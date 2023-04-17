Benefits of sibling DNA tests

DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid,is the genetic material present in our cells that stores our hereditary material and our genes.In other words,it is the genetic code which is unique to all of us.

A sibling DNA test is usually performed to determine whether the individuals tested share one common parent,both common parents or exclude any kind of biological relationship to each other.

The test can also be carried out for full siblings who share both biological parents or for half siblings who share one common parent.

The DNA test results,which are shown as a percentage,will be the yardstick to measure the strength of the genetic relationship between the two individuals who are being tested.

Reasons to perform a sibling DNA test

The primary reason to conduct a sibling DNA test is to determine and then confirm paternity. From a legal point of view,this test may be needed to secure social security benefits for the child or the familial status where inheritance is involved.

Every member of the family carries a unique DNA that can together unlock the history of the family. Since genetic inheritance is random,the ethnic results of your siblings may be different than yours.

Other reasons to take the test are:

Inheritance claims

Medical history

To confirm the truth about a biological relationship

Insurance claims

How does a sibling DNA test work?

Just as in other DNA tests, conducting a sibling DNA test will involve taking a swab DNA sample from the mouth of every participant. Most sibling DNA tests will include two siblings,with options to add more at extra cost.

Sibling DNA tests are however more complicated than paternity tests, especially because of the fact that siblings share less biological DNA in the first place.

While the statistical analysis takes various factors into account,full sibling test results will show 50% of their biological makeup due to common inheritance,half siblings,in comparison,will only share 25%.

The results will provide you with a probability of likeness that will indicate how confident the company you have used for testing will be in the reported relationship.

Benefits of a sibling DNA test

Genetic sibling DNA testing has potential benefits, irrespective if the results are positive or negative for a gene mutation.

Sibling DNA tests can be beneficial for legal documentation for the following reasons as long as you order a legal DNA sibling test with court-admissible results:

Birth certificate

Child support

Court order

Child custody

Will

Tax forms

Adoption

Immigration

Further, testing one or both parents will allow you to gain valuable insight on your own DNA matches.For instance you can determine whether each match is paternal or maternal.

You may also be able to discover other relatives through matching 100% each of their DNA, as against the only 50% you have inherited.

DNA testing of siblings and other relatives is not only very useful in discovering more relatives but learning more about your own matches as well.

A full sibling DNA test can determine if two siblings who share the same mother want to know if they share the same biological father as well.The tests can however be only used if the two siblings share the same mother.

A half sibling DNA test is done when two siblings who do not share the same biological mother wish to know if they share the same biological father.

The half sibling test can be done without any involvement of the mother,but for better accuracy the mother is encouraged to take part in the test.