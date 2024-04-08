Best Places to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the US

Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the diverse and vibrant culture of the Latino and Hispanic communities in the US. The month starts on September 15 and ends on October 15.

While most people focus on the major cities like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, we decided to explore the hidden gems across the US, where you can enjoy the festivities.

In this article, I'll explore some of the lesser-known cities that offer their unique spins on the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations.

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio’s capital hosts several celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month, including quinceañeras, art exhibits, and events that feature Latin cuisine.

The best time to visit is in late September, just in time for their annual Mexican Independence Day Parade. It features a lot of dancing, performances, and live music. And it all makes sense. Columbus has the fifth-biggest Hispanic community in the U.S., with over 100,000 Latino residents.

Make sure to also visit the Ohio History Center to get a taste of the rich Hispanic and Latinx culture. There, you can also check out their vendors that offer a huge array of authentic products. Not only that, you're going to find art shows that celebrate Latino artistry and musical events with authentic Cuban music.

Columbus has a committee for Latino Heritage Month, which helps organize many of these events. It begins in mid-September to coincide with the independence days of Costa Rica, Chile, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Honduras.

Columbus is one of the best places to visit in the U.S. if you're looking to celebrate Hispanic culture.

Pueblo, Colorado

Hispanic culture is a huge part of the life in Pueblo. The city has a strong community of Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, and Cubans, who account for around half of the population. The city has a lot of amazing festivities through the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.

The festival is a way to promote and celebrate the rich culture of Pueblo. It's held in the downtown part of the city along Union Avenue and draws a lot of Pueblo residents and people from all across the US.

I went to the festival last year and had a blast meeting some of the local people there. The Balloon Fest was particularly fun to watch as they inflate and launch hot air balloons. I was able to stream the launch of the balloons to my family on a video call.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City has slowly made its name as the breeding ground for music and arts over the decade. With a 20% population that identifies as Latino or Hispanic, you're sure to get one of the most authentic experiences here.

No matter your age, you’re going to find something to love near Salt Lake City. You can find events like El Grito Mexicano, the Mexican Independence Day Celebration, Fiestas Magicas, and the Ogden Hispanic Festival.

You can also find tons of great places to eat Latino cuisine in Salt Lake City. For a hearty breakfast, head over to the Andinita Restaurant. Don’t forget to check out the pupusa from Café Guanaco. It’s a tortilla filled with cheese, beans, pork and loroco. For dinner, you can’t go wrong with the mole from Red Iguana.

If you’re a fan of eating and love music and art, Salt Lake City should be your next place to visit in 2024.

Arlington, Virginia

Arlington has one of the largest Hispanic communities in the Metro D.C. They are also involved in several events and activities being used to promote the Hispanic heritage and culture throughout the year.

The Arlington Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with several fun events that are perfect for the entire family. At the Fiesta DC festival, check out the Parade of Nations where you can see the traditions and costumes from several Latino countries.

The culture isn’t the only thing that’s great in Arlington. During your visit, you should check out their authentic Hispanic restaurants. You can find some of the best Mexican food at Los Chamacos and Tacombi.

For foodies looking for Peruvian cuisine, Inca Social is a place you need to try out. For people looking to eat Spanish comfort foods, I recommend checking out SER. And what good is a day without a cup of coffee, right? Make sure to stop by the family-owned La Coop Coffee for some delicious coffee.

With so much food to eat, places to see, and events to attend, Arlington is a great place to choose for your next travel.

Long Beach, California

Long Beach is already a popular tourist attraction which already makes it a great place to visit. On top of that, the city also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a lot of events.

Some of them include the Baja Splash at the Aquarium of Pacific, exhibits at the Museum of Latin America, and festivals at the Long Beach Public Library.

With a 43.9% Hispanic population in Long Beach, you're sure to see tons of festivals throughout the year that celebrate music, art, and the diverse Hispanic culture.

Also, this is one of the best places in the US if you're someone looking to learn Spanish. There are more than 10 dedicated Spanish tutoring centers that offer unique opportunities for learning Español.

Long Beach is one of the best places to visit if you're looking to learn more about the history of Hispanic culture.

Wrapping Up

Hispanic culture has become a huge part of the US in recent decades. More and more city councils are making arrangements to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in other cities in the US.

As time goes on, we expect more cities to start celebrating the Hispanic culture in full force.