Bitstarz Casino Review: An in-depth Analysis & Best BTC Casino Alternatives

Details

BitStarz is one of the leading cryptocurrency casinos in the online gaming industry. With a legitimate license and games made by the world’s leading casino game developers, the site serves as a fantastic alternative to traditional online casinos. This explains why the site has grown to such prestigious status and why its player base is following a trend of never-ending growth.

With top games, original titles, and a gallery of bonuses that stretches far beyond the limits set by other online casinos, BitStarz sets the tone for the modern crypto gambling site. This article aims to fully break down the BitStarz Casino, carefully picking out its most valuable promotions, and understanding how the site works in every front that it covers.

Who's BitStarz? The Company Behind The Casino

BitStarz is one of the many online casinos under the ever-growing portfolio of Dama N.V., a company that is currently licensed in Curacao with the Antillephone N.V. license. Established in 2019, the company bought out the entire casino catalog that used to belong to Direx N.V., a former big gun of the online gambling world – and an even bigger name in the crypto gambling world.

Just as is the case with many other casino operators, Dama operates with a “proxy” company located in Cyprus, which mostly deals with payment-related matters and other offshore shenanigans outside of Dama’s jurisdiction. However, the day-to-day handling of the casinos is handled by Dama staff.

The company owns a plethora of casinos and accepts currencies from all over the world, as well as cryptocurrencies, in a legal endeavor supported by its Curacao license. Bitcoin, a handful of altcoins led by Ethereum, United States dollars, euros, rubles, and more – there are plenty of payment options in most of the casinos that form part of Dama N.V.’s catalog of sites.

BitStarz is the company’s crown jewel, though. The site positions itself atop of the crypto gambling world and remains one of the most reliable bitcoin and altcoin casinos in the world.

How's the Bitstarz Casino and App?

Visiting BitStarz, whether that is on a computer, phone, or tablet, will instantly give players a good impression thanks to how well presented the site seems. Poor casino design is a common crypto gambling trend from which BitStarz manages to break away.

This is aided, of course, by the fact that BitStarz is a legit site, unlike many others that maliciously make their way across the internet.

With an ever-growing catalog of games, new promotions constantly being added to the casino, and multi-decide compatibility, it’s safe to say that this is one of the best bitcoin casinos in the world.

Casino

There seems to be a bit of everything for everyone at the BitStarz Casino. The website offers games made by over 70 game developers, including a limited but quality repertoire of BitStarz original games, that ensures a library of over 2,300 games in all categories of the site.

It’s possible to select any of the site’s newest additions to try out the most modern of games or opt to play one of their “top” titles, in a list that includes plenty of familiar names to those who have been playing online casinos for a while. Book of Dead, Wolf Gold, and the collection of John Hunter titles are all here to be found.

To top it all off, gamblers will also come across a fantastic selection of live casino games, all playable with cryptocurrencies and developed by world-class studios like Evolution Gaming. Don’t miss out on the site’s bonus section, though – it’ll turn a BitStarz visit into a far more pleasant experience.

App

Mobile users will be glad to hear that the site’s website is optimized to work on any mobile device capable of running a web browser, which is most modern phones anyway. The selection of top slots that players will find here is all playable on most phones, albeit there isn’t an app to download. To play at BitStarz mobile, players need to log in to their accounts by visiting the site on their mobile browser.

The site’s selection of bonuses, classic casino games, and live casino games are always one click away when playing on a phone. The site’s computer-designed interface translates quite well to mobile in every aspect, from quick loading times to UI and UX.

Bitstarz No Deposit Bonus

Touted as one of the most reliable bonuses on the website, BitStarz offers a 20 free spins no deposit bonus for newly-registered player accounts. The availability of this bonus often changes, but it’s one not to miss out on when active.

The promotion rewards gamblers upon verifying the phone number provided upon registration and allows players to claim free spins for a specific online slot, the name of which should be revealed upon claiming the bonus offer.

Other available promotions

Claiming the BitStarz no deposit bonus is the best way to start a journey on the site, but it’s far from the only way to get crypto bonuses at this casino. There are a handful of other top-quality bonuses that are sure to boost the player’s account balance after spending them.

Bitstarz 30 Free Spins

Depositing €30 (or its crypto equivalent) on a Wednesday will grant players the chance to claim 30 free spins, thanks to the Wednesday Free Spins bonus that is available to be activated every week. The offer is tailored to suit all sorts of players, though, since the prize increases depending on how much cash is deposited.

A deposit of €30 would translate into a bonus of 30 free spins

A deposit of €80 would translate into a bonus of 80 free spins

A deposit of €160 would translate into a bonus of 200 free spins

Free spins are credited the day after the deposit is made.

BitStarz First Deposit Bonus

The site’s first deposit bonus is part of a promotion that could be worth up to 5 BTC or $500 depending on which currency the player chooses to deposit. It could turn into two different types of rewards, tied to whether the player deposits with bitcoin or any available FIAT currency.

These are the two types of first deposit bonuses active at the casino:

Match Deposit of 100% Up to $100 + 180 Free Spins OR

Match Deposit of 100% Up to 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins

Table Wars & Slot Wars

Table Wars and Slot Wars are two ongoing tournaments that pit slot and table games fans against each other, in weekly tournaments that offer cash prizes to the highest-ranked players. To participate, players will have to play slots (to collect Slot Wars points) or table games like blackjack and roulette (to collect Table Wars points).

Prizes of up to €1,500 are set to be earned by those who claim the first spot in the tournaments, but competition is fierce and a first-place finish will be no easy feat for those chasing it.

Is there a Bonus Code Available for the Bitstarz?

BitStarz offers the option to claim bonus codes when making a deposit. If the player has a bonus code, then it’s possible to enter it upon depositing to further boost the account balance or earn extra cash on the casino. There are two types of rewards that bonus codes activate:

Free spins upon confirming a deposit (20+ spins, depending on the bonus code)

Extra bonus cash upon depositing (50% to 100%+ match deposit bonuses)

Best Bitstarz Alternatives

BitStarz has amassed quite a reputation in the many years that it has been in business. The site’s operator always seems to strive to make BitStarz better, which explains why the casino is keeping up with modern times and constantly updating its game selection and design.

However, this is far from the only reliable crypto gambling website – provided that gamblers know which ones to stay away from, of course. These are some of the most reputable alternatives to BitStarz that can be found in the online gambling industry.

mBit Casino

mBit Casino is the best BitStarz alternative if the player is keen to register on a similar website or, at the very least, get to know a similar casino before diving straight into the BitStarz action. This site is also operated by Dama, and offers a similar -albeit slightly smaller- selection of games.

mBit does seem to cultivate player bonding more than other Dama casinos and much more than other crypto casinos in general. There’s an irrefutable sense of community at mBit that anyone is likely to enjoy if those environments are appealing to the visitor.

Fortune Jack

Unlike mBit, FortuneJack is not operated by the same company that owns BitStarz. However, the operator of this website, Nexus Group Enterprises N.V., also holds a Curacao Antillephone license and has been in the business since 2014.

FortuneJack is, however, a much more complete website than most modern crypto gambling sites. On top of offering similar promotions to other bitcoin websites, this casino comes with a sportsbook and offers support through multiple platforms. If the player considers that the only downside of BitStarz is that the site lacks a sportsbook, then we couldn’t recommend FortuneJack more than we currently are.

Verdict: A legitimate and trustworthy Casino

Gambling with bitcoin could be costly, not just because players are up against luck, but because many bitcoin gambling sites are nothing but scams that refuse to pay out the winnings. That’s far from the case with BitStarz, though. This online casino has a proven track record of legit dealings that has allowed the site to become one of the biggest and most respected names in the crypto gambling world.

This is not only a casino that we’d recommend to bitcoin gambling fans, but it’s also a fantastic website for gamblers that would rather pay with FIAT currencies. Bonus options, games, tournaments, and rewards are aplenty at BitStarz. If you’re looking for a legit crypto casino, then look no further – BitStarz is here to stay.