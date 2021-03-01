Can CBD Dog Treats Actually Cure Your Pet’s Anxiety?

Your day starts off with your dog probably waking you up and demanding to spend some quality time with you. Not that it is an issue, since you definitely adore your little barking devil and you are more than happy to spend time playing and cuddling with this loving animal. After a while, however, you need to go out, either for work or to run an errand that needs to be completed sooner than later, and your little angel needs to stay alone for a while.

Little do you know that the angel will turn into a devil the moment you step foot out the door. Of course, you’re not aware of this until you have returned home and realized that your slippers have been completely destroyed, the furniture is scratched and there is an overall mess around the house. And yet, your dog, once again, has an angelic expression on its face that simply screams “forgive me”. You should definitely forgive the poor animal, because there’s a reason why they are making such a mess and, believe it or not, it’s not their fault. Go here if you don’t know what I am talking about.

Let me cut right to the chase. Any dog that behaves that way has a severe case of separation anxiety. I’m sure you have heard of it and, even though you never thought that you would see it first-hand, the chewed up slippers and the huge mess around your home speak for themselves. Separation anxiety is real and it has just found its way to your very home. Do yourself a favor and don’t ignore it, since it can only get worse if left untreated.

If you think that you have it difficult, here’s an exercise for you. Close your eyes and try to imagine just what it is that your dog is going through when you are not around. Think about what your pet might be feeling and experiencing at that very moment when it starts howling and destroying your furniture and everything around it. That’s not a pleasant sight, is it? Well, no matter how hard it is for you to imagine this, it’s a million times harder for the animal to feel it.

The worst part is, this is not the only form of anxiety that your dog can, in fact, develop. You might have thought that these disorders were reserved for people only, but the simple truth is that your pets are rather susceptible to them. As I have already said, leaving things untreated and hoping that the anxiousness will disappear all on its own will definitely get you nowhere. In short, you need to do something about it, or you will get an extremely unhappy canine living under the same roof with you.

Here’s a story by another struggling dog owner that might have found a solution: https://www.rd.com/article/cbd-for-dogs-anxiety/

Speaking of solutions, there is one thing that I can wholeheartedly recommend if you notice that your canine is exhibiting symptoms of anxiety. There is a product on the market that has proved to be rather effective in treating this disorder and, the best part is, dogs cannot resist it, meaning that you won’t have troubles administering it. I am talking about Cannabidiol and, specifically, CBD treats made for dogs.

What Are Those?

If this is your first time hearing about CBD treats, then you are definitely far behind. The whole world has already heard about these and a large number of pet owners have actually already started taking advantage of these healthy treats. Oh, well, I guess it’s never too late to learn about something great, so let me explain what these are.

To put things simply, CBD treats are products made of Cannabidiol, which is a cannabis derived substance, and used to treat certain symptoms and illnesses in dogs, cats, as well as numerous other pets. People can also benefit from Cannabidiol, but it’s important for you to understand that the products made for animals are slightly different. Specifically, the treats are always made of hemp, which is known to be a non-psychedelic cannabis plant.

This precisely means that you won’t need to worry about these dog treats harming your pet in any way, since they don’t have any psychoactive properties. Quite on the contrary, these are designed to actually help your canine cope with some unpleasant symptoms, such as pain, nausea, seizures and, of course, anxiety. I suppose that anxiety is precisely what you are here for, so let us take a closer look into that.

Can They Cure Anxiety?

Now that all the unnecessary safety concerns are out of the way, it’s time to take a look at what it is that CBD can actually do for your dog’s separation, or other type of, anxiety. The most important question that you probably have is whether these treats can actually cure the condition. Well, that’s a question that cannot be answered so straightforwardly, so let me explain how these products actually work.

Basically, CBD treats have extremely soothing effects, meaning that they can calm your dog down when you are not around, or when it is feeling anxious for any other reason. This is a huge step forward in the process of treating anxiety. While CBD alone cannot cure this disorder, it can contribute to the treatment process and help you put your canine and ease and then resort to doing any exercises and making the behavioral changes that need to be made so that your pet gets rid of anxiety.