing a lasting threat to the cells. CBD aids in the reduction of inflammation both during and following a stroke.

CBD also has antioxidant properties, which aid in the prevention of cellular oxidation and the elimination of poisonous cells from the body. CBD is also known to be a powerful contributor to good cardiovascular health. CBD has also been demonstrated to lower bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol. This reduces the chance of stroke, heart attack, and other health concerns.

CBD’s potent ability to enhance blood flow is another reason why it can aid in the recovery from a stroke. One of the outcomes of a stroke is paralysis, which occurs when blood flow in the body is halted. CBD can assist to improve and sustain blood flow throughout the body when consumed on a regular basis. CBD also helps people to feel less anxious, stressed, and depressed by interacting with the body’s cannabinoids to establish homeostasis or a state of equilibrium.

What Do The Studies Say?

There are some conclusive scientific studies that show CBD is, in fact, an excellent medication for stroke recovery. According to a 2009 study, cannabis has neuroprotective effects that can help people recover from strokes. In a 2010 study, it was discovered that one of CBD’s medicinal properties is the management of ischemic stroke.

CBD has the power to lower blood pressure even with a single intake, according to a study conducted in 2017. With so much research supporting CBD’s ability to cure a critical condition like stroke, there’s no excuse not to give it a shot.