A Complete Guide to Why You Need A VPN on Your Devices

With the way websites are monetizing your personal data and the rise in security breaches, taking all the necessary measures to take care of yourself has become incredibly crucial these days.

So, what can you do to keep yourself safe and protected from all the dangers of the online world? Use every affordable online security you can.

To start, you can look into getting a VPN. Unlike many security software out there, a VPN doesn't necessarily have to be paid. Even though the paid versions have more to offer, you can start with a regular VPN.

What Is A VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, can transmit your data through an encrypted connection using a remote server to hide your actual IP address.

By doing this, a VPN can protect you from hackers, third party organizations, and also your internet service provider. They can't see where you are, what you do on the internet, or what device you are currently using.

If you search Google for an IP tracker, you will most definitely find numerous websites that allow you to see how easily someone can trace you. By simply opening any one of these sites, you can see your IP address, host address, computer system, the browser you are using, and what brought you to the website.

If you think that is crazy, the site can also tell you the country, state, and city you live in. It can tell you your postal address and the location of your home as well. Now imagine, every site you ever visit can access this information and probably does. Terrifying, isn't it? But a VPN can change all of it.

Just try reloading the same IP tracking website after turning on a VPN, you will be shocked.

What Can A VPN Do For You?

So, now that you know what a virtual private network is, you might already know that it can keep you hidden online. But, you should also know other benefits of using a VPN. Let's go over some of them below.

Unrestricted Access to the Internet

Many countries around the world have restricted plenty of websites for their internet users? Some countries don't allow you to browse your favorite sites, log on to your social media accounts, or even get your entertainment online.

Having a VPN can help you get over this problem quite easily. The VPN you use will have countless remote servers for you. By simply turning on your VPN, you can make every site think that you are in a different country.

Safely Access Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi can seem like a blessing because you have the internet just about everywhere you go these days. You can easily surf the web in a mall, café, airport, library, hotel, and many other places.

But, you probably did not know that public Wi-Fi networks are incredibly unsafe. A hacker could easily access your personal information by getting on the same network.

With a VPN, you can keep yourself much more secure. A VPN can make it challenging for any hacker to identify you as the owner of any data. Even if the attacker can somehow manage to locate your data, they won't understand it because the VPN will have encrypted it –making it useless for the hacker.

Avoid Being Tracked By Websites

As you might have understood already, any website can easily find details about you by tracking your IP. However, you might not understand just how deep this can go.

Have you ever liked a product on social media or discussed on one over private messaging and then later saw ads popping up about it? If you have, then you might now understand how open your online life can be.

But, of course, a VPN can help you be more safe and invisible from all the sites.

Keep Your VoIP Communications Secure

Suppose you have completely adopted a digital life and started using the internet to make phone calls. In that case, you may know what a VoIP system is.

While a VoIP can be incredibly simple and convenient, it can also be unsafe because of the internet factor. But like other things related to the internet, a quality VPN can help you out here as well.

Secure Your Data

When you are connected to a quality VPN, all of your data gets encrypted. This will not affect you in any way, and it can make it impossible for any hacker to read your information even if they somehow get access to it.

However, you should keep in mind that low-quality VPNs have a lower encryption level. That means, if a hacker is skilled and experienced enough, they might be able to access your data. But, you can look for a quality VPN that provides military-grade encryption that is impossible to break. It can surely find a VPN in your range.

Safely Work At Home or Anywhere Else

2020 has opened the eyes of millions of professionals worldwide and showed them that they can work remotely from anywhere in the world. Also, it has made more businesses aware of the need for remote collaboration.

But, again, all of that work will be done over the internet in various locations. Also, just because the people you work with have secure networks don't mean you are safe. And, you will potentially be exposing them as well when you collaborate.

Cybercrimes are largely associated with businesses and work, making it instrumental for all the parties to be secure.

Have Online Anonymity and Easily Discuss Sensitive Topics

Whether or not what you do online is legal is one thing, but having companies going over your web activity might seem like an invasion of your privacy. There are many organizations, private or government, going through everything you do on the internet.

Simply knowing that might make your next chat with your partner over the internet uneasy. So the next time you go online for any reason, a VPN can keep you anonymous and keep all those prying eyes away.

This is especially important if you like to discuss controversial topics on the internet or write about things that might not be well received by certain people. In either of these cases, a VPN can be the thing that stops people from getting your address and sending threats.

Stop Your ISP from Selling Your Data

Are you aware that internet service providers or ISPs are legally allowed to sell your personal information to third parties in some countries? While they do keep you anonymous while selling your data, are you comfortable with it?

If you are alarmed and concerned about your personal safety, you are like many other people around the world. Fortunately, a VPN can prevent your ISP from tracking your web activity and making a note of your data.

Also, the things you search on incognito are visible to your ISPs.

Securely Transfer Money

With digital payment methods on the rise, everyone, even you, might prefer to conveniently take care of your financial transactions online.

Whether it's about paying bills, transferring money, or receiving cash, doing it online would involve personal information, credit card numbers, and banking details. By going through all of the things above, you might understand just how dangerous all that can be. Also, just how easy it is for people to get access to it.

A VPN can be your best friend when you are online.