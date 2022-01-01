Best Casinos that Accept Crypto Coins in Canada | Top 6 Sites

Have you ever won over $5,000? Have you tried to withdraw this money, overcoming the difficulties, bureaucratic hurdles, rigidities and the "taciturn" mood of the support of Canadian service departments? Sometimes it seems that it is more convenient for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than to withdraw your honestly won money. All these limits, authentication procedures, and other obstacle courses. Why do these casinos never check you so scrupulously when you deposit your money? Why is it always only when you withdraw money? If you are familiar with this situation, we have a whole lot to talk about...

Let's start with that not all the Canadian casinos have this problem. But anyway, crypto casinos are way better. What is a crypto casino: it is a digital or online casino that uses cryptocurrencies as a means of deposit and withdrawal. Many people are drawn to the anonymity and security that cryptocurrencies offer, as well as the fact that they can be used to gamble online without having to go through a bank. Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies used by online casinos include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

In this article, we will analyze all the top crypto casinos, consider their strengths and weaknesses, and give practical advice on playing bitcoin casinos.

6 Best Canadian Crypto Casinos in 2022

# 1 Stake Casino - best experience with crypto

To be honest, this casino did not hold the top spot until recently, relinquishing it to BitStarz and 7BitCasino. The wild popularity of this casino has forced us to reconsider our position and award it first place in 2022. Stake is mentioned and tested by opinion leaders in Canada. It has its own fan club and subreddit. Gamification and user experience are on the verge of reaching level 80. And most importantly, the game has its own community, which you can contact on any controversial issue. Let's now turn to the facts.

Pros of Stake

Lifetime Rake-back. After you've been accepted, you'll get 15% rake-back on all of your bets.

Security level. Use 2FA (two-factor authentication) to make your account even more secure.

Huge variety of games and betting odds. More than 1,100 games are available, including 16 that are only available on Stake.com. On major occasions, wager on over 100 distinct outcomes.

Provably fair games. All games on Stake have been verified as provably fair. Verify the outcomes of their games.

Crypto coins variety. Stake supports deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tether (USDT) and 130 more coins! You can also use their built-in exchange to quickly convert between these cryptocurrencies.

Community. Join their amazing and friendly community on social media. Players are speaking to each other in eight different languages.

Earning opportunity. Stake also offers a great affiliate program, so you can earn cryptocurrency just by recommending their casino to others.

Prominent promotions. Promotions such as a Lamborghini Huracan Evo for the taking are offered on a regular basis.

Cons of Stake

Restricted countries. The site is not available to residents of the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and a few other countries.

No welcome bonus.

Is Stake.com licensed?

Stake.com is licensed by the Curacao Gambling Commission.

What software providers does Stake use?

The games on Stake are provided by a number of different software providers, including: Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, Netent, Habanero, Yggdrasil and many more.

What support options are available?

There are a number of ways to get in touch with Stake, including live chat and email. They also have an extensive FAQ section which covers a wide range of topics.

Stake is an excellent choice for those looking for a comprehensive gambling experience.

# 2 BitStarz - addictive pleasure for canadians (and not only them)

BitStarz is one of the most popular crypto casinos on the market. It was one of the first to offer wagering in cryptocurrencies. The site has been operational since 2014 and is owned and operated by Direx N.V., a company based in Curacao.

The casino offers a wide variety of games from some of the biggest names in the industry, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and more. You'll find a good mix of slots, table games, and live dealer games. One thing that's particularly impressive is the range of jackpot games on offer, including Mega Moolah, Major Millions, and King Cashalot.

New players can take advantage of a generous welcome package that includes a 100% match bonus on their first deposit, up to a maximum of $100 (or 1 BTC).

The BitStarz site is designed to be easy to use, regardless of whether you're playing on a desktop or mobile device. The games are all available in instant play mode, so there's no need to download any software.

Pros of BitStarz

Instant payout

All popular crypto coins

Generous welcome bonus

Cons of BitStarz

No FIAT deposits accepted

No FIAT pay-outs

# 3 7bit Casinos - loyal wagering requirements

If you've ever played crypto casinos, you've undoubtedly heard of 7bitgames.club. This casino is known for its distinctive style, which includes neon lettering and prompt payments.

One may find over 6000 games from 80 popular providers. 7bitgames.club offers a VIP program that includes cashback, free spins, and other perks. Loyalty is rewarded with weekly bonuses, higher limits, and faster withdrawals.

The casino also provides 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.

Pros of 7BitStarz

6000+ games available

loyal wagering requirements (from 25)

Instant payouts

Mobile gaming

Good reputation

Cons of 7BitStarz

No gamification experiences

Limits of withdraw per week (5000)

# 4 MiraxGames.site- rising star of 2022

You’re my kind of guy, MiraxGames.site Casino! Let's discuss what we have here in your secret bag. They accept e-wallets, bitcoin, coupons, and credit/debit cards. The minimum deposit for their payment options is €/$15.

Of all the online casinos we explore and recommend, MiraxGames.site certainly has one of the broadest libraries of games to pick from. They have over 4,000 slot games from the most popular gaming software companies, and their live dealer sector is no joke. With more than 500 distinct lobbies to select from, you'll be able to discover a live dealer game that suits your preference.

Their welcome bonus is awesome, and they even offer no deposit free spins.

Pros of MiraxGames.site

Huge slot library

A lot of software providers

24/7 customer support

Cons of MiraxGames.site

Slightly higher wagering requirements (x40)

#5 CryptoCoinCasino.co - the best for betting activities

CryptoCoinCasino.co suggests an easy start of betting. Just register with your email in one click. The second thing you will see is a huge range of sports to bet on CryptoCoinCasino.co. All the most popular and less known sports are here: football, basketball, American football, baseball, hockey, tennis, MMA, boxing etc.

The interface is very user-friendly and even if you bet on sports for the first time it will be easy for you to understand how it all works. The odds are also quite good, and the limits are pretty high.

Pros of CryptoCoinCasino.co

Over 50 live tables

High security level

Non-sport bettings: entertainment, events, and politics

Good odds

Fast withdrawal (up to 10 minutes)

Cons of CryptoCoinCasino.co

VIP program by invitation

# 6 TrustDice - play to earn experience

TrustDice is a popular Bitcoin dice game with a twist: you can use it to earn experience points (XP) that will help you level up and unlock new features. The game is provably fair, meaning that you can verify that the results are genuine.

TrustDice also offers a range of other games, including slots, blackjack, and baccarat. You can play these games for free or for real money. The site has a generous welcome bonus of up to 3 BTC, as well as regular promotions and cashback offers.

Pros of TrustDice

Provably fair games

Earn XP to level up

Generous welcome bonus

Cons of TrustDice

No FIAT currencies accepted

No mobile app

Limited selection of games

In conclusion, these are the best crypto casinos that you can play in 2022. All of them have their pros and cons, but overall they are all great choices for anyone looking to gamble with cryptocurrency. So, go ahead and pick one that looks the most appealing to you.

We Looked at a Lot of Factors When Choosing These Canadian Crypto Casino Sites

Crypto Coins Available. We check what coins the casino accepts as deposit and withdrawal methods. The most popular crypto coins: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), USDT. Most casinos have at least 3 coins: BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Anonymity. We look for casinos that offer true anonymity by not requiring any personal information from their players. There are a few reasons why people might want to stay anonymous while playing casino. Some people might not want their personal information linked to their casino account, as this could potentially lead to identity theft or other scams. Others may simply prefer to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. Also, some players are trying to avoid tax paying with this method. Please note, that we do not support any kind of tax-cheating! If you want to stay completely anonymous we suggest you use a bitcoin hardware wallet, as some wallets may require your personal information.

Withdrawal limits. We check what are the min and max limits for withdrawals. No one wants to wait for days, weeks or even months to receive his/her money over $5000. The best casinos have almost instant withdrawals with no limits. And that's what makes crypto casinos much better than the classic one.

Withdrawal time. All crypto casinos above have instant pay out.

Deposit bonuses. We check what kind of deposit bonuses are offered by the casino. The most popular bonus is a Welcome Bonus, which is usually a 100% match up to a certain amount. For example, if you deposit 1 BTC, the casino will give you an additional 1 BTC to play with.

Wagering policy. All casinos have wagering requirements, which is the amount of money you need to bet before you can withdraw your winnings. The lower the wagering requirements, the better it is for the player.

Best experience for Canadians. For this we had to do a little research among the Canadian reddit community.

Brief Comparison Table of the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

So, if you're looking for the best crypto casinos, these are the ones we recommend checking out. Remember to always gamble responsibly and have fun!