Buyers guide to step and repeat banners

Details

When marketing, you have to pull every feather in the book, you have to remove all the strings, approach the audience with every medium and help them realize that they need your product and your brand supplies them the best. According to a marketing theory, the audience has to perceive the product seven times before buying it.

You have to make sure your brand is highlighted in the best light. You have to highlight the value that your product brings and not just the benefits of the product. With marketing, you answer the question of 'why do you need this product?'

But there are subtle advantages of appearances that can help you build a brand an image of trust and credibility. You want your brand to make appearances in the background to influence the audience's trust subtly. Step and repeat banners are one such strategy.

What are step and repeat banners?

Also known as a media wall, the step and repeat banners backdrop at formal red carpet events. In addition, they advertise the brand name by providing a background banner to click several pictures and photoshoots for the press with amazing lights and fancy backgrounds.

The name step and repeat comes from celebrities stepping in front of it to get clicked for media photos. Repeat comes from the pattern designed to duplicate the brand logo again and again over the banner. It is so patterned to increase the visibility of the brand logo no matter the angle of the photograph taken.

They are illuminated to the maximum and hence proves to be an ideal space for celebrities, fashion shows, press conferences, and events to be caught for a picture that highlights their appearance and designer dress. Moreover, they add the glamorous feel to the event as being sponsored by a tremendously valued brand.

Usually set in contrast with the red carpet, the step and repeat banners are great for the brands to appear credible and trusted. In addition, people tend to buy visually familiar products; thus, step and repeat banners increase the product brand's market representation.

Why use step and repeat banners?

Popularity: the brand advertising is now known for its glam feels and is treated as a celebrity honour more than a marketing strategy. You can click profile pictures in the background: step and repeat have the history of being present at all the major events and parties; hence including them in your profile picture boosts your style and market the brand name at the same time. Instant recognition: most brands advertised in the event with Step and repeat banners are stored in the brain memory as familiar. They are later on instantly recognised as a trusted logo. Partnership potential: when two brands come together for a project or a tie-up is established, you can use the banner space to its optimum by implementing two brand logos alternatively to signify a partnership or an event tie-up. The league can test the audience response and come together for more events. Marketing budget: according to your budget, you can design the banner as big and wide as you want or keep it humble to save space. It is flexible with your budget and won't be seen as small or big as the picture taken only shows the cut to cut background. Portable and ready to use: they are easy to store for any event you call it. You can spring out your banner and let people take care of marketing your product at parties and events. Once printed, you can use it for years on end for different locations and events. Brand awareness and marketing: with step and repeat banners, people clicking pictures are bound to share them across platforms. The brand gets marketed and forms a reputation of rich social culture and influence. You only need to present the banner at the events that matter, and the guests will do the marketing for you.

How to buy a step and repeat banners?

You can choose from the type of banner setups available for different events.

Retractable: as the name suggests, the banner retracts and rolls back up in its stand. When needed, you can pull out the banner and secure it to a pole. Perfect for indoor events and side stays for uncrowded places and if you attend frequent events and have to lay out the banners every time. They are easy to use. Telescopic: the square banners have a square frame with poles at the top and bottom and bars at the side to make them sturdy. All of them connect to create a lightweight banner to which the sheet is strained and hung. You can use multiple telescopic banners to form a continuous wall of step and repeat banners to provide a more extensive background for the platform. They can easily fit in a medium-sized bag for storage purposes. Besides, they are vivid and eye-catching. Spring back: these stands are very portable and affordable; they hold the sheet of banner taut in place. You want these stands for their low cost and working efficiency.

Material: the material used for the banner is an essential factor considering how long and where you plan to use them. Suppose you are planning to use the banners on the indoor event, it's fine to use the material and a stand that is just affordable and easy to use. However, if you plan to use the banner on the outdoor events, you want to use a good quality printed material and stand that is sturdy and durable for the weather conditions.

13oz vinyl: Tear-resistant Temperature resistant The matte finish comes out in precise detail under a bright light Affordable

18oz matte vinyl: Withstands outdoor elements such as strong winds and temperatures below -22°F Fungus and tear-resistant It lasts up to 5 years outdoors It comes in an elegant, smooth matte finish



Conclusion: Step and repeat banners are one of the easy marketing strategies that will spread brand awareness and establish people's familiarity with the brand. All you have to do is make sure you put your banners in the area of visibility and accessibility. Then, people with cameras will do the rest for you.