A step-by-step guide for using a bitcoin ATM!

From the name of the bitcoin Atm, you can know that it is an ATM that you can use to buy and manage your coins. It is just like a regular ATM, and the only variance is that this machine accepts bitcoin and other digital currencies instead of accepting fiat money.

Buying bitcoin with the help of a bitcoin atm is as simple as it is to deposit cash into your bank account by making use of the ATMs. You need to know that most Bitcoin enables users to buy and sell coins.

But not all of them need to allow you this service, so you should check whether the bitcoin atm you are going to use is providing you with the convenient service or not. It is also straightforward to use bitcoin atm for transferring coins to another bitcoin wallet. For using the bitcoin atm, you will require two things which are the digital wallet and the traditional wallet. Although it might seem a bit uncomfortable when you use bitcoin atm for the first time, they are pretty easy to use overall. For using bitcoin, you have to follow these simple steps.

Get a bitcoin wallet!

The initial thing people have to ensure to use bitcoin atm is to need a bitcoin wallet. You should ensure that the wallet you are buying supports the coins you want to invest your money in. There are many options available for the bitcoin wallet, so the type of digital wallet you use doesn't make a big difference if it can send and get the digital coins and provides a higher amount of security at the same time.

Set your wallet!

The next step is setting up your bitcoin wallet. You should know that the bitcoin atm is a machine that allows the users to use the QR codes to carry out the bitcoin transaction. You should check out whether the digital wallet you are using is offering you that feature or not. It can help the users not to need to remember the long wallet address.

Find a bitcoin atm!

You need to know that at present, bitcoin atm is not available everywhere. Hence, you must ensure a bitcoin atm in the city you live in. However, one of the most effortless ways of finding the bitcoin atm location is by using live maps. The bitcoin Atm map and the coin Atm radar are the two sites where you can easily find the bitcoin atm location near you.

Verify your identity!

You need to know that if you need to use bitcoin atm, you have to authenticate your identity. Once you do this process, you need to pass in the pin. The following step is selecting the category of digital currency you want and then the quantity of that crypto. It is a straightforward process. You will not find any difficulty in following this step.

Enter the information of your bitcoin wallet!

When you complete setting up the transaction, you need to enter your bitcoin wallet address. But the thing is that most bitcoin ATMs allow their users to use the QR codes to reduce the hazard of transferring the bitcoins to any wrong bitcoin wallet address. However, if you don't choose to scan the QR code, you should ensure that the information you are writing is precise.

Insert cash into the bitcoin atm!

After following all these steps, you should double-check all the information you submit in the bitcoin ATM. Then, you should process further when everything is okay by inserting the cash into the machine. Now you should confirm the purchase. You should know that you don’t need to wait for a long time to get the bitcoin in your wallet. The time of the delivery of bitcoin is 10 to 15 minutes only. Therefore, the Bitcoin transaction doesn't take much time, so you should not be concerned about it. When you buy them from bitcoin atm, they arrive in your wallet in a short time.

You should also follow these steps for having your bitcoin that you can use for so many purposes without any issues.