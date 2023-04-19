BitWest Group Review – Low-cost Assets and Securities

Details

BitWest Group has maintained a multi-year reign as a top pick among the best low-cost brokers. Due to its zero commissions policy, the broker has outshined its immediate competitors in the category of the best brokers for stocks and ETFs. BitWest Group strives to give retail traders and institutional investors a full-service experience with dual trading platforms, diverse investment options, and low fees.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Lower fees and spreads

Efficient research and analysis tools

Diverse product offerings

Client-focused educational programming

Cons

Mobile App is still in the development stage

Limited access to some international markets

Pros Explained

Lower fees and spreads

BitWest Group has a long-held commitment to eliminating standard account and trading fees. That is evident in its no commissions policy for stock and ETF trading, free domestic wire transfers, and zero account inactivity/ transfer fees. While other costs exist on BitWest Group, it boasts below-average charges and spreads.

Diverse product offerings

BitWest Group does not rank highly as a multi-asset brokerage but provides a long list of tradeable assets and securities to attract retail traders and institutional investors. Its offerings comprise an extensive pool of stocks, ETFs, options, commodities, cryptocurrencies, forex, and other assets.

Efficient research and analysis tools

BitWest Group supports two trading platforms; desktop and web-based versions. Both platforms feature intuitive interfaces with interactive charts, screeners, calculators, portfolio analysis tools, and live data stream.

Client-focused educational programming

BitWest Group also provides well-researched and organized educational resources for traders of all experience levels. The materials are accessible across all platforms in diverse formats, including videos, articles, infographics, and webinars.

Cons Explained

Mobile App is still in the development stage

BitWest Group currently lacks a mobile app, but the company has said it is undergoing the final development stages and will be released soon.

Limited access to some international markets

Although BitWest Group accepts traders and investors from several countries and territories, it is not global. Thus, you cannot access their services from some regions.

Product Offerings

BitWest Group also boasts an extensive selection of assets and securities targeting retail traders and institutional investors. The currently available products on BitWest Group include.

Stocks

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Options

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Mutual Funds

Forex

Commodities

BitWest Group Pricing and Costs

BitWest Group is committed to making online investing a low-cost venture accessible to all. The brokerage has revamped its pricing policy to eliminate several standard account and trading fees. Here are the key highlights of BitWest Group’s pricing and costs.

Zero account minimum

$0 fees for stock and ETF trades

$0.65 per contract fee to open an options account

Free domestic wire transfers, trade confirmations, and paper statements

$32 live broker fee

No inactivity, account closure/ transfer fees

Other transactions on BitWest Group may still be subject to additional costs, so you should carefully check the complete fee structure before executing trades. Nonetheless, BitWest Group has straightforward pricing, discounted fees, and spreads across the board.

Trading Platforms

BitWest Group offers dual trading platforms, including a desktop and web-based version. The two platforms feature almost similar tools and functionalities, with customizable dashboards. You can use any of them to register, and BitWest Group allows clients to open multiple accounts without immediate funding.

The broker has streamlined navigation and usability of the desktop and web versions for professionals and the average trader. Users can access various tools and amenities, including charts, custom watchlists, calculators, evaluators, screeners, and portfolio analysis. BitWest Group also provides trading idea generators, news, and live data streaming.

Education

BitWest Group prioritizes investor education as one of the key drivers of online trading. The broker offers well-researched and organized educational materials for beginners, casual investors, and active traders. The resources are readily available to all clients in different formats, including videos, infographics, and articles, and recorded webinars are available on BitWest Group website for free downloads.

Who is BitWest Group Best For?

BitWest Group excels with lower fees and spreads, efficient research and trading tools, diverse product offerings, and top-notch educational programming. Despite its lack of a mobile app and limited geographical coverage, this broker is an excellent choice for novices and professional investors. Please get in touch with them now!

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.