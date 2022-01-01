Benefits Of Selecting An LMS Platform with A Video Conferencing Feature Over A Standalone Web Conferencing Tool

Details

Businesses often use video conferencing equipment to implement remote learning. However, video conferencing tools are created as multipurpose software programs. They have features that allow for real-time, visual communication among many users over the internet. Users can share images, text, audio, and video to simulate real-time interaction.

An LMS solution like Thinkific, with both synchronous and asynchronous learning options, will benefit your organization by adding a social component to your learning and development. The enhanced usability and benefits of using such an LMS platform are also clearly one of the highlights of Thinkific reviews. With the help of an LMS, you can engage your staff and help them in their retention of the information necessary for their job. Video conferencing features allow you to schedule and manage group meetings and webinars directly from your LMS.

There are additional advantages to using an LMS that is integrated with web conferencing software. Such an LMS solution helps you customize the learning process and guarantee knowledge retention by incorporating some of the most recent eLearning trends, such as social learning, microlearning, and gamified learning.

By switching from standalone video conferencing systems to the appropriate LMS with video conferencing functionality, your organization will gain a variety of advantages.

Allow For Self-Paced Learning

The majority of LMS solutions are created with tools to support self-paced learning. The contemporary LMS software is accessible online using a learner's desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. The digital materials are also available to you at any time, and you are free to proceed at your own pace and comfort level when taking the online tests. The majority of LMS solutions have user-friendly interfaces. As a result, learners can use the eLearning solution without needing highly developed technical expertise or prompt assistance. Learners can access digital content through some LMSs even when there is no internet connection.

Give Users Access To Digital Content In Multiple Formats

Learners have access to a variety of digital content, including ebooks, audio, video lectures, visuals, podcasts, and quizzes, in contrast to web conferencing systems. Some of these video conferencing-enabled LMS options also include complimentary digital libraries. Because digital content is available in a variety of formats, learners can learn how they prefer. For instance, reading an ebook, watching a video, and listening to an audio recording can all help learners learn.

Promote Online Instructor-Led Training (VILT)

Nowadays, the majority of LMS solutions also allow both instructor-led training and self-paced learning. Online instructor-led training can be implemented using an LMS that has a video conferencing feature. The use of video conferencing tools will help the students learn and communicate with their teachers during the sessions. Without the aid of any open-source or paid video conferencing tools, you can improve learning and facilitate in-person interactions. Additionally, you have the choice to use an application programming interface to connect specific cloud-based LMS applications to your current video conferencing programs.

Evaluation Of Performance And Knowledge Retention

You can only increase the return on investment for employee training programs by ensuring knowledge retention and transmission. Because of this, you must assess each training program's effectiveness and evaluate each learner's progress. Today's reliable LMS solutions have extensive evaluation systems. The evaluation systems give instructors access to a selection of practice tests and timed exams. Additionally, without spending additional time or effort, an instructor can schedule online exams and build customized question banks using the LMS.

Create Reports Using Real-Time Information

Decision-makers can quickly generate a variety of reports using real-time learner data due to modern LMS solutions. You can create customized reports to monitor learners' performance and gauge the success of training programs. The learning analytics capabilities of an advanced LMS with video conferencing options can also be used to improve the learning experience and the learning outcomes. The reporting and analytics features help to remove some of the biggest obstacles to the implementation of eLearning.

Automate Ongoing Office Tasks

There are no features for automating daily administrative tasks in video conferencing solutions. But by utilizing the native features and options provided by an LMS with a video conferencing feature, an administrator and instructor can automate a number of routine administrative tasks like sending training reminders, recording attendance, and scheduling promotional exams. The automation makes it simpler for instructors to devote more time to individualized instruction, fostering learner engagement, and assuring knowledge retention.

Conclusion

By selecting the appropriate LMS with the video conferencing option, you can take advantage of the benefits of both video conferencing tools and eLearning solutions at the same time. But keep in mind that the LMS options that support video conferencing vary from one another in several ways. Because of this, if you switch to an LMS with video conferencing that precisely matches your organization's eLearning requirements, you can ensure learning consistency and knowledge retention.