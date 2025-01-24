Blockchain in the election voting system: Paving the way to a better democracy

Details

Published on: nativenewsonline.net

Blockchain technology first entered the world thanks to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Over the years, these cryptocurrencies have become more widely recognized, and so has blockchain technology, which has started to have use cases in plenty of industries, including in the election voting system. Although at first, blockchain was used interchangeably with Bitcoin, and provided a good insight into the best way to buy Bitcoin, now this technology has become a star on its own, and people and companies worldwide have appreciated and recognized its value, which can improve many operations and aspects of our lives.

For example, blockchain allows organizations to improve old systems and create a more transparent and secure environment. In recent years, people and companies have used blockchain to add many functionalities, including smart contracts, cloud storage, and crowdfunding. In this article, we will analyze the impact of blockchain on the election voting system. Keep reading to find out more.

Images source: https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/finger-pressing-vote-blue-button-symbol-keyboard-online-elections_28708514.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=1&uuid=ded590cf-02fa-44e3-b861-650c7f046e65

What is the current state of elections?

People worldwide have been concerned that elections pose security concerns, and the problems have risen from voter suppression, voter fraud, technical glitches, and election manipulations. All these problems have posed a great problem for the security and reliability of traditional voting systems. As people don't trust traditional platforms and question the legitimacy of election results, an alternative was needed, and blockchain technology has proven to be the best.

Voting systems based on blockchain offer the best alternative to regular options, as they leverage the features of blockchain, including great immutability, transparency, and security. In this way, they address all the challenges present in the voting process. Not to mention that voting platforms based on blockchains will offer better accessibility, thus improving the voting experiences of people worldwide. This is why blockchains-based voting systems could usher in a new era of election security and democracy.

Why is blockchain a great solution to the election system?

Blockchain is a digital ledger that people can use to process, verify, and record all the transactions present on the network. Its great decentralization and encryption make the transactions incorruptible, and all users can see them whenever they want. As no entity controls the platform, a single party will not influence the network.

Plus, the blockchain doesn't store only financial transactions but also other types of data, which is why it has also become used for voting. Currently, the voting procedures happen exactly as they did in the past, where people must leave their homes and go to unique places to vote. But why hasn't this process been moved online? Over the years, there have been some attempts to make this possible, but they didn't prove viable, as this measure posed issues on security.

However, blockchain could be a great solution, as it can solve some of the problems encountered in the voting system and be the best solution for online voting. Blockchain is a very secure network, so the security challenge could be solved this way, as cybercriminals can't hack these systems. Plus, blockchain allows anonymous votes, as the voters can submit their preferences without revealing their political preferences or identity to the public. Blockchain could improve trust, as officials and the general public will know that each vote is authentic and there are no fakes in the way.

What are the benefits of voting systems that use blockchain technology?

Immutability

Blockchain functions with cryptography, where each node is linked to the previous one, making vote alteration impossible. The blockchain's great immutability ensures the integrity of voting elections and prevents ballot tampering.

Transparency

The voting system that functions on blockchain could also benefit from real-time monitoring of how the voting evolves, thus keeping a better track of the votes. These transparency features allow election officials to verify integrity and accuracy, improving the wider audience's trust.

Accessibility

The voting systems could also be more accessible with the help of blockchain, as this technology only functions with internet connection and digital devices, like a computer or a smartphone. This great level of accessibility will lead to a better, higher voter turnout, and in this way, all people can participate in the election, including those who faced issues in reaching the polling stations, such as individuals living in remote areas or people with disabilities.

Security

Blockchain voting systems also use consensus mechanisms and encryption techniques to protect people against unauthorized access or cyberattacks. Additionally, as the voting process is decentralized, the risk of single points of failure diminishes, enhancing the resilience of the entire system.

What are the successful cases of voting implementations using blockchain technology?

Over the years, successful voting implementations have given others hope that things could improve. For example, in 2018, West Virginia implemented a mobile voting pilot developed for overseas military personnel. In this process, individuals voted secretly and conveniently using their smartphones.

Another successful implementation was in the case of Moscow, which, back in 2018, implemented a blockchain-based voting system for a referendum on urban development projects. This measure improved security, transparency, and immutability in the voting systems. To enable better integration, the authorities have equipped the polling stations with tablets connected to a blockchain system, thus making people vote electronically.

Zug is also known for implementing a blockchain-based voting pilot, which occurred back in 2018. Switzerland is a country that is very open to implementing this technology, so it has also wanted to try using an e-voting pilot, and it did that by allowing the residents to vote using a system built on the Ethereum blockchain. The successful process enhanced usability, security, and transparency, making Switzerland consider this technology for broader adoption.

What's your opinion about the adoption of blockchain in the voting system? Do you think it is a great idea?